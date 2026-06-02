I asked ChatGPT if ₹1.5 lakh is enough for international trip for couples — Here's 5 destinations AI suggested

For many couples, the dream of an international getaway is often met with a sharp reality check the moment they open a currency converter. There's a common fear that crossing international borders will require a massive bank balance.

However, I was keen to understand if a budget of ₹1.5 lakh for two people is the end of the dream, or can it actually unlock a memorable stamp on your passport? So, I turned to ChatGPT to see what the AI had to say. Turns out, with the right planning, the dream international vacation might be closer than you think.

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What I asked ChatGPT My partner and I are planning our first international trip together and are trying to figure out our finances. Our total all-inclusive budget is ₹1.5 Lakh for two people. Given current flight prices and travel costs, we want to know whether this budget is realistic for a comfortable, budget-to-mid-range trip and where we should go.

To help give context, here is what we are looking for:

Looking at a short trip of about 5 to 7 days.

Budget-to-mid-range. We don’t need 5-star luxury, but we prefer clean, safe, well-reviewed 3-star hotels or highly-rated private Airbnbs. We enjoy a mix of sightseeing, trying local street food, and exploring nature/culture.

Flying out from New Delhi. Based on this, please suggest:

Which international destinations can realistically be covered within this budget for a couple?

How should we ideally split this ₹ 1.5 Lakh budget?

1.5 Lakh budget? Are there specific destinations that currently offer Visa-on-Arrival (VoA) or Visa-Free entry for Indian passport holders

How far in advance do we need to book flights to keep within this budget?

What are the hidden costs we should prepare for

Any specific hacks for keeping costs down in your recommended destinations? What did AI say With a ₹1.5 lakh all-inclusive budget for two people, you're in a very good position for a first international trip from New Delhi—provided you choose the destination carefully and book flights at the right time.

For a 5–7-day trip, ₹1.5 lakh is not just realistic; it can provide a comfortable, mid-range experience in several Asian destinations.

How to allocate budget

Expense Budget Flights ₹ 40,000-60,000 Hotels ₹ 25,000-40,000 Visa & Insurance ₹ 5,000-10,000 Food ₹ 12,000-20,000 Local transport ₹ 5,000-10,000 Sightseeing & activities ₹ 15,000-25,000 Shopping & buffer ₹ 10,000-20,000 Total ₹ 1.5 lakh

The biggest variable is airfare. The same destination can cost ₹20,000 more depending on the booking timing.

Best destinations within ₹ 1.5 lakh Vietnam (Best Overall Value) Budget estimate for couple: Flights: ₹ 40,000–55,000

40,000–55,000 Hotels: ₹ 20,000–30,000

20,000–30,000 Food: ₹ 10,000–15,000

10,000–15,000 Activities: ₹ 15,000–20,000 Total: ₹95,000–1.35 lakh

Why it works: Excellent food

Very safe

Great value hotels

Beautiful scenery

Rich culture

Strong INR purchasing power Ideal itinerary Hanoi (2 nights)

Ninh Binh (1 night)

Ha Long Bay (1 night cruise)

Hanoi (1 night) For first-time international travellers, Vietnam offers one of the highest “wow factor per rupee.”

Thailand Budget estimate for couple: Flights: ₹ 35,000–50,000

35,000–50,000 Hotels: ₹ 20,000–35,000

20,000–35,000 Food: ₹ 10,000–15,000

10,000–15,000 Activities: ₹ 15,000–25,000 Total: ₹90,000–1.4 lakh

Why it works: Thailand remains one of the easiest and most popular choices for Indian travellers. Entry rules have been changing recently, so verify the latest requirements before booking. At the moment, there is an ongoing transition and policy discussion around visa-free versus visa-on-arrival arrangements for Indians.

Ideal itinerary Bangkok (3 nights)

Krabi (3 nights) or

Bangkok (2 nights)

Phuket (4 nights) Sri Lanka Budget estimate for couple: Flights: ₹ 25,000–40,000

25,000–40,000 Hotels: ₹ 20,000–35,000

20,000–35,000 Food: ₹ 8,000–12,000

8,000–12,000 Transport: ₹ 10,000–15,000 Total: ₹80,000–1.25 lakh

Why it works: Closest foreign-country feel to India

Stunning landscapes

Scenic train journeys

Great value accommodation

Indian travellers generally use the ETA process before arrival. Ideal route Colombo

Kandy

Ella

Galle

Also Read | Planning a Thailand trip? New visa rules could ruin your summer travel plan

Indonesia Budget estimate for couple: Flights: ₹ 45,000–65,000

45,000–65,000 Hotels: ₹ 20,000–35,000

20,000–35,000 Food: ₹ 10,000–15,000

10,000–15,000 Activities: ₹ 15,000–25,000 Total: ₹1.1–1.5 lakh

Indian passport holders can obtain a Visa on Arrival for tourism.

Bali is doable within your budget, but leaves less room for shopping and premium activities.

Malaysia Budget estimate for couple:

Flights: ₹ 35,000–50,000

35,000–50,000 Hotels: ₹ 25,000–35,000

25,000–35,000 Food: ₹ 12,000–18,000 Total: ₹1.0–1.4 lakh

Good infrastructure, easy transport, excellent food scene, and plenty of attractions.

Visa-friendly options For Indian passport holders, some of the easiest leisure destinations currently include:

Thailand (rules currently evolving; verify before booking)

Maldives (visa on arrival/free entry arrangements)

Indonesia (visa on arrival)

Sri Lanka (ETA process)

Mauritius (visa-free/arrival-friendly) Flight Booking Sweet Spot For departures from Delhi, book 60–120 days before travel

Typical savings: ₹10,000–25,000 for two people versus a last-minute booking

Avoid: Long weekends

Diwali week

Christmas/New Year

School summer peak periods If your dates are flexible by even 2–3 days, savings can be substantial.

Hidden costs couples forget Airport Transfers : This can add ₹ 3,000–8,000

: This can add 3,000–8,000 SIM cards/data : ₹ 1,000–2,000

: 1,000–2,000 Travel Insurance : ₹ 1,000–3,000

: 1,000–3,000 Tourist Taxes : Many destinations charge hotel tax, city tax, and /or environmental fees

: Many destinations charge hotel tax, city tax, and /or environmental fees Activities: People budget for flights and hotels but forget island tours, cruises, cable cars, temple entry fees, and national parks entry fees. These can easily reach ₹ 10,000–20,000. Cost-Saving Hacks Hotel Hack: Stay slightly outside tourist hotspots; this often saves 20–40%.

Examples: Bangkok Riverside > Sukhumvit

Ubud > Seminyak

Hanoi Old Quarter outskirts > central lanes

Food Hack: Eat where locals eat. In Vietnam or Thailand, street food lunch is ₹150–300, whereas tourist restaurant lunch costs ₹800–1,500.

Transport Hack: Use Grab, Bolt, and local metro systems. Avoid airport taxis whenever possible.

Activity Hack: Choose one "splurge" activity. Don't overschedule paid attractions every day.

Examples:

Ha Long Bay cruise

Phi Phi Island tour

Bali day tour

My Ranking for a First International Couple Trip Best Value: Vietnam

Easiest First International Trip: Thailand

Best Scenic Experience: Sri Lanka

Best Beach + Culture Mix: Indonesia

Best Urban + Food Experience: Malaysia For a Delhi-based couple with ₹1.5 lakh, I'd currently lean toward Vietnam or Sri Lanka. Both allow a comfortable trip with room for memorable experiences rather than spending most of the budget on flights.