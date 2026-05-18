I asked ChatGPT how much emergency fund I would need on a 10 LPA salary amid tech layoffs — Here's what AI said

Facing layoff anxiety? Discover exactly how much emergency fund you need to survive job loss on a 10 LPA salary. A practical 3-to-6 month financial survival guide.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated18 May 2026, 03:17 PM IST
Representative Image
Representative Image(Pexels)

I asked ChatGPT to help me create an emergency fund for an unforeseen situation, considering the current layoff scenario. Here's what the AI suggested:

My ChatGPT prompt

Given the current layoff scenario, how much should I have saved for an unforeseen emergency? My current salary is 10 LPA.

Considering this, give me:

  • A clean, markdown-formatted table comparing a "3-Month Basic Buffer" vs. a "6-Month Secure Runway" for a professional earning 10 LPA in India.
  • Calculate standard take-home pay and assume an average monthly fixed expense ratio of 50-60% of their net income.
  • Bulleted lists detailing the "Do's and Don'ts" of managing liquid savings, pausing SIPs if necessary, and cutting discretionary spending during a career transition.

Also Read | India created over 1 billion images with ChatGPT Images 2.0: Check top prompts

ChatGPT’s response

With widespread restructuring across global tech firms and domestic startups, the phrase “roles impacted” has become the defining corporate anxiety of the year. The current macroeconomic climate dictates that a job transition, whether voluntary or forced, takes longer than it did a year ago.

If you find yourself holding a pink slip, the immediate shock is emotional, but the lingering crisis is financial. Building a cash fortress is no longer an optional personal finance goal—it is a mandatory career survival tool that dictates how confidently you can navigate unexpected unemployment.

The Math: Calculating your survival runway

For a professional earning a 10 Lakh Per Annum (LPA) package, the gross monthly income is approximately 83,333. After provident fund deductions, professional tax, and income tax, the net take-home pay generally hovers around 72,000 per month.

Assuming a standard fixed expense ratio of 55%—covering absolute essentials like rent, utilities, groceries, insurance premiums, and basic EMIs—your bare-minimum monthly burn rate sits at roughly 40,000.

Here is exactly what your emergency fund should look like before a career disruption hits:

Financial Metric3-Month Basic Buffer (High Risk)6-Month Secure Runway (Recommended)
Target AudienceSingle professionals, no dependents, zero debtMarried professionals, EMI obligations, dependents
Monthly Burn Rate 40,000 40,000
Total Liquid Cash Required 1,20,000 2,40,000
Buffer for Healthcare/Emergencies 30,000 60,000
Final Target Corpus 1,50,000 3,000,000
Ideal DeploymentHigh-yield savings account50% Savings Account / 50% Liquid Mutual Fund
Also Read | I asked ChatGPT to suggest safest int'l trips from India to avoid West war

Actionable Strategy: Do's and don'ts of transition finance:

The Do's:

  • Audit your fixed expenses immediately: Categorise your monthly outgoings into "Needs" (rent, groceries) and "Wants" (dining out, subscriptions). Calculate your exact minimum survival number.
  • Keep it liquid: Ensure at least three months of your corpus is accessible instantly via a standard savings account or a flexi-fixed deposit.
  • Check your corporate health cover: If your health insurance is tied to your employer, secure an independent, comprehensive family health policy before your last working day to avoid losing coverage during the transition.

The Don'ts:

  • Don't hesitate to pause aggressive investments: If a layoff is imminent or has occurred, immediately pause active Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) in equity mutual funds to conserve cash. You can restart them once new employment is secured.
  • Don't liquidate long-term assets: Avoid breaking provident funds (EPF/PPF) or selling stocks at a loss to fund daily expenses. Your emergency fund should bear the brunt of the transition.
  • Don't ignore severance packages: If offered severance, route it entirely into your liquid emergency pool rather than using it to pay down low-interest debt or fund discretionary purchases.

Also Read | You can connect bank accounts, track spending and ask money questions to ChatGPT

An emergency fund does more than just pay the rent—it protects you from making desperate career choices. Having 2.4 lakh to 3 lakh secured allows you the breathing room to negotiate a fair salary at your next interview rather than accepting the first lowball offer out of fear.

Your immediate next step? Open a secondary, high-yield savings account today, label it strictly for emergencies, and automatically route a portion of your 72,000 take-home pay into it the moment your salary credits.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated response. LiveMint does not take responsibility for inaccuracies, if any.

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.

Emergency FundPersonal FinanceUnemploymentLayoffs
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