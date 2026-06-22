I asked ChatGPT how much pocket money I should give to my teenage kid: AI gives me realistic benchmarks

I think it’s high time to give pocket money to my teenage kid. But, I’m unsure how much. I asked ChatGPT for help.

My ChatGPT Prompt I want ChatGPT to act as a child development coach, behavioural economist and modern parenting strategist. Help me answer one surprisingly difficult question:

How much pocket money should I realistically give my teenage kid, and what should that money actually teach my child? I want an India-specific, age-aware and financially realistic framework.

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Please assume the following hypothetical profile:

I live in Pune, India.

I am 42 years old and work as a Senior Manager in a private company.

Household income: ₹ 30 LPA.

30 LPA. My spouse earns ₹ 12 LPA.

12 LPA. My kid is 14 years old, studies at a private school, and is increasingly independent. My kid's current expenses include:

School snacks

Occasional eating out with friends

Gaming

Birthday gifts

Transport

Small online purchases My child does not currently earn money and has never managed a monthly budget.

I want pocket money to become a learning tool rather than free spending.

Please help me decide:

Weekly vs monthly allowance

Fixed amount vs performance-linked

Should chores be paid

Whether savings should be compulsory

Whether pocket money should cover mistakes ChatGPT’s Response Pocket money at 14 is not really about the amount. It is about transferring decision-making in controlled, manageable doses. Affordability is rarely the true constraint for most households. The real question is whether the money teaches planning or simply removes friction.

Do not begin with monthly pocket money immediately. One week is long enough to learn the consequences at this age. It is also short enough to recover from mistakes without lasting damage.

A sensible progression looks like this: ₹500-700 per week for the first three months, then ₹2,500-3,000 per month from Month 4 onwards. Review the amount every six months, not after every complaint.

The allowance should cover school snacks, occasional outings, gaming purchases, birthday gifts and movies. Small impulse buys also fall within this budget.

Transport for necessity, school requirements, clothing, gadgets and emergencies should remain separate parental responsibilities. The money must feel real but not powerful.

Never link pocket money to grades. That teaches children that achievement equals payment. Keep academic expectations entirely separate from financial allowances.

You may occasionally reward extraordinary responsibility or effort. But, marks should never be the trigger.

Normal household chores should not be paid. Putting dishes away is citizenship, not employment. Extra projects are different.

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Organising storage, assisting with family admin or learning a practical skill deserve separate, occasional rewards. This distinction teaches the concept of value creation.

Enforce a simple allocation rule: 70% to spend, 20% to save and 10% for gifts or sharing. Do not force investing at this stage.

Teach accumulation first. If the entire week's budget disappears in two days, do not rescue them. Give no advances. Natural consequences teach faster than any lecture.

Realistic Benchmarks Conservative households typically allocate ₹1,000-1,500 monthly. Middle-class households sit between ₹2,000 and ₹3,500. Affluent households may give ₹4,000-6,000. Beyond that, it becomes lifestyle funding rather than financial education.