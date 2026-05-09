I asked ChatGPT how to fund a Europe trip—SIPs or credit cards? – its answer was practical

How to fund a Europe trip—SIPs or credit cards?– Here's what AI answered, it seemed practical.
I’m planning a Europe trip over the next 12 months with a budget of around ₹3 lakh, but I’m unsure about the best way to fund it. Should I start investing through SIPs now and use the accumulated savings for the trip, or rely on credit cards to take advantage of offers and discounts and then repay the amount through my one-time bonus which aligns with the credit card billing cycle? Which option would be more cost-efficient?
SIPs are safer and more predictable for a 12-month goal; credit cards are only cost-efficient if you’re 100% certain you’ll repay in full on time.
If you invest monthly through SIP for the next 12 months, you’re funding the trip with your own money, not borrowing. To build ₹3 lakh in 12 months, you’d need roughly~ ₹24,000– ₹25,000/month (assuming ~10–12% annualised return via equity/hybrid funds). Even if markets underperform, you still accumulate most of your target corpus. You may earn modest returns instead of paying interest
This works only under tight conditions:
It can be cost-efficient if, in case you get 0% EMI or no-cost EMI and then you use travel offers, cashback, reward points. Also your bonus timing should perfectly align with billing cycle so that you can repay 100% before interest kicks in
One delay → your “cheap trip” becomes expensive very quickly.
Given your situation, the most cost-efficient approach is a hybrid strategy.
Is my bonus guaranteed and fixed? If NO → avoid credit dependency
Can I repay full CC bill even if bonus is delayed? If NO → don’t use EMI
Am I okay if markets don’t perform for 1 year? If NO → avoid equity SIP
Most cost-efficient (low risk): Save monthly in safe instruments
Most efficient (if executed perfectly): Credit card + full repayment
Worst outcome: Mixing EMI + missed payment + market volatility
Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer at Livemint with 12 years of experience. She takes a keen interest in all things news. Before joining LiveMint, Sanchari worked with BloombergQuint, Outlook Money, Times of India & DNA. Off duty, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast at heart and alternates between tennis, football, and cricket.
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