I asked AI how to travel Europe for two weeks with just ₹1 lakh, here's what it suggested
Dreaming of a solo European adventure but worried your ₹1 lakh budget won’t stretch far enough? I asked ChatGPT to design a two-week Europe itinerary on a shoestring budget—covering the best countries to visit, the cheapest season to travel, budget accommodation, affordable food options, and a smart exploration plan that maximizes experiences without draining your wallet.
A two-week Europe trip on a ₹1 lakh (around €1,000) budget is challenging but possible if you travel during the off-season, focus on cheaper countries, stay in hostels, and use budget transport.
February–April or October–November
Skip expensive destinations like Switzerland, Norway, and Iceland.
These cities are well-connected and relatively affordable.
Approximate Budget
Return flight India-Europe: ₹45,000-55,000
Visa + Insurance: ₹10,000-12,000
Hostels (13 nights): ₹18,000-22,000
Food: ₹8,000-10,000
Intercity transport: ₹6,000-8,000
Attractions & local transport: ₹5,000 to ₹8,000
Free breakfast where possible
Avoid tourist restaurants.
Eat:
Budget: €10–15/day.
14-Day Itinerary
Fly into Budapest and out of Kraków (open-jaw ticket).
For someone ticking Europe off their bucket list for the first time, this Budapest–Prague–Kraków route offers beautiful architecture, history, nightlife, food, and culture while remaining one of the most budget-friendly ways to experience Europe in just two weeks.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.