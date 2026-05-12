I asked ChatGPT if I should buy a Mercedes on ₹30 LPA: AI was brutally honest, explained purely on mathematical terms

I acted as a young Bengaluru professional earning ₹30 lakh per annum. I wanted a straight answer: no lifestyle advice, no passion talk. I wanted just the cold financial mathematics of buying a Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine at 22. Here is exactly what ChatGPT said.

My ChatGPT Prompt The person is 22, salaried, and takes home ₹1.8–2 lakh every month. They live with their parents and pay zero rent. No EMIs, no dependents, no marriage plans for at least a decade.

The Mercedes A-Class Limousine costs roughly ₹55–58 lakh on-road in Bengaluru. The expected EMI is ₹75,000 per month. They wanted a purely financial verdict, backed by math and personal finance principles.

EMI Problem ChatGPT went straight for the numbers. A ₹75,000 EMI on a ₹1.8 lakh take-home salary consumes 41.7% of the monthly income. Even on ₹2 lakh, it still eats up 37.5%.

Both figures are alarmingly high for a single liability. The standard 20/4/10 rule says total car costs should stay under 10% of gross monthly income.

This EMI alone hits nearly 30% of gross income. That is before fuel, insurance or a single service visit.

According to the 20/4/10 rule, a buyer should make a 20% down payment and have a maximum loan tenure of 4 years. The buyer should spend no more than 10% of gross monthly income on total car expenses.

“Your gross monthly income is roughly ₹2.5 lakh. Your maximum recommended car spend is ₹25,000 per month. Your proposed EMI alone is ₹75,000. Once fuel, insurance and maintenance are added, your actual monthly ownership cost could realistically become ₹95,000–1.15 lakh monthly (38–46% of gross monthly income),” ChatGPT said.

“Add 50–60% of practical post-tax disposable income. By the 20/4/10 formula, this purchase fails badly,” it added.

True Cost of Ownership The EMI is only the beginning. ChatGPT laid out the full annual cost beyond loan repayment. Insurance alone runs ₹1.5–2.5 lakh per year. Service and maintenance add another ₹60,000–1.2 lakh.

Fuel costs approximately ₹1–1.8 lakh annually. Tyres and repairs require a buffer of ₹50,000–1 lakh. Parking, cleaning, FASTag, and miscellaneous expenses add an additional ₹40,000–80,000.

Add it all together, and the real yearly cost of owning this car comes to ₹12–15 lakh. That is 40–50% of the buyer's entire annual take-home salary, spent on a depreciating asset.

Depreciation Luxury cars lose 40–50% of their value within five years. On a ₹56 lakh car, that means ₹22–28 lakh in wealth simply vanishes. ChatGPT described this not as spending but as guaranteed capital destruction.

Opportunity Cost This is where the mathematics becomes genuinely uncomfortable. If the same ₹75,000 monthly EMI were invested instead at a 12% annual return over 10 years, it could grow to approximately ₹1.7 crore.

Even if you compare only the difference between this EMI and a cheaper car's EMI, say ₹35,000 monthly, investing that gap for 10 years yields roughly ₹79 lakh. At 22, the compounding runway is at its longest and most powerful. Every rupee diverted now costs far more in the future.

Does Living Rent-Free Change Anything? ChatGPT acknowledged that no rent and no dependents improved cash flow. But, it was clear that this does not change the underlying asset mathematics. It makes the EMI survivable, not rational.

There is also a deeper risk: making a Mercedes your first major purchase permanently shifts your lifestyle baseline upward. Every future financial decision gets quietly influenced by that anchor.

Safer Option ChatGPT outlined the conditions under which the purchase would be less reckless. The buyer would need an emergency fund of ₹15–20 lakh. Down payment is at least 30–40%. EMI should be below ₹45,000.

Active SIPs should be of at least ₹75,000 continuing separately. Confirmed job stability for the next 24 months is a must. None of these conditions currently exists.

The Verdict ChatGPT's final verdict was: “It’s financially stretched but manageable. It’s not irrational given zero rent and zero dependents. But, it’s not sensible either.”

“The smarter move is to wait until ₹45–50 LPA, invest aggressively through the 20s and buy the first luxury car from genuine financial strength rather than from excitement,” it added.