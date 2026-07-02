I asked ChatGPT how rich Indians must become for the country to be ‘developed’; an expert adds what AI missed

I asked ChatGPT how rich Indians must become for the country to be considered a “developed” nation by international standards. The artificial intelligence chatbot felt that there were no straight metrics where household income could determine the developed status of a country, but as “rough rule of thumb”, India would need to have sustained a nominal GDP per capita of at least $20,000-30,000 over many years before being referred to as “developed”.

Concurring with this, Axis Bank chief economist Neelkanth Mishra wrote for another publication that India achieving high income status is contingent on faster capital formation, improved credit access, increased female workforce participation, and significant investment in local tech alongside income growth.

Here's how ChatGPT responded to the topic — According to the AI, there is no official income threshold at which a country becomes “developed”. In practice, countries are generally regarded as developed when they combine high incomes with strong institutions, quality public services, advanced infrastructure, and high living standards.

If you're asking specifically how rich the average Indian would need to be, here are some useful benchmarks:

Measure Typical developed-country range India (approx.) GDP per capita (nominal) US$25,000–60,000+ ~US$3,500–4,000 GDP per capita (PPP) US$40,000–70,000+ ~US$12,000–15,000 Median household wealth Tens to hundreds of thousands of US dollars Much lower

A rough rule of thumb is that India would likely need a nominal GDP per capita of at least $20,000–30,000, sustained over many years, before most economists would casually refer to it as a developed country. That would make the average Indian roughly 6–8 times richer in nominal income than today.

However, income alone isn't enough. A country with that income but: poor healthcare, weak education, unreliable electricity, polluted cities, high inequality, or inadequate infrastructure would still struggle to be viewed as fully developed.

For India, development would likely also mean:

Nearly universal access to quality healthcare and education.

Reliable infrastructure (roads, railways, electricity, water, internet).

Low poverty and low malnutrition.

High life expectancy (around 80 years).

A large, prosperous middle class.

High labor productivity and manufacturing/services that compete globally.

Strong rule of law and efficient public institutions.

So, the answer is not just “Indians must be richer”, rather most Indians would need to enjoy a developed-country standard of living, with average nominal incomes around $20,000-30,000 per person per year alongside high-quality public services and institutions.

At India's current population of about 1.4 billion, that would imply an economy on the order of $30-40 trillion, comparable to the world's largest economies today.

Here's what this expert believes… Writing for the Times of India, Axis Bank chief economist Neelkanth Mishra believes that India can achieve high income status by 2040s if it can ensure per capital GDP growth of at least 9%. But he qualified this as contingent on congruent growth in — faster capital formation, improved credit access, increased female workforce participation, significant investment in local tech.

He noted that the World Bank defines high income as per capita nominal GDP threshold of $14,000 — rising 2% annually based on broad inflation across around 85 developed economies. According to Mishra, India has moved up the ranks on nominal GDP per capita consistently (at 140 in 2025 from 162 in 2005 from a list of 196 countries) but still lost out in comparison to China (at 73 from 123) and Vietnam (at 122 from 140 in 2016). India is expected to rank 134 by 2030.

Mishra believes to reach high-income status India must:

Grow per capita GDP in USD by at least 9% annually, and GDP by 9.5%.

With average inflation at 4% and annual rupee depreciation at 2% (against USD), real growth needs to average 7.5% annually for the next 25 years. He added that India's growth rate at present is not too far from these numbers, but as the economy moves closer, growth will begin to taper by 2.5% annually, thus the frontload on growth must be big to compensate for slowdown in the 2040s.

When it comes to the challenges, Mishra noted that India is trying to reach from low-income to high-income status in one-third the time it took current developed countries, but demographics are 5-8 times faster, fertility is falling more rapidly and median age (beyond 40) is set to increase before 2053 projections. All these factors can reduce the workforce and slow growth and productivity.

Thus, policy must favour capital formation, credit flow to MSMEs and the like, urban infrastructure, real estate, health, education, and focus on indigenous technology to avoid the middle-income trap which has hit Latin American and Eastern European countries, he added.