I asked ChatGPT if a Bengaluru DINK couple earning ₹3 lakh a month can retire by 50? Here's what AI said

The RBI’s inflation target remains 4% with a 2%–6% band. Medical inflation has recently run far above headline inflation, and India’s life expectancy at birth is about 72 years—all of which argue for a cautious plan, said ChatGPT

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated18 Jun 2026, 05:47 PM IST
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Is an early retirement possible for a DINK (Double Income, No Kids) couple in Bengaluru, with a combined monthly income of 3 lakh? I asked ChatGPT

My ChatGPT prompt

We are a DINK (Double Income, No Kids) couple living in Bengaluru with a combined monthly income of 3 lakh. I am 40 years old, and my wife is 38. We currently enjoy an upper-middle-class lifestyle and are in reasonably good health. We own a 3bhk in Bengaluru, and its market value is about 2.5 cr. We can sell it off to buy a home in the city where we plan to retire. I have 5 years left on my home loan. Our home loan EMI is 1 lakh a month, and expenses are about 1 lakh

We are considering early retirement and relocating to a well-planned, relatively less crowded city such as Chandigarh, Pune, Dehradun, or Coimbatore. After retirement, we may choose to work part-time for personal fulfilment and routine, but we do not want our lifestyle or financial security to depend on employment income.

Also Read | I wanted to save money without giving up my lifestyle. I asked ChatGPT

Please estimate:

How much retirement corpus would we need to retire comfortably and maintain an upper-middle-class lifestyle in these cities?

The annual expenses we should plan for in retirement include housing, healthcare, travel, leisure, domestic help, vehicle ownership, and miscellaneous lifestyle expenses.

How inflation should be factored into the calculation over a potential 40–50-year retirement period.

The assumptions used (inflation rate, investment returns, healthcare inflation, withdrawal rate, life expectancy, etc.).

Different scenarios (conservative, moderate, and comfortable/luxury retirement).

Assume we are financially independent, have no dependents, and want a high probability of never running out of money during our lifetime. Please provide detailed calculations and recommendations for retiring at ages 50, and 55.

Here's what ChatGPT said:

Below is a conservative retirement model built for a 40–50 year horizon, not a 30-year one.

I am using a lower withdrawal rate than the classic 4% rule because 4% was designed for roughly 30-year retirements; longer horizons generally need more margin. India’s retail inflation was 3.93% in May 2026.

The RBI’s inflation target remains 4% with a 2%–6% band. Medical inflation has recently run far above headline inflation, and India’s life expectancy at birth is about 72 years—all of which argue for a cautious plan.

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1) Working assumptions

I am assuming:

The retirement home is bought from the Bengaluru home-sale proceeds; the corpus numbers below are for the income-generating portfolio only.

General living inflation: 6% per year.

Healthcare inflation: 10% per year as a planning stress rate, because medical inflation in India has been running around 12%–13% recently.

Nominal portfolio return: 9%–10% long run on a diversified equity-heavy portfolio after costs/tax, used only as a sanity check, not as a guarantee.

Withdrawal rate for safety:

Age 50 retirement: 3.0%

Age 55 retirement: 3.25%

That is intentionally more conservative than 4%.

2) City cost anchors

Current 3 BHK rent markets suggest this order of relative cost: Pune and Chandigarh tend to be pricier, Dehradun and Coimbatore are cheaper. Current listings/market pages show Chandigarh 3BHK rents around 22k– 1 lakh/month, Pune average 3BHK rent around 44,677/month, Dehradun around 16k– 65k/month, and Coimbatore 3BHK listings commonly around 15.5k– 25k/month.

3) Annual retirement expenses you should plan for

For a debt-free, upper-middle-class retired couple with one car, domestic help, regular travel, dining out, and private healthcare, I would model the following current-price annual budgets:

CityAnnual spend todayMonthly equivalent
Coimbatore 15–19 lakh 1.25–1.58 lakh
Dehradun 16–22 lakh 1.33–1.83 lakh
Chandigarh 18–23 lakh 1.50–1.92 lakh
Pune 20–26 lakh 1.67–2.17 lakh

This is a modelled budget, not a quote from a single listing. Differences across cities are mainly driven by housing, commuting, and service costs.

A reasonable category split for that budget looks like this:

CategoryCurrent annual budget range
Housing maintenance, society charges, property tax, repairs 2.0–3.5 lakh
Healthcare premium + out-of-pocket 3.0–5.0 lakh
Travel 3.0–5.0 lakh
Leisure / dining out / hobbies 3.0–5.0 lakh
Domestic help 2.4–4.0 lakh
Vehicle ownership 1.8–3.0 lakh
Miscellaneous / gifts / contingency 2.0–3.0 lakh

That gives a total current retirement spend of about 17–28 lakh per year, with Pune/Chandigarh toward the upper end and Coimbatore/Dehradun toward the lower end.

4) What those expenses become at 50 and 55

Using 6% inflation for non-health items:

10 years of inflation (age 50): multiply today’s expense by 1.79x

15 years of inflation (age 55): multiply today’s expense by 2.40x

Using your city ranges, the future annual spend becomes:

CityAge 50 annual spendAge 55 annual spend
Coimbatore 26.9–34.0 lakh 35.9–45.5 lakh
Dehradun 28.7–39.4 lakh 38.3–52.7 lakh
Chandigarh 32.2–41.2 lakh 43.1–55.1 lakh
Pune 35.8–46.6 lakh 47.9–62.3 lakh

5) Corpus needed to retire comfortably

For a high-probability, low-stress retirement, the corpus needed is roughly:

At age 50 (using 3.0% withdrawal rate)

CityCorpus needed
Coimbatore 9.0–11.3 crore
Dehradun 9.6–13.1 crore
Chandigarh 10.7–13.7 crore
Pune 11.9–15.5 crore

At age 55 (using 3.25% withdrawal rate)

CityCorpus needed
Coimbatore 11.1–14.0 crore
Dehradun 11.8–16.2 crore
Chandigarh 13.3–17.0 crore
Pune 14.7–19.2 crore
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6) Scenario view

Conservative retirement

City bias: Coimbatore / Dehradun

Lifestyle: comfortable, but not lavish

Target:

Age 50: about 9–10.5 crore

Age 55: about 11–13.5 crore

Moderate upper-middle-class retirement

City bias: Chandigarh / Dehradun / lower-end Pune

Lifestyle: private healthcare, regular domestic help, periodic domestic travel, occasional international travel

Target:

Age 50: about 11–13.5 crore

Age 55: about 13–16.5 crore

Comfortable / luxury retirement

City bias: premium Pune / premium Chandigarh

Lifestyle: more travel, more dining out, better car, more frequent discretionary spending

Target:

Age 50: about 13.5–15.5 crore

Age 55: about 16.5–19.5 crore

7) How to think about your Bengaluru home

Your Bengaluru home is a separate asset. Do not count the full 2.5 crore as a retirement corpus unless you subtract the cost of the new retirement home and selling costs.

Practical formula: Net financial corpus needed = income corpus target − net equity left after the new home purchase

So, if you sell the Bengaluru home, buy a cheaper home in the retirement city, and end up with surplus cash, that surplus directly reduces the portfolio corpus you need.

8) My recommendation for your case

If your goal is “high probability of never running out of money”, I would treat this as the decision rule:

Retiring at 50: only comfortable if your investable corpus is already around 10–14 crore, after accounting for the new home.

Retiring at 55: much safer if your investable corpus is around 12–17 crore, after accounting for the new home.

Disclaimer: This content is generated by an AI system and is intended for general informational use only.

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.

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