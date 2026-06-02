I asked ChatGPT if ₹1.5 lakh is enough for international trip for couples — Here's 5 destinations AI suggested

I was keen to understand if a budget of 1.5 lakh for two people is the end of the dream, or can it actually unlock a memorable stamp on your passport? Here's what ChatGPT says…

Arshdeep Kaur
Published2 Jun 2026, 08:19 PM IST
With a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.5 lakh all-inclusive budget for two people, you're in a very good position for a first international trip, provided...
With a ₹1.5 lakh all-inclusive budget for two people, you're in a very good position for a first international trip, provided...

For many couples, the dream of an international getaway is often met with a sharp reality check the moment they open a currency converter. There's a common fear that crossing international borders will require a massive bank balance.

However, I was keen to understand if a budget of 1.5 lakh for two people is the end of the dream, or can it actually unlock a memorable stamp on your passport? So, I turned to ChatGPT to see what the AI had to say. Turns out, with the right planning, the dream international vacation might be closer than you think.

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT if old-school shopping is better than quick commerce

What I asked ChatGPT

My partner and I are planning our first international trip together and are trying to figure out our finances. Our total all-inclusive budget is 1.5 Lakh for two people. Given current flight prices and travel costs, we want to know whether this budget is realistic for a comfortable, budget-to-mid-range trip and where we should go.

To help give context, here is what we are looking for:

  • Looking at a short trip of about 5 to 7 days.
  • Budget-to-mid-range. We don’t need 5-star luxury, but we prefer clean, safe, well-reviewed 3-star hotels or highly-rated private Airbnbs. We enjoy a mix of sightseeing, trying local street food, and exploring nature/culture.
  • Flying out from New Delhi.

Based on this, please suggest:

  • Which international destinations can realistically be covered within this budget for a couple?
  • How should we ideally split this 1.5 Lakh budget?
  • Are there specific destinations that currently offer Visa-on-Arrival (VoA) or Visa-Free entry for Indian passport holders
  • How far in advance do we need to book flights to keep within this budget?
  • What are the hidden costs we should prepare for
  • Any specific hacks for keeping costs down in your recommended destinations?

What did AI say

With a 1.5 lakh all-inclusive budget for two people, you're in a very good position for a first international trip from New Delhi—provided you choose the destination carefully and book flights at the right time.

For a 5–7-day trip, 1.5 lakh is not just realistic; it can provide a comfortable, mid-range experience in several Asian destinations.

How to allocate budget

ExpenseBudget
Flights 40,000-60,000
Hotels 25,000-40,000
Visa & Insurance 5,000-10,000
Food 12,000-20,000
Local transport 5,000-10,000
Sightseeing & activities 15,000-25,000
Shopping & buffer 10,000-20,000
Total 1.5 lakh

The biggest variable is airfare. The same destination can cost 20,000 more depending on the booking timing.

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT to compare Dubai, Singapore or Thailand for a ₹75,000 trip

Best destinations within 1.5 lakh

Vietnam (Best Overall Value)

Budget estimate for couple:

  • Flights: 40,000–55,000
  • Hotels: 20,000–30,000
  • Food: 10,000–15,000
  • Activities: 15,000–20,000

Total: 95,000–1.35 lakh

Why it works:

  • Excellent food
  • Very safe
  • Great value hotels
  • Beautiful scenery
  • Rich culture
  • Strong INR purchasing power

Ideal itinerary

  • Hanoi (2 nights)
  • Ninh Binh (1 night)
  • Ha Long Bay (1 night cruise)
  • Hanoi (1 night)

For first-time international travellers, Vietnam offers one of the highest “wow factor per rupee.”

Thailand

Budget estimate for couple:

  • Flights: 35,000–50,000
  • Hotels: 20,000–35,000
  • Food: 10,000–15,000
  • Activities: 15,000–25,000

Total: 90,000–1.4 lakh

Why it works:

Thailand remains one of the easiest and most popular choices for Indian travellers. Entry rules have been changing recently, so verify the latest requirements before booking. At the moment, there is an ongoing transition and policy discussion around visa-free versus visa-on-arrival arrangements for Indians.

