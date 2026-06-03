I asked ChatGPT: Should I pay a CA to file ITR? It explains when expert help makes sense

I asked AI whether I should file ITR myself or hire a CA — here’s what it said
I asked ChatGPT: As a salaried employee, should I file my ITR myself or seek professional help? I also asked it to identify the situations where professional help is actually worth paying for. From salaried taxpayers and freelancers to investors and business owners, when DIY filing works and when a CA can help avoid costly tax mistakes.
For most salaried employees, filing an Income Tax Return (ITR) is no longer as complicated as it once was. With pre-filled forms, automatic AIS/TIS data, and user-friendly e-filing portals, many taxpayers can successfully file their returns themselves in less than an hour.
However, there are situations where paying a Chartered Accountant (CA) or tax professional can save far more money than the fee you pay. The key question is not whether you can file yourself, but whether your tax situation is simple enough that you should.
If your income comes only from salary and your employer has correctly deducted TDS throughout the year, self-filing is usually straightforward.
Most information is already available in Form 16 and pre-filled in the ITR portal. The chances of making a costly mistake are relatively low.
Potential savings:
You can avoid paying ₹500- ₹3,000 in professional fees for a return that may take 20-30 minutes to complete.
The new tax regime has significantly simplified tax filing because many exemptions and deductions are no longer claimed.
DIY is suitable if you have:
Since there are fewer deductions to calculate and document, the scope for errors is limited.
You can generally file yourself if your investments are limited to:
Most tax-saving investments are reflected in employer records and Form 16.
Many first-time salaried taxpayers assume tax filing is extremely complex. In reality, filing a simple ITR can be a valuable learning experience.
By filing yourself, you gain understanding of:
The complexity rises significantly when income comes from different channels.
Examples:
A professional can ensure all income is reported correctly and prevent notices arising from mismatches.
Many taxpayers unknowingly omit smaller income sources because tax has already been deducted. The Income Tax Department can still detect these discrepancies through AIS and other reporting systems.
This is one of the strongest reasons to seek professional help.
Common complications include:
A mistake in classification can lead to excess tax payments or future disputes.
Professional help is often worth it because:
A CA may identify losses that can be carried forward and offset against future gains, potentially saving much more than the filing fee.
Real estate taxation can quickly become complicated.
Issues may include:
Missing an exemption while selling property can result in a tax bill running into lakhs of rupees.
Freelancers often underestimate the complexity of taxation.
Challenges include:
A professional can help structure income efficiently and ensure compliance.
Business owners generally benefit from professional assistance because tax filing involves far more than entering income figures.
Areas requiring expertise include:
The financial impact of mistakes can be substantial.
This is one area where professional help is strongly recommended.
Examples include:
India's disclosure requirements for foreign assets are extensive. Errors can attract scrutiny and penalties.
Many salaried employees switch jobs and assume everything is handled automatically.
Problems can arise when:
Professional guidance is usually advisable. A small procedural error in responding can prolong the issue.
A simple salaried return may cost ₹500- ₹3,000 to file through a professional.
More complex returns involving:
may cost ₹3,000- ₹15,000 or more.
For a typical salaried employee with a single employer and standard investments, DIY filing is usually sufficient. But as soon as taxes move beyond salary and bank interest, professional help can prevent expensive mistakes and uncover tax-saving opportunities that many taxpayers miss.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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