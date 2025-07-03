I asked ChatGPT “how to save income tax” for FY 2024–25 — I was shocked by the ₹45,000 I saved

Income Tax Filing: After exploring tax efficiency, I realized I was overpaying due to misconceptions about exemptions. Using an AI assistant, I identified deductions under Sections 80C, 80D, and 80G, leading to significant tax savings by restructuring my salary components.

Deepika Chelani
Published3 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Income Tax: The article emphasizes the benefits of using an AI assistant to optimize tax savings for salaried individuals.
Income Tax: The article emphasizes the benefits of using an AI assistant to optimize tax savings for salaried individuals.

Every March, the same story repeats.
I open YouTube and search:

“How to save tax?”

Soon, I'm watching five different videos giving five different strategies. One suggests ELSS, another pushes insurance, and yet another is throwing formulas like a coaching class. By the end, I’m more confused than when I started.

So this year, I tried something different.

I opened an AI assistant and typed a simple prompt:

"My CTC is 15,00,000. Can you help me save tax for FY 2024–25?"

The result? A clear, personalised roadmap I could actually use.

My salary structure (CTC 15 Lakh)

Nothing unusual — just a typical mid-level salaried setup:

  • Basic salary: 6,00,000
  • House Rent Allowance (HRA): 3,00,000
  • Special allowance: 3,00,000
  • Performance bonus: 2,00,000
  • Employer PF contribution: 72,000

Like many, I assumed this was already tax-efficient. But after digging deeper, I found room for improvement.

1. HRA exemption — A missed saver

The tool asked a few key questions:

  • Do you live on rent? → Yes
  • Rent amount?25,000/month
  • City? → Bengaluru (classified as a metro)

HRA exemption is calculated as the least of the following:

  • Actual HRA received = 3,00,000
  • 50% of basic salary (for metro) = 3,00,000
  • Rent paid – 10% of basic = 3,00,000 – 60,000 = 2,40,000

HRA exempted = 2,40,000
Only 60,000 is taxable.

Earlier, I was mistakenly paying tax on the full 3 lakh. This fix alone made a big difference.

2. Deductions I was overlooking

The assistant nudged me to revisit basic exemptions and deductions under Sections 80C, 80D, and 80G:

Deduction type

Amount ( )

Standard Deduction

50,000

Employee PF (12% of Basic)

72,000

Term Insurance Premium

20,000

Health Insurance Premium (80D)

25,000

NGO Donations (80G)

10,000

Tip: You can also include these popular 80C options:

  • PPF (Public Provident Fund)
  • LIC premium
  • Home loan principal repayment
  • Tax-saving ELSS funds

Many of us already invest in these but forget to claim them properly.

3. Bonus restructuring — A hidden tactic

The 2L annual bonus I receive is fully taxable. The AI suggestion? Restructure it into tax-efficient components.

Possible inclusions (if HR permits):

  • Leave Travel Allowance (LTA)
  • Fuel & driver reimbursement
  • Books or professional development expenses
  • Work-from-home allowance

These are all legitimate expense categories. If you already incur these costs, ask HR whether they can be incorporated into your pay structure.

Tip: Not all companies allow this — but it’s worth the conversation.

4. Old vs. new tax regime — A clear comparison

Here’s how my taxable income compared under both regimes:

Component

Amount ( )

Gross Salary

15,00,000

(-) HRA Exemption

2,40,000

(-) Standard Deduction

50,000

(-) 80C (PF + Term Insurance)

92,000

(-) 80D (Health Insurance)

25,000

(-) 80G (Donations)

10,000

Net Taxable Income (Old Regime)

10,83,000

Net Taxable Income (New Regime)

14,50,000

Approximate tax payable:

Regime

Tax amount ( )

Old

1,37,640

New

1,82,500

Choosing the old regime saved me 44,860. All through legitimate exemptions and smart structuring — no complicated tricks.

Key lessons from the experience

What made the difference wasn’t just the tool — it was asking the right questions:

  • Have I accounted for all eligible exemptions under 80C?
  • Am I using 80D and 80G appropriately?
  • Is my HRA correctly calculated?
  • Can my variable pay be optimized?

Many salaried individuals miss out on deductions they’re already eligible for, just because they don’t revisit their structure every year.

Tax-saving checklist for FY 2024–25

  • Recalculate your HRA — don’t pay tax unnecessarily
  • Use 80C to the max — PF, PPF, ELSS, LIC, home loan
  • Don’t skip 80D and 80G — health and charity both help
  • Compare old vs new regimes — one isn't always better
  • Talk to HR — explore reimbursement options
  • Start early — don’t leave it for March
  • Use digital tools or advisors — for cross-checking and clarity

For salaried individuals with simple income structures, it’s possible to plan taxes without waiting till the last moment — or relying entirely on financial influencers.

Whether you use an online calculator, AI assistant, or consult a CA — what matters is being proactive and informed. Because saving tax isn't about loopholes — it’s about knowing the rules and applying them smartly.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and should not be considered tax advice. Tax outcomes vary by individual, and it is recommended to consult a qualified tax advisor for personalized guidance.

