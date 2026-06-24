I asked ChatGPT if ₹5 crore is enough to retire in India. Here's what it said

I asked AI if ₹5 crore is enough to retire in India. Here's what it said

I asked ChatGPT: I am a 45-year-old salaried professional living in Delhi, earning around ₹2.5 lakh per month. My current monthly expenses are approximately ₹1.9 lakh, largely due to a home loan and my children's education costs. Over the next five to six years, I expect to become debt-free and my children will have completed their education, reducing my monthly expenses to around ₹50,000– ₹60,000.

If I continue saving and investing in a disciplined manner, I estimate that I could accumulate a retirement corpus of about ₹5 crore over the next 15 years. Will this amount be sufficient to support my wife and me throughout retirement? More importantly, what is the math behind determining whether ₹5 crore is enough?

I have specifically asked ChatGPT not to respond like a financial planner or investment advisor. Instead, I want it to act as an assistant and help me calculate the requiredretirement corpus based on my income, expenses, liabilities, and family situation

I asked ChatGPT if ₹ 5 crore is enough to retire in India? Most retirement discussions begin with a number. Some people target ₹1 crore, others ₹10 crore. But is there any way to know whether a retirement corpus is actually enough?

Step 1: Estimate retirement expenses According to the information provided, post-retirement expenses are expected to fall to around ₹50,000– ₹60,000 a month in today's terms. Taking the midpoint of ₹55,000, annual expenses work out to about ₹6.6 lakh.

Step 2: Adjust for inflation Since retirement is still 15 years away, future expenses need to be adjusted for inflation.

Assuming inflation averages 6% annually:

Future annual expenses = ₹ 6.6 lakh × (1.06)^15

6.6 lakh × (1.06)^15 This results in annual expenses of roughly ₹ 15.8 lakh at age 60. Step 3: Calculate the required corpus A common retirement calculation uses the concept of a "safe withdrawal rate". If a retiree withdraws around 3.5%-4% of the corpus annually and the remaining money continues to earn returns, the portfolio has a reasonable chance of lasting several decades.

Using a 4% withdrawal rate: Required corpus = ₹ 15.8 lakh ÷ 4% = approximately ₹ 3.95 crore

15.8 lakh ÷ 4% = approximately 3.95 crore Using a more conservative 3.5% withdrawal rate:

Required corpus = ₹ 15.8 lakh ÷ 3.5%= approximately ₹ 4.5 crore Step 4: Compare with the projected ₹ 5 crore corpus If the retirement corpus reaches ₹ 5 crore by age 60, it would exceed both estimates.

5 crore by age 60, it would exceed both estimates. At a 4% withdrawal rate, a ₹ 5 crore corpus could generate about ₹ 20 lakh annually.

5 crore corpus could generate about 20 lakh annually. At a 3.5% withdrawal rate, it could support withdrawals of about ₹ 17.5 lakh annually.

17.5 lakh annually. Both figures are higher than the estimated inflation-adjusted annual spending requirement of around ₹ 15.8 lakh. The key takeaway ChatGPT's conclusion was that the question is not whether ₹5 crore is a large amount of money, but whether it is large relative to future spending needs.

Based on the assumptions provided—retirement at age 60, post-retirement expenses of around ₹55,000 a month in today's value, inflation of 6%, and a withdrawal rate of 3.5%-4%—a corpus of ₹5 crore appears sufficient to support the couple's retirement needs.

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