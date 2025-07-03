I asked ChatGPT “how to save income tax” for FY 2024–25 — I was shocked by the ₹45,000 I saved

Every March, the same story repeats.
I open YouTube and search:
“How to save tax?”
Soon, I'm watching five different videos giving five different strategies. One suggests ELSS, another pushes insurance, and yet another is throwing formulas like a coaching class. By the end, I’m more confused than when I started.
So this year, I tried something different.
I opened an AI assistant and typed a simple prompt:
"My CTC is ₹15,00,000. Can you help me save tax for FY 2024–25?"
The result? A clear, personalised roadmap I could actually use.
Nothing unusual — just a typical mid-level salaried setup:
Like many, I assumed this was already tax-efficient. But after digging deeper, I found room for improvement.
The tool asked a few key questions:
HRA exemption is calculated as the least of the following:
HRA exempted = ₹2,40,000
Only ₹60,000 is taxable.
Earlier, I was mistakenly paying tax on the full ₹3 lakh. This fix alone made a big difference.
The assistant nudged me to revisit basic exemptions and deductions under Sections 80C, 80D, and 80G:
Deduction type
Amount ( ₹)
Standard Deduction
₹50,000
Employee PF (12% of Basic)
₹72,000
Term Insurance Premium
₹20,000
Health Insurance Premium (80D)
₹25,000
NGO Donations (80G)
₹10,000
Tip: You can also include these popular 80C options:
Many of us already invest in these but forget to claim them properly.
The ₹2L annual bonus I receive is fully taxable. The AI suggestion? Restructure it into tax-efficient components.
These are all legitimate expense categories. If you already incur these costs, ask HR whether they can be incorporated into your pay structure.
Tip: Not all companies allow this — but it’s worth the conversation.
Here’s how my taxable income compared under both regimes:
Component
Amount ( ₹)
Gross Salary
15,00,000
(-) HRA Exemption
2,40,000
(-) Standard Deduction
50,000
(-) 80C (PF + Term Insurance)
92,000
(-) 80D (Health Insurance)
25,000
(-) 80G (Donations)
10,000
Net Taxable Income (Old Regime)
₹10,83,000
Net Taxable Income (New Regime)
₹14,50,000
Regime
Tax amount ( ₹)
Old
₹1,37,640
New
₹1,82,500
Choosing the old regime saved me ₹44,860. All through legitimate exemptions and smart structuring — no complicated tricks.
What made the difference wasn’t just the tool — it was asking the right questions:
Many salaried individuals miss out on deductions they’re already eligible for, just because they don’t revisit their structure every year.
For salaried individuals with simple income structures, it’s possible to plan taxes without waiting till the last moment — or relying entirely on financial influencers.
Whether you use an online calculator, AI assistant, or consult a CA — what matters is being proactive and informed. Because saving tax isn't about loopholes — it’s about knowing the rules and applying them smartly.
Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and should not be considered tax advice. Tax outcomes vary by individual, and it is recommended to consult a qualified tax advisor for personalized guidance.
