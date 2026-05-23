I asked ChatGPT if investing ₹20K/month for 5 years instead of buying an iPhone would be better — Answer was shocking

In Bengaluru, often referred to as the Silicon Valley of India, the cost of living, including daily expenses such as food, transport, rent and miscellaneous costs can take up a large portion of monthly income, leaving limited savings for many working professionals, and at times none.
I posed as a working professional in Bengaluru earning ₹70,000 per month with ₹50,000 in expenses and asked ChatGPT if I should buy an iPhone that may last for five years or invest the remaining amount across different investment options.
“I am a 25-year-old working professional at a multinational company in Bengaluru. I earn ₹70,000 per month and spend ₹50,000 on rent, food, household help, transport, among other regular expenses. I currently save around ₹20,000 per month. Should I use that money to buy an iPhone on an EMI or should I invest that money across different investment options. What is the maximum amount I can save for five years if I diversify my funds across equities, mutual fund, gold and fixed-income schemes such as Public Provident Fund (PPF). How much average returns can I expect after five years?”
ChatGPT opening response was direct: “You’re basically choosing between a depreciating lifestyle purchase (iPhone on EMI) and a compounding asset-building habit ( ₹20,000/month investing). The financial difference over 5 years is not small—it compounds into lakhs.”
An iPhone EMI typically means:
However, If I choose to invest that same ₹20,000 per month for 5 years in different investment options, it would translate into an entirely different scenario, according to ChatGPT.
In that case, the total invested amount will be ₹20,000 × 60 months = ₹12,00,000
Now assuming realistic long-term returns:
— Equity mutual funds (large + mid + small blend): An investor can have around 10–12% average long-term expectation.
— Balanced diversified mix (your actual case: equity + gold + debt + PPF): A realistic allocation might look like:
In this case, the expected blended return will be anywhere between 9 and 11% per annum. This means the corpus after 5 years will amount to ₹14.5 lakh to ₹16.5 lakh.
— Conservative-heavy portfolio (more debt/PPF): Let's assume and average return between 7 and 8% per annum.
In this case, I will build a corpus amounting to ₹14–15 lakh.
If you skip investing ₹20,000/month for just 5 years, then ₹14–17 lakh of future wealth will be lost. That means I will lose the following:
From a financial point of view, EMI for iPhone locks me into consumption of a depreciating asset and also reduces flexibility, along with adding mental “fixed expense," according to ChatGPT. It also competes directly with high-growth compounding capital
But realistically:
Given you save ₹20,000/month already, better approach will be:
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