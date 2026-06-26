I asked ChatGPT how long an Indian investor will take to build ₹1 crore corpus via investing — The math is an eye-opener

I have always wondered how is it possible for an average Indian investor to build ₹1 crore corpus through disciplined investing. I wanted to understand what it takes to achieve this goal if a realistic savings patterns, inflation, taxation, and long-term market returns is taken into account.
So, I approached ChatGPT for advice over four realistic situations considering Gen Z, millennial and Generation X. The response I received was based on some realistic assumptions.
My objective is to understand how long it realistically takes an average Indian investor to build ₹1 crore corpus through disciplined investing.
Person 1: Early-Career
Professional Age: 25
Annual salary: ₹6 lakh Monthly
SIP: ₹10,000
Existing investments: Nil
Person 2: Mid-Career Salaried Employee
Age: 35
Annual salary: ₹15 lakh Monthly
SIP: ₹20,000
Existing investments: ₹5 lakh
Person 3: Dual-Income Urban Household
Combined annual income: ₹30 lakh
Monthly SIP: ₹60,000
Existing investments: ₹15 lakh
Person 4: High-Income
Professional Age: 40
Annual salary: ₹50 lakh Monthly
SIP: ₹70,000
Existing investments: ₹30 lakh
|Investor
|Starting Portfolio
|Monthly SIP
|8% Return
|10% Return
|12% Return
|Person 1 – Early-Career Professional
|₹0
|₹10,000
|~21.4 years
|~19.5 years
|~17.9 years
|Person 2 – Mid-Career Salaried Employee
|₹5 lakh
|₹20,000
|~14.3 years
|~13.1 years
|~12.0 years
|Person 3 – Dual-Income Urban Household
|₹15 lakh
|₹60,000
|~6.8 years
|~6.4 years
|~6.0 years
|Person 4 – High-Income Professional
|₹30 lakh
|₹70,000
|~5.0 years
|~4.6 years
|~4.3 years
Starting with the early-career professional with no investments, AI estimated that ₹1 crore target would take nearly 18to 21 years even with a modest ₹10,000 monthly SIP. This calculation is based on assumption of 5% annual increase which accelerates wealth creation.
In the second case, a mid-career salaried employee who possesses existing ₹5 lakh corpus provides needs to invest ₹20,000 monthly in SIP which is expected to grow by 5% annually. Realistically, he can build ₹1 crore in 12 to 14 years.
Moving to the third situation of dual-income household, 1 crore milestone is achievable in roughly 6 to 7 years through a combination of higher monthly investing and an existing corpus.
In the last situation where a high-income professional comes into focus, ₹30 lakh starting portfolio means investment returns contribute substantially from day one. The larger initial corpus will enable the person to strike ₹1 crore goal in approximately 4 to 5 years, even though the SIP is only modestly higher than Person 3's relative to income.
The above-mentioned analysis is based on the following key assumptions:
These timelines present are consistent with long-term investing in diversified equity-oriented portfolios as :
It's important to note that ₹1 crore 20 years from now will not have the same purchasing power as ₹1 crore today. Assuming inflation averages around 5–6% annually, the real value of the target corpus will be considerably lower. To maintain purchasing power, investors with long time horizons will have to periodically increase both their target corpus and SIP contributions.
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