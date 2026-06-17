As a 38-year-old, parent of one living in Bengaluru with decent pay, is it possible for me to take a year off to travel and spend time with my family? I wanted an in-depth insight into the financial and the realistic possibility of a sabbatical, so I turned to AI, and its response left me stunned:

My ChatGPT prompt I am a mid-career professional in India, considering taking a one-year career break (sabbatical). I am not quitting permanently; I intend to return to the workforce after approximately 12 months.

Please act as a financially responsible person and risk-management advisor, considering the following:

I am a 38-year-old, married with one school-going child, in Bengaluru. My current CTC is ₹35 lakh, and I currently have investments of ₹50 lakh, an emergency fund of ₹10 lakh, and an EPF balance of ₹12 lakh.

My monthly expenses are ₹90,000, and I have a fixed home loan EMI of ₹35,000 with no other major debt. My spouse earns ₹12 lakh annually, and we already have health insurance.

I want to take a full one-year break from corporate work because I feel professionally exhausted and want time to travel in India, spend more time with family, learn new skills, improve my health and fitness, explore alternative career options, and avoid burnout.

However, I do not want to jeopardise my family's financial stability, deplete my long-term investments unnecessarily, delay retirement goals significantly, or return to work under financial pressure.

Here's what I want you to do:

Step 1: Assess Whether a One-Year Break Is Financially Feasible

Based on my profile:

Estimate my annual household expenses during the break.

Account for inflation and unexpected expenses.

Include education costs, insurance, and emergencies. Also, add the average cost of 5-6 trips within India in a year. I haven't finalised a location, but planning not to spend more than 8 lakhs on this

Calculate how much cash reserve I should ideally have before resigning.

Then answer:

"Can I realistically afford a one-year career break?"

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT how to save 20% of my salary without giving up eating out

Here's how ChatGPT responded: Using current official CPI data, India’s headline inflation was 3.48% year-on-year in April 2026, and education and health inflation were 4.12% and 4.34% in May 2025, so I would use about 4% inflation for a one-year sabbatical plan.

Here is the conservative budget I would use from your numbers:

Base household living expenses : ₹ 10.8 lakh

: 10.8 lakh Home loan EMI : ₹ 4.2 lakh

: 4.2 lakh Incremental child education buffer : ₹ 2.0 lakh

: 2.0 lakh Insurance + out-of-pocket medical buffer : ₹ 0.75 lakh

: 0.75 lakh Emergency/unknowns buffer: ₹ 1.0 lakh That gives a core non-travel spend of ₹18.75 lakh. After ~4% inflation, that becomes about ₹19.5 lakh.

Adding your India travel cap of ₹8 lakh brings the one-year gross cash need to about ₹27.5 lakh. With a further 10% contingency, I would consider the ideal cash reserve before resigning to be roughly ₹30.25 lakh.

Your spouse’s ₹12 lakh annual CTC also matters. Under the current new tax regime, with the official standard deduction of ₹75,000 and the 2026-27 slab structure, a rough net take-home is about ₹11.45 lakh after cess, assuming no major extra deductions or income items.

So the cash you would actually need to fund from savings is roughly:

₹ 16 lakh in a tighter year, or

16 lakh in a tighter year, or ₹ 19 lakh if you keep the full contingency.

Can I realistically afford a one-year career break? That is why my answer is: Yes, you can realistically afford a one-year career break, and in your case, it looks financially feasible rather than reckless. The bigger question is not affordability, but how comfortably you want to sleep during the year.

My practical recommendation would be to resign only if you can ring-fence ₹25–30 lakh in liquid, low-risk money for the sabbatical and leave your ₹10 lakh emergency fund untouched. Keep the ₹12 lakh EPF and most of the ₹50 lakh investments as long-term money, not as your primary one-year spending bucket.