I asked ChatGPT how long an Indian investor will take to build ₹1 crore corpus via investing — The math is an eye-opener

I have always wondered how is it possible for an average Indian investor to build ₹1 crore corpus through disciplined investing. I wanted to understand what it takes to achieve this goal if a realistic savings patterns, inflation, taxation, and long-term market returns is taken into account.

So, I approached ChatGPT for advice over four realistic situations considering Gen Z, millennial and Generation X. The response I received was based on some realistic assumptions.

My ChatGPT prompt My objective is to understand how long it realistically takes an average Indian investor to build ₹1 crore corpus through disciplined investing.

Person 1: Early-Career

Professional Age: 25

Annual salary: ₹6 lakh Monthly

SIP: ₹10,000

Existing investments: Nil

Person 2: Mid-Career Salaried Employee

Age: 35

Annual salary: ₹15 lakh Monthly

SIP: ₹20,000

Existing investments: ₹5 lakh

Person 3: Dual-Income Urban Household

Combined annual income: ₹30 lakh

Monthly SIP: ₹60,000

Existing investments: ₹15 lakh

Person 4: High-Income

Professional Age: 40

Annual salary: ₹50 lakh Monthly

SIP: ₹70,000

Existing investments: ₹30 lakh

Here's what AI's math said

Investor Starting Portfolio Monthly SIP 8% Return 10% Return 12% Return Person 1 – Early-Career Professional ₹ 0 ₹ 10,000 ~21.4 years ~19.5 years ~17.9 years Person 2 – Mid-Career Salaried Employee ₹ 5 lakh ₹ 20,000 ~14.3 years ~13.1 years ~12.0 years Person 3 – Dual-Income Urban Household ₹ 15 lakh ₹ 60,000 ~6.8 years ~6.4 years ~6.0 years Person 4 – High-Income Professional ₹ 30 lakh ₹ 70,000 ~5.0 years ~4.6 years ~4.3 years

Starting with the early-career professional with no investments, AI estimated that ₹1 crore target would take nearly 18to 21 years even with a modest ₹10,000 monthly SIP. This calculation is based on assumption of 5% annual increase which accelerates wealth creation.

In the second case, a mid-career salaried employee who possesses existing ₹5 lakh corpus provides needs to invest ₹20,000 monthly in SIP which is expected to grow by 5% annually. Realistically, he can build ₹1 crore in 12 to 14 years.

Moving to the third situation of dual-income household, 1 crore milestone is achievable in roughly 6 to 7 years through a combination of higher monthly investing and an existing corpus.

In the last situation where a high-income professional comes into focus, ₹30 lakh starting portfolio means investment returns contribute substantially from day one. The larger initial corpus will enable the person to strike ₹1 crore goal in approximately 4 to 5 years, even though the SIP is only modestly higher than Person 3's relative to income.

The above-mentioned analysis is based on the following key assumptions:

SIP invested monthly at the end of each month

SIP increases by 5% every year (step-up SIP)

Existing investments compound at the same annual return

Returns are annualized and compounded monthly

No withdrawals during the investment period

Figures are nominal (not adjusted for inflation)

Taxes, expense ratios, and transaction costs are not taken into account. How are these timelines consistent with long-term investing These timelines present are consistent with long-term investing in diversified equity-oriented portfolios as :

8% annual return reflects a conservative long-term outcome after periods of weak market performance or a balanced portfolio.

10% annual return is a reasonable expectation for disciplined long-term equity investing in India over multiple decades.

12% annual return is achievable over long periods but should not be assumed as guaranteed.