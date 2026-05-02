SIP vs home loan prepayment— what's better? Here's what AI answered, which was surprisingly logical.

I asked ChatGPT: “We are a married couple and have one child. I am 40 and my wife is 38. Our combined monthly income is ₹2.5 lakh. We took a ₹1 crore home loan at 9% for a 25-year tenure and our monthly EMI is ₹83,920. We also have two mutual fund SIPs of ₹20,000 each in two different funds. Our child's monthly expenses are up to ₹30,000, car loan EMI is ₹15,000. About ₹60,000 is our monthly expenses for utilities, househelp, etc. The remaining amount, we prefer keeping liquid for unexpected expenses. Our annual bonus comes out to be around ₹2 lakh. Will it be a good Idea to cut down on the SIP and finish my home loan first, or should I complete the home loan tenure instead of prepayment?”

SIP or EMI? ChatGPT straight up advised against prepayment of the home loan aggressively by cutting down SIPs. Instead, it recommended a balanced approach.

While your home loan carries a 9% interest rate, your mutual fund SIPs have the potential to generate around 10–12% returns over the long term. This means that, mathematically, continuing your investments could help you build more wealth than what you save by aggressively prepaying the loan. However, this is not just about returns—loan repayment offers a guaranteed 9% saving, while market returns are not fixed. So the decision is not black-and-white.

If you choose to cut down your ₹40,000 SIP to prepay the loan faster, you may reduce your interest burden and possibly close the loan several years earlier. But this comes at a cost. Over 15–20 years, that same SIP, if continued, could grow into a significant corpus due to compounding. Stopping or reducing it now—especially in your 40s—means losing valuable time in the market, which is crucial for long-term goals like retirement and your child’s education.

At the same time, completely ignoring prepayments is not ideal either. A 25-year loan at 9% results in substantial interest payments over time. By making strategic prepayments—especially using your ₹2 lakh annual bonus—you can significantly reduce the total interest outgo and shorten the tenure without disturbing your monthly cash flow. Even small additional payments towards the principal can have a big impact over time.

What is the math behind it? Step 1: SIP growth potential If you invest ₹40,000 per month for 20 years at 11% annual return:

Future Value = 40,000 × ((1+0.11/12) (240)−1)/(0.11/12)

This comes to roughly ₹3.3–3.5 crore.

This shows the power of compounding if you stay invested.

Step 2: Loan interest impact A ₹1 crore home loan at 9% for 25 years means:

EMI: ₹83,920

Total payment over tenure: ~ ₹2.5 crore

Total interest paid: ~ ₹1.5 crore

If you prepay ₹2 lakh every year, you can reduce:

Loan tenure by ~5–7 years

Interest outgo by ₹25–40 lakh (approx.)

Step 3: Comparing both decisions Cutting SIP: You lose the potential wealth creation amounting to crores

Prepaying the loan: You save lakhs in interest

This proves that investments create wealth, while prepayment saves cost.

Another important factor is liquidity and safety. You mentioned that you prefer keeping the remaining amount liquid for emergencies. This is sensible, but it is important to ensure that you have at least 6 months of expenses set aside as an emergency fund. Without this cushion, aggressive loan prepayment can backfire if an unexpected expense arises and you are forced to borrow again.

New approach to go debt-free while accumulating wealth So, what is the balanced approach? Continue your SIPs of ₹40,000 to keep wealth creation on track. Use your annual bonus for the home loan prepayment to reduce the interest burden. If your income increases in the future, you can consider adding a small extra amount toward prepayment without compromising investments. This way, you are not choosing between debt reduction and wealth creation—you are doing both.

Additionally, you can use the annual bonus of around ₹2 lakh to make partial prepayments toward the home loan principal. This strategy helps reduce the overall interest burden and can significantly shorten the loan tenure over time without putting pressure on the monthly cash flow. If income increases or expenses reduce in the future, one can also consider adding a small extra amount toward EMI prepayment