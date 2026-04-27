I asked ChatGPT how to pay off 25-Year home loan in 15 years: Check personal finance advice from AI

I acted on behalf of a Bengaluru couple earning a combined monthly income of ₹2 lakh. I told ChatGPT that our home loan EMI was ₹58,744 on a principal of ₹70 lakh. The loan tenure is 25 years, with an interest rate of around 9%.
We also pay ₹15,000 monthly towards a car loan EMI. Household expenses total ₹50,000, covering groceries, utilities and house help.
Kids' fees and expenses add another ₹20,000 every month. A ₹20,000 SIP and ₹10,000 health insurance complete our monthly commitments. The total monthly outgo comes to ₹1,73,744, leaving a surplus of ₹26,256.
I asked ChatGPT how to close the home loan 10 years early. Here’s what the AI assistant said.
ChatGPT says the plan requires exactly two simultaneous moves. First, increase the monthly EMI by ₹12,000 immediately. Second, make a disciplined prepayment every single year without fail.
A 15-year loan on ₹70 lakh requires an EMI of roughly ₹71,000. Increasing the current EMI to approximately ₹70,744 is achievable from the existing surplus. A buffer of around ₹14,000 still remains after this increase.
The couple receives ₹1.5 lakh in annual bonuses and variable pay. ChatGPT advises prepaying at least ₹1.2 lakh every year towards the principal. The remaining ₹30,000 should be kept aside for emergencies or family needs.
Prepaying early matters far more than prepaying later in the loan cycle. In the early years, interest consumes the majority of every EMI paid. Attacking the principal aggressively from year one is therefore the most powerful move.
If the car loan interest rate exceeds 10%, it makes sense to close it faster. Using one bonus cycle to accelerate that closure is worth considering seriously. Once the car loan ends, that ₹15,000 monthly should be redirected immediately.
“That will change everything. Your future EMI capacity will become much stronger. Then your home loan EMI can become ₹85,000 monthly,” ChatGPT said.
That single redirection alone could shorten the loan to below 15 years.
ChatGPT strongly advises against stopping the ₹20,000 mutual fund SIP. Wealth creation must run alongside debt reduction simultaneously. The health insurance of ₹10,000 per month should also continue uninterrupted.
However, it is worth reviewing whether the coverage justifies that premium amount. Comparing family floater options could potentially improve value without reducing protection.
Build a ₹6-8lakh emergency fund slowly from the monthly buffer first. Then increase the EMI by ₹12,000 and request a tenure reduction from the bank.
Prepay ₹1.2 lakh every year immediately after receiving the annual bonus. Always request a tenure reduction rather than an EMI reduction after every prepayment. Redirect the car loan EMI to the home loan once that debt is cleared. Increase the home loan EMI by 10% every time the salary rises.
Avoid lifestyle inflation at all costs during this period.
“Do not add another EMI now. No new car, gadgets or large vacations on loan. The strategy is not extreme. It is disciplined,” ChatGPT says.
The formula is simple: extra EMI, annual prepayment, and redirected car EMI. Consistency over 10-15 years will do the rest.
“The key is consistency, not one heroic payment,” the AI tool concludes.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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