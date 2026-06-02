I asked ChatGPT if ₹1.5 lakh is enough for international trip for couples — Here's 5 destinations AI suggested

For many couples, the dream of an international getaway is often met with a sharp reality check the moment they open a currency converter. There's a common fear that crossing international borders will require a massive bank balance.
However, I was keen to understand if a budget of ₹1.5 lakh for two people is the end of the dream, or can it actually unlock a memorable stamp on your passport? So, I turned to ChatGPT to see what the AI had to say. Turns out, with the right planning, the dream international vacation might be closer than you think.
My partner and I are planning our first international trip together and are trying to figure out our finances. Our total all-inclusive budget is ₹1.5 Lakh for two people. Given current flight prices and travel costs, we want to know whether this budget is realistic for a comfortable, budget-to-mid-range trip and where we should go.
To help give context, here is what we are looking for:
Based on this, please suggest:
With a ₹1.5 lakh all-inclusive budget for two people, you're in a very good position for a first international trip from New Delhi—provided you choose the destination carefully and book flights at the right time.
For a 5–7-day trip, ₹1.5 lakh is not just realistic; it can provide a comfortable, mid-range experience in several Asian destinations.
|Expense
|Budget
|Flights
|₹40,000-60,000
|Hotels
|₹25,000-40,000
|Visa & Insurance
|₹5,000-10,000
|Food
|₹12,000-20,000
|Local transport
|₹5,000-10,000
|Sightseeing & activities
|₹15,000-25,000
|Shopping & buffer
|₹10,000-20,000
|Total
|₹1.5 lakh
The biggest variable is airfare. The same destination can cost ₹20,000 more depending on the booking timing.
Total: ₹95,000–1.35 lakh
For first-time international travellers, Vietnam offers one of the highest “wow factor per rupee.”
Total: ₹90,000–1.4 lakh
Thailand remains one of the easiest and most popular choices for Indian travellers. Entry rules have been changing recently, so verify the latest requirements before booking. At the moment, there is an ongoing transition and policy discussion around visa-free versus visa-on-arrival arrangements for Indians.
or
Total: ₹80,000–1.25 lakh
Total: ₹1.1–1.5 lakh
Indian passport holders can obtain a Visa on Arrival for tourism.
Bali is doable within your budget, but leaves less room for shopping and premium activities.
Budget estimate for couple:
Total: ₹1.0–1.4 lakh
Good infrastructure, easy transport, excellent food scene, and plenty of attractions.
For Indian passport holders, some of the easiest leisure destinations currently include:
For departures from Delhi, book 60–120 days before travel
Typical savings: ₹10,000–25,000 for two people versus a last-minute booking
If your dates are flexible by even 2–3 days, savings can be substantial.
Hotel Hack: Stay slightly outside tourist hotspots; this often saves 20–40%.
Examples: Bangkok Riverside > Sukhumvit
Ubud > Seminyak
Hanoi Old Quarter outskirts > central lanes
Food Hack: Eat where locals eat. In Vietnam or Thailand, street food lunch is ₹150–300, whereas tourist restaurant lunch costs ₹800–1,500.
Transport Hack: Use Grab, Bolt, and local metro systems. Avoid airport taxis whenever possible.
Activity Hack: Choose one "splurge" activity. Don't overschedule paid attractions every day.
Examples:
Ha Long Bay cruise
Phi Phi Island tour
Bali day tour
For a Delhi-based couple with ₹1.5 lakh, I'd currently lean toward Vietnam or Sri Lanka. Both allow a comfortable trip with room for memorable experiences rather than spending most of the budget on flights.
Disclaimer: This content is generated by an AI system and is intended for general informational use only.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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