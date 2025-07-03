I asked ChatGPT “how to save income tax” for FY 2024–25 — I was shocked by the ₹45,000 I saved

Every March, the same story repeats.

I open YouTube and search:



“How to save tax?”



Soon, I'm watching five different videos giving five different strategies. One suggests ELSS, another pushes insurance, and yet another is throwing formulas like a coaching class. By the end, I’m more confused than when I started.

So this year, I tried something different.

I opened an AI assistant and typed a simple prompt:



"My CTC is ₹15,00,000. Can you help me save tax for FY 2024–25?"

The result? A clear, personalised roadmap I could actually use.

My salary structure (CTC ₹ 15 Lakh) Nothing unusual — just a typical mid-level salaried setup:

Basic salary : ₹ 6,00,000

: 6,00,000 House Rent Allowance (HRA) : ₹ 3,00,000

: 3,00,000 Special allowance : ₹ 3,00,000

: 3,00,000 Performance bonus : ₹ 2,00,000

: 2,00,000 Employer PF contribution: ₹ 72,000 Like many, I assumed this was already tax-efficient. But after digging deeper, I found room for improvement.

1. HRA exemption — A missed saver The tool asked a few key questions:

Do you live on rent? → Yes

→ Yes Rent amount? → ₹ 25,000/month

→ 25,000/month City? → Bengaluru (classified as a metro) HRA exemption is calculated as the least of the following:

Actual HRA received = ₹ 3,00,000

3,00,000 50% of basic salary (for metro) = ₹ 3,00,000

3,00,000 Rent paid – 10% of basic = ₹ 3,00,000 – ₹ 60,000 = ₹ 2,40,000 HRA exempted = ₹2,40,000

Only ₹60,000 is taxable.



Earlier, I was mistakenly paying tax on the full ₹3 lakh. This fix alone made a big difference.

2. Deductions I was overlooking The assistant nudged me to revisit basic exemptions and deductions under Sections 80C, 80D, and 80G:

Deduction type Amount ( ₹) Standard Deduction ₹50,000 Employee PF (12% of Basic) ₹72,000 Term Insurance Premium ₹20,000 Health Insurance Premium (80D) ₹25,000 NGO Donations (80G) ₹10,000

Tip: You can also include these popular 80C options:

PPF (Public Provident Fund)

LIC premium

Home loan principal repayment

Tax-saving ELSS funds Many of us already invest in these but forget to claim them properly.

3. Bonus restructuring — A hidden tactic The ₹2L annual bonus I receive is fully taxable. The AI suggestion? Restructure it into tax-efficient components.

Possible inclusions (if HR permits): Leave Travel Allowance (LTA)

Fuel & driver reimbursement

Books or professional development expenses

Work-from-home allowance These are all legitimate expense categories. If you already incur these costs, ask HR whether they can be incorporated into your pay structure.

Tip: Not all companies allow this — but it’s worth the conversation.

4. Old vs. new tax regime — A clear comparison Here’s how my taxable income compared under both regimes:

Component Amount ( ₹) Gross Salary 15,00,000 (-) HRA Exemption 2,40,000 (-) Standard Deduction 50,000 (-) 80C (PF + Term Insurance) 92,000 (-) 80D (Health Insurance) 25,000 (-) 80G (Donations) 10,000 Net Taxable Income (Old Regime) ₹10,83,000 Net Taxable Income (New Regime) ₹14,50,000

Approximate tax payable:

Regime Tax amount ( ₹) Old ₹1,37,640 New ₹1,82,500

Choosing the old regime saved me ₹44,860. All through legitimate exemptions and smart structuring — no complicated tricks.

Key lessons from the experience What made the difference wasn’t just the tool — it was asking the right questions:

Have I accounted for all eligible exemptions under 80C?

Am I using 80D and 80G appropriately?

Is my HRA correctly calculated?

Can my variable pay be optimized? Many salaried individuals miss out on deductions they’re already eligible for, just because they don’t revisit their structure every year.

Tax-saving checklist for FY 2024–25 Recalculate your HRA — don’t pay tax unnecessarily

— don’t pay tax unnecessarily Use 80C to the max — PF, PPF, ELSS, LIC, home loan

— PF, PPF, ELSS, LIC, home loan Don’t skip 80D and 80G — health and charity both help

— health and charity both help Compare old vs new regimes — one isn't always better

— one isn't always better Talk to HR — explore reimbursement options

— explore reimbursement options Start early — don’t leave it for March

— don’t leave it for March Use digital tools or advisors — for cross-checking and clarity

For salaried individuals with simple income structures, it’s possible to plan taxes without waiting till the last moment — or relying entirely on financial influencers.

Whether you use an online calculator, AI assistant, or consult a CA — what matters is being proactive and informed. Because saving tax isn't about loopholes — it’s about knowing the rules and applying them smartly.