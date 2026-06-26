I asked ChatGPT how long an Indian investor will take to build ₹1 crore corpus via investing — The math is an eye-opener

I asked ChatGPT how long an Indian investor will take to build 1 crore corpus via investing. From a shorter timeline for high-income earners to a longer one for early-career professionals — here's what the math said.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated26 Jun 2026, 03:07 PM IST
For <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore corpus target, ChatGPT present shorter timeline for high-income earners and a longer one for early-career professionals.
For ₹1 crore corpus target, ChatGPT present shorter timeline for high-income earners and a longer one for early-career professionals.(Photo Pixabay)

I have always wondered how is it possible for an average Indian investor to build 1 crore corpus through disciplined investing. I wanted to understand what it takes to achieve this goal if a realistic savings patterns, inflation, taxation, and long-term market returns is taken into account.

So, I approached ChatGPT for advice over four realistic situations considering Gen Z, millennial and Generation X. The response I received was based on some realistic assumptions.

Also Read | ₹1,800 monthly EPF contributions could build ₹19 lakh retirement nest egg

My ChatGPT prompt

My objective is to understand how long it realistically takes an average Indian investor to build 1 crore corpus through disciplined investing.

Person 1: Early-Career

Professional Age: 25

Annual salary: 6 lakh Monthly

SIP: 10,000

Existing investments: Nil

Person 2: Mid-Career Salaried Employee

Age: 35

Annual salary: 15 lakh Monthly

SIP: 20,000

Existing investments: 5 lakh

Person 3: Dual-Income Urban Household

Combined annual income: 30 lakh

Monthly SIP: 60,000

Existing investments: 15 lakh

Person 4: High-Income

Professional Age: 40

Annual salary: 50 lakh Monthly

SIP: 70,000

Existing investments: 30 lakh

Here's what AI's math said

InvestorStarting PortfolioMonthly SIP8% Return10% Return12% Return
Person 1 – Early-Career Professional 0 10,000~21.4 years~19.5 years~17.9 years
Person 2 – Mid-Career Salaried Employee 5 lakh 20,000~14.3 years~13.1 years~12.0 years
Person 3 – Dual-Income Urban Household 15 lakh 60,000~6.8 years~6.4 years~6.0 years
Person 4 – High-Income Professional 30 lakh 70,000~5.0 years~4.6 years~4.3 years

Starting with the early-career professional with no investments, AI estimated that 1 crore target would take nearly 18to 21 years even with a modest 10,000 monthly SIP. This calculation is based on assumption of 5% annual increase which accelerates wealth creation.

In the second case, a mid-career salaried employee who possesses existing 5 lakh corpus provides needs to invest 20,000 monthly in SIP which is expected to grow by 5% annually. Realistically, he can build 1 crore in 12 to 14 years.

Moving to the third situation of dual-income household, 1 crore milestone is achievable in roughly 6 to 7 years through a combination of higher monthly investing and an existing corpus.

In the last situation where a high-income professional comes into focus, 30 lakh starting portfolio means investment returns contribute substantially from day one. The larger initial corpus will enable the person to strike 1 crore goal in approximately 4 to 5 years, even though the SIP is only modestly higher than Person 3's relative to income.

Also Read | PPF vs SIPs: How much corpus ₹12,500/month for up to 30 years earns you in each?

The above-mentioned analysis is based on the following key assumptions:

  • SIP invested monthly at the end of each month
  • SIP increases by 5% every year (step-up SIP)
  • Existing investments compound at the same annual return
  • Returns are annualized and compounded monthly
  • No withdrawals during the investment period
  • Figures are nominal (not adjusted for inflation)
  • Taxes, expense ratios, and transaction costs are not taken into account.

How are these timelines consistent with long-term investing

These timelines present are consistent with long-term investing in diversified equity-oriented portfolios as :

  • 8% annual return reflects a conservative long-term outcome after periods of weak market performance or a balanced portfolio.
  • 10% annual return is a reasonable expectation for disciplined long-term equity investing in India over multiple decades.
  • 12% annual return is achievable over long periods but should not be assumed as guaranteed.

Also Read | Leaked memo shows Trump's plan to suspend ‘habeas corpus’

It's important to note that 1 crore 20 years from now will not have the same purchasing power as 1 crore today. Assuming inflation averages around 5–6% annually, the real value of the target corpus will be considerably lower. To maintain purchasing power, investors with long time horizons will have to periodically increase both their target corpus and SIP contributions.

Inflation
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