In Bengaluru, often referred to as the Silicon Valley of India, the cost of living, including daily expenses such as food, transport, rent and miscellaneous costs can take up a large portion of monthly income, leaving limited savings for many working professionals, and at times none.

I posed as a working professional in Bengaluru earning ₹70,000 per month with ₹50,000 in expenses and asked ChatGPT if I should buy an iPhone that may last for five years or invest the remaining amount across different investment options.

My ChatGPT prompt: “I am a 25-year-old working professional at a multinational company in Bengaluru. I earn ₹70,000 per month and spend ₹50,000 on rent, food, household help, transport, among other regular expenses. I currently save around ₹20,000 per month. Should I use that money to buy an iPhone on an EMI or should I invest that money across different investment options. What is the maximum amount I can save for five years if I diversify my funds across equities, mutual fund, gold and fixed-income schemes such as Public Provident Fund (PPF). How much average returns can I expect after five years?”

What did the AI suggest? ChatGPT opening response was direct: “You’re basically choosing between a depreciating lifestyle purchase (iPhone on EMI) and a compounding asset-building habit ( ₹20,000/month investing). The financial difference over 5 years is not small—it compounds into lakhs.”

iPhone on EMI vs Investing ₹ 20,000/month An iPhone EMI typically means:

₹ 1–1.5 lakh upfront equivalent cost (or monthly EMI for 12–24 months)

1–1.5 lakh upfront equivalent cost (or monthly EMI for 12–24 months) 0% EMI is rarely truly free (processing fees, lost discount, opportunity cost)

Value after 3–4 years will be near-zero resale compared to cost What your ₹ 20,000/month can become in 5 years However, If I choose to invest that same ₹20,000 per month for 5 years in different investment options, it would translate into an entirely different scenario, according to ChatGPT.

In that case, the total invested amount will be ₹20,000 × 60 months = ₹12,00,000

Now assuming realistic long-term returns:

— Equity mutual funds (large + mid + small blend): An investor can have around 10–12% average long-term expectation.

At 10%: ~ ₹ 15.6 lakh

15.6 lakh At 12%: ~ ₹ 16.5–17 lakh — Balanced diversified mix (your actual case: equity + gold + debt + PPF): A realistic allocation might look like:

Equity MF: 60%

PPF/debt: 25%

Gold: 15% In this case, the expected blended return will be anywhere between 9 and 11% per annum. This means the corpus after 5 years will amount to ₹14.5 lakh to ₹16.5 lakh.

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— Conservative-heavy portfolio (more debt/PPF): Let's assume and average return between 7 and 8% per annum.

In this case, I will build a corpus amounting to ₹14–15 lakh.

The key insight If you skip investing ₹20,000/month for just 5 years, then ₹14–17 lakh of future wealth will be lost. That means I will lose the following:

10–15 iPhones in “future value terms”

Or a large chunk of a home down payment in many cities

Or 1–2 years of financial independence buffer So should you buy the iPhone on EMI? From a financial point of view, EMI for iPhone locks me into consumption of a depreciating asset and also reduces flexibility, along with adding mental “fixed expense," according to ChatGPT. It also competes directly with high-growth compounding capital

But realistically:

If my personal phone is broken or affects work, then buying is justified

Otherwise it’s just lifestyle upgrade, not an investment Practical recommendation for your situation Given you save ₹20,000/month already, better approach will be: