I asked ChatGPT: Should I build a 6-month or 1-year emergency fund? These were the options it gave me

I asked AI, as a ₹30 lakh earner, should I build a 6-month or 1-year emergency fund? – Here's what it said
I asked Chatgpt - I am a 30-year-old tech professional earning an annual package of ₹30 lakh. I currently have a monthly EMI of around ₹40,000 and regular monthly expenses of nearly ₹50,000. Given my financial situation, should I build an emergency fund covering six months of expenses or one year? Also, where should I ideally allocate this emergency corpus for safety and liquidity?
For someone in your position — a 30-year-old tech professional earning around ₹30 lakh annually with fixed monthly outflows of roughly ₹90,000 (EMI + expenses) — building an emergency fund is less about a standard rule and more about balancing income stability, career risk, and financial obligations.
A six-month emergency fund is typically considered the baseline. In your case, that would mean setting aside roughly ₹5.5–6 lakh.
However, given the volatility in the tech sector over the past few years, a 9–12 month emergency corpus may offer far greater financial comfort, especially if:
Based on your current monthly commitments, a one-year emergency corpus would roughly translate to ₹11–12 lakh.
As for allocation, the objective of an emergency fund is not high returns — it is safety, liquidity, and accessibility. A layered structure generally works best:
Keep 1–2 months of expenses in a regular savings account for immediate access
Allocate around 3–6 months in high-quality liquid funds or money market funds for better liquidity with relatively low risk
Park the remaining amount in sweep-in fixed deposits or short-term bank FDs that can be broken instantly without major penalties
If your income remains stable and your investments are already growing well, you do not necessarily need to rush toward a full one-year corpus immediately. But in today’s job environment, especially in tech, having closer to 9–12 months of runway can significantly reduce financial stress during unexpected disruptions.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.