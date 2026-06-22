I asked ChatGPT how much pocket money I should give to my teenage kid: AI gives me realistic benchmarks

I think it’s high time to give pocket money to my teenage kid. But, I’m unsure how much. I asked ChatGPT for help.
I want ChatGPT to act as a child development coach, behavioural economist and modern parenting strategist. Help me answer one surprisingly difficult question:
How much pocket money should I realistically give my teenage kid, and what should that money actually teach my child? I want an India-specific, age-aware and financially realistic framework.
Please assume the following hypothetical profile:
My kid's current expenses include:
My child does not currently earn money and has never managed a monthly budget.
I want pocket money to become a learning tool rather than free spending.
Please help me decide:
Pocket money at 14 is not really about the amount. It is about transferring decision-making in controlled, manageable doses. Affordability is rarely the true constraint for most households. The real question is whether the money teaches planning or simply removes friction.
Do not begin with monthly pocket money immediately. One week is long enough to learn the consequences at this age. It is also short enough to recover from mistakes without lasting damage.
A sensible progression looks like this: ₹500-700 per week for the first three months, then ₹2,500-3,000 per month from Month 4 onwards. Review the amount every six months, not after every complaint.
The allowance should cover school snacks, occasional outings, gaming purchases, birthday gifts and movies. Small impulse buys also fall within this budget.
Transport for necessity, school requirements, clothing, gadgets and emergencies should remain separate parental responsibilities. The money must feel real but not powerful.
Never link pocket money to grades. That teaches children that achievement equals payment. Keep academic expectations entirely separate from financial allowances.
You may occasionally reward extraordinary responsibility or effort. But, marks should never be the trigger.
Normal household chores should not be paid. Putting dishes away is citizenship, not employment. Extra projects are different.
Organising storage, assisting with family admin or learning a practical skill deserve separate, occasional rewards. This distinction teaches the concept of value creation.
Enforce a simple allocation rule: 70% to spend, 20% to save and 10% for gifts or sharing. Do not force investing at this stage.
Teach accumulation first. If the entire week's budget disappears in two days, do not rescue them. Give no advances. Natural consequences teach faster than any lecture.
Conservative households typically allocate ₹1,000-1,500 monthly. Middle-class households sit between ₹2,000 and ₹3,500. Affluent households may give ₹4,000-6,000. Beyond that, it becomes lifestyle funding rather than financial education.
Never increase allowance automatically with age. Increase it when responsibility demonstrably improves. You are not raising a spender. You are training a future adult to make real trade-offs.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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