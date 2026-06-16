I asked ChatGPT how to save 20% of my salary without giving up eating out | Here's what it planned

A 25-year-old Delhi professional seeks to save 10,000 monthly from a 50,000 salary. Strategies include meal planning, setting a monthly food budget of 12,000, and limiting dining out and food delivery to 5,000, while automating savings for financial stability.

Livemint
Updated16 Jun 2026, 09:31 PM IST
How to Save <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 Monthly on Food Without Cutting Out Dining Out
How to Save ₹10,000 Monthly on Food Without Cutting Out Dining Out(Pixabay)

I asked AI how can I cut food expenses and save at least 10,000 every month? Here's what it said

I am a 25-year-old professional who recently moved to Delhi for a new job. I earn around 50,000 a month, and after paying 20,000 towards rent, utilities and commuting, I should ideally be able to save a decent amount. However, frequent unplanned spending on eating out, I am left with little to no money by month-end. How can I create a realistic monthly food budget, control my dining-out expenses and still enjoy an occasional meal outside while saving at least 10,000 every month? What budgeting strategies, meal-planning tips and spending limits should I follow?

I asked ChatGPT how to save 20% of my salary without giving up eating out

A 50,000 monthly salary is enough to build savings, but frequent restaurant visits and food-delivery orders can quietly consume a large part of income. The goal should not be to stop eating out completely, but to create a spending plan that balances enjoyment and savings.

Step 1: Follow a Fixed Budget Structure

Monthly Income: 50,000

Expenses:

  • Rent, utilities, commuting: 20,000
  • Savings (first priority): 10000
  • Groceries & home-cooked meals: 7,000
  • Dining out: 3,000
  • Food delivery: 2,000
  • Mobile, subscriptions, personal expenses: 3,000
  • Entertainment, shopping, miscellaneous: 5,000
  • Total: 50,000

Key Rule:

Transfer 10,000 to savings immediately after salary is credited. Treat savings like a mandatory bill.

Step 2: Set a Realistic Food Budget

A practical monthly food budget for a single professional in Delhi can be:

  • Groceries: 7,000
  • Dining out: 3,000
  • Food delivery: 2,000
  • Total food budget: 12,000 per month

This allows occasional social outings while keeping food spending under control.

Also Read | Want to visit Cape Verde? I asked ChatGPT to rate the travel destination

Step 3: Weekly Meal Planning Strategy

Meal planning reduces impulsive food orders and saves both money and time.

  • Weekend Preparation
  • Spend one hour every Sunday:
  • Create a meal plan for the week
  • Buy groceries once instead of multiple small purchases
  • Prepare basic ingredients such as chopped vegetables, cooked rice, and boiled eggs
  • Stock healthy snacks

Simple Weekly Menu

Breakfast

  • Oats
  • Eggs
  • Poha
  • Upma
  • Fruit

Lunch

  • Home-cooked rice or roti
  • Dal
  • Vegetables
  • Chicken, paneer, or eggs

Dinner

  • Similar to lunch
  • Salads
  • Soups
  • Sandwiches

Step 4: Control Dining-Out and Food-Delivery Expenses

Dining Out Limit

  • Maximum 3,000 per month
  • Roughly one restaurant meal every week
  • Budget around 700– 800 per outing

Food Delivery Limit

  • Maximum 2,000 per month
  • Around four orders monthly
  • Avoid ordering meals that can be prepared quickly at home
  • Use the "24-Hour Rule"

Before ordering food:

  • Ask yourself:
  • Am I hungry or just bored?
  • Can I make something at home in 15 minutes?
  • Will I still want this meal tomorrow?
  • Many impulse orders disappear after a short delay.

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT: Am I experiencing career burnout or career rust-out?

Step 5: Simple Budgeting Rules

Rule 1: Save First

  • Salary Day:
  • 10,000 automatically moves to savings or investments.

Rule 2: Cash Envelope Method

Create separate spending buckets:

  • Dining Out: 3,000
  • Food Delivery: 2,000
  • Once a bucket is empty, no additional spending until next month.

Rule 3: No-Order Days

Choose:

  • Monday to Thursday as no-delivery days.
  • Allow food delivery only on weekends.

Rule 4: One Treat Rule

For every week:

  • One restaurant visit or
  • One food delivery splurge
  • Not both.

Step 6: Track Expenses Easily

You do not need complex spreadsheets.

Daily Method

  • Spend two minutes every night recording:
  • Groceries
  • Dining out
  • Food delivery
  • Transport
  • Other expenses

Use:

  • Notes app
  • Google Sheets
  • Budgeting apps
  • Weekly Review

Every Sunday:

Check:

  • Total spent on food
  • Remaining dining budget
  • Remaining delivery budget
  • Progress toward savings goal

Sample Monthly Budget

  • Fixed Expenses
  • Rent, utilities, transport: 20,000
  • Savings
  • SIP/Emergency fund: 10,000
  • Food
  • Groceries: 7,000
  • Dining out: 3,000
  • Food delivery: 2,000
  • Other Expenses
  • Mobile and subscriptions: 1,500
  • Personal care: 1,500
  • Entertainment and shopping: 3,000
  • Miscellaneous: 2,000
  • Total
  • 50,000
  • Monthly Savings
  • 10,000 (20% of income)

30-Day Action Plan

Week 1

Open a separate savings account.

Set up automatic transfer of 10,000 on salary day.

Track every expense.

Create a grocery list and weekly meal plan.

Week 2

Cook at least five dinners at home.

Restrict food delivery to one order.

Carry lunch to work whenever possible.

Week 3

Review spending patterns.

Identify triggers for impulse ordering.

Reduce unnecessary snack and beverage purchases.

Week 4

Stay within the 3,000 dining-out budget.

Complete a monthly expense review.

Transfer any leftover food budget to savings.

The Bottom Line

For a professional earning 50,000 per month, saving 10,000 is achievable without eliminating restaurant meals. The most effective approach is to automate savings, cap dining-out and food-delivery spending at 5,000 a month, plan meals weekly, and track expenses consistently. Small changes in food habits can easily free up enough cash to build long-term savings while still enjoying occasional meals outside.

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceI asked ChatGPT how to save 20% of my salary without giving up eating out | Here's what it planned
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.