Ideal itinerary

  • Bangkok (3 nights)
  • Krabi (3 nights)

or

  • Bangkok (2 nights)
  • Phuket (4 nights)

Sri Lanka

Budget estimate for couple:

  • Flights: 25,000–40,000
  • Hotels: 20,000–35,000
  • Food: 8,000–12,000
  • Transport: 10,000–15,000

Total: 80,000–1.25 lakh

Why it works:

  • Closest foreign-country feel to India
  • Stunning landscapes
  • Scenic train journeys
  • Great value accommodation
  • Indian travellers generally use the ETA process before arrival.

Ideal route

  • Colombo
  • Kandy
  • Ella
  • Galle

Also Read | Planning a Thailand trip? New visa rules could ruin your summer travel plan

Indonesia

Budget estimate for couple:

  • Flights: 45,000–65,000
  • Hotels: 20,000–35,000
  • Food: 10,000–15,000
  • Activities: 15,000–25,000

Total: 1.1–1.5 lakh

Indian passport holders can obtain a Visa on Arrival for tourism.

Bali is doable within your budget, but leaves less room for shopping and premium activities.

Malaysia

Budget estimate for couple:

  • Flights: 35,000–50,000
  • Hotels: 25,000–35,000
  • Food: 12,000–18,000

Total: 1.0–1.4 lakh

Good infrastructure, easy transport, excellent food scene, and plenty of attractions.

Visa-friendly options

For Indian passport holders, some of the easiest leisure destinations currently include:

  • Thailand (rules currently evolving; verify before booking)
  • Maldives (visa on arrival/free entry arrangements)
  • Indonesia (visa on arrival)
  • Sri Lanka (ETA process)
  • Mauritius (visa-free/arrival-friendly)

Flight Booking Sweet Spot

For departures from Delhi, book 60–120 days before travel

Typical savings: 10,000–25,000 for two people versus a last-minute booking

Avoid:

  • Long weekends
  • Diwali week
  • Christmas/New Year
  • School summer peak periods

If your dates are flexible by even 2–3 days, savings can be substantial.

Hidden costs couples forget

  • Airport Transfers: This can add 3,000–8,000
  • SIM cards/data: 1,000–2,000
  • Travel Insurance: 1,000–3,000
  • Tourist Taxes: Many destinations charge hotel tax, city tax, and /or environmental fees
  • Activities: People budget for flights and hotels but forget island tours, cruises, cable cars, temple entry fees, and national parks entry fees. These can easily reach 10,000–20,000.

Cost-Saving Hacks

Hotel Hack: Stay slightly outside tourist hotspots; this often saves 20–40%.

Examples: Bangkok Riverside > Sukhumvit

Ubud > Seminyak

Hanoi Old Quarter outskirts > central lanes

Food Hack: Eat where locals eat. In Vietnam or Thailand, street food lunch is 150–300, whereas tourist restaurant lunch costs 800–1,500.

Transport Hack: Use Grab, Bolt, and local metro systems. Avoid airport taxis whenever possible.

Activity Hack: Choose one "splurge" activity. Don't overschedule paid attractions every day.

Examples:

Ha Long Bay cruise

Phi Phi Island tour

Bali day tour

My Ranking for a First International Couple Trip

  • Best Value: Vietnam
  • Easiest First International Trip: Thailand
  • Best Scenic Experience: Sri Lanka
  • Best Beach + Culture Mix: Indonesia
  • Best Urban + Food Experience: Malaysia

For a Delhi-based couple with 1.5 lakh, I'd currently lean toward Vietnam or Sri Lanka. Both allow a comfortable trip with room for memorable experiences rather than spending most of the budget on flights.

Disclaimer: This content is generated by an AI system and is intended for general informational use only.

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.

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