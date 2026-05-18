I asked ChatGPT how much emergency fund I would need on a 10 LPA salary amid tech layoffs — Here's what AI said

I asked ChatGPT to help me create an emergency fund for an unforeseen situation, considering the current layoff scenario. Here's what the AI suggested:
Given the current layoff scenario, how much should I have saved for an unforeseen emergency? My current salary is 10 LPA.
Considering this, give me:
With widespread restructuring across global tech firms and domestic startups, the phrase “roles impacted” has become the defining corporate anxiety of the year. The current macroeconomic climate dictates that a job transition, whether voluntary or forced, takes longer than it did a year ago.
If you find yourself holding a pink slip, the immediate shock is emotional, but the lingering crisis is financial. Building a cash fortress is no longer an optional personal finance goal—it is a mandatory career survival tool that dictates how confidently you can navigate unexpected unemployment.
For a professional earning a ₹10 Lakh Per Annum (LPA) package, the gross monthly income is approximately ₹83,333. After provident fund deductions, professional tax, and income tax, the net take-home pay generally hovers around ₹72,000 per month.
Assuming a standard fixed expense ratio of 55%—covering absolute essentials like rent, utilities, groceries, insurance premiums, and basic EMIs—your bare-minimum monthly burn rate sits at roughly ₹40,000.
Here is exactly what your emergency fund should look like before a career disruption hits:
|Financial Metric
|3-Month Basic Buffer (High Risk)
|6-Month Secure Runway (Recommended)
|Target Audience
|Single professionals, no dependents, zero debt
|Married professionals, EMI obligations, dependents
|Monthly Burn Rate
|₹40,000
|₹40,000
|Total Liquid Cash Required
|₹1,20,000
|₹2,40,000
|Buffer for Healthcare/Emergencies
|₹30,000
|₹60,000
|Final Target Corpus
|₹1,50,000
|₹3,000,000
|Ideal Deployment
|High-yield savings account
|50% Savings Account / 50% Liquid Mutual Fund
An emergency fund does more than just pay the rent—it protects you from making desperate career choices. Having ₹2.4 lakh to ₹3 lakh secured allows you the breathing room to negotiate a fair salary at your next interview rather than accepting the first lowball offer out of fear.
Your immediate next step? Open a secondary, high-yield savings account today, label it strictly for emergencies, and automatically route a portion of your ₹72,000 take-home pay into it the moment your salary credits.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated response. LiveMint does not take responsibility for inaccuracies, if any.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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