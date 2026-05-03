I asked ChatGPT: SIPs, stocks, or fixed deposits – where to invest for maximum return? Answer was shocking

As a 22-year-old salaried person with a student, here's how you can build wealth by investing smartly. AI recommends this when asked about investing in SIPs, stocks, or fixed deposits for the best returns with minimum risk.

Sneha Biswas
Published3 May 2026, 10:42 AM IST
SIPs vs stocks vs fixed deposits: Here's which one is best for you.
SIPs vs stocks vs fixed deposits: Here's which one is best for you.(Pexel)

SIPs, stocks, or fixed deposits – where to invest for maximum return with minimum risk? Here's what AI replied, which was shocking and practical.

I asked ChatGPT: “I am 22 and earn 15 lakh from my job in Bengaluru. My monthly expense is 40,000. I also have a student loan of 20 lakh. I want to start investing. Should I choose SIPs, direct stocks, or fixed deposits based on my profile? Break it down to ensure maximum return, taking excessive risk.”

SIPs, stocks, or fixed deposits?

AI told me that since I am in the early stage of my career, my financial goals are largely in my favour. However, I need to be careful while chasing returns, as such a combination may also backfire when I have a loan. Instead, it directed me towards a smart strategy

While your student loan likely carries an interest rate of around 9–11%, your investments, especially mutual fund SIPs, have the potential to generate 10–12% returns over the long term. This means that, mathematically, investing early can help you build more wealth than what you save by aggressively repaying the loan. However, this is not just about returns; loan repayment gives you a guaranteed saving equal to the interest rate, while market returns are uncertain. So the decision is not black-and-white.

If you choose to divert a large part of your surplus ( 80K– 85K/month) entirely toward loan repayment, you may become debt-free faster and save a meaningful amount in interest. But this comes at a cost.

At 22, time is your biggest advantage. Even a 30,000– 40,000 monthly SIP started today can grow into a large corpus over 20–25 years due to compounding. Delaying or avoiding investments now means losing out on that exponential growth window. At the same time, ignoring your 20 lakh loan completely is also not wise, as interest continues to compound against you. A balanced approach—investing while making steady prepayments—works best.

Also Read | Woman clears ₹80 lakh student loan in a year, shares journey

What is the math behind it?

Step 1: SIP growth potential

If you invest 40,000 per month for 25 years at 11% annual return:

Future Value = 40,000 × ((1+0.11/12) ( 300)−1)/(0.11/12)

This comes to roughly 6–7 crore.

This highlights how starting early significantly multiplies wealth.

Step 2: Loan interest impact

A 20 lakh student loan at 10% for 10 years means:

EMI: ~ 26,400

Total payment: ~ 31.5 lakh

Total interest paid: ~ 11.5 lakh

If you prepay 10,000– 15,000 extra every month:

Loan tenure reduces by ~2–3 years

Interest saved: ~ 3–5 lakh

Step 3: Comparing both decisions

Avoiding SIP: You lose potential wealth creation worth crores

Prepaying loan: You save a few lakhs in interest

This is how investments build wealth, while loan repayment reduces cost.

Another key factor here is liquidity and safety. You currently have a strong surplus, but it is important to first build an emergency fund of at least 2.5–3 lakh (around 6 months of expenses). Without this, aggressive investing or loan prepayment can create risk if an unexpected expense arises.

How to build portfolio while repaying loan

So, what is recommended? Start a SIP of 30,000– 40,000 per month in equity mutual funds to capture long-term growth. Allocate 10,000– 15,000 extra toward loan prepayment to gradually reduce your debt. Keep 10,000– 15,000 for emergency savings or liquidity.

Also Read | FD or MF: Where should you park your emergency fund?

You can also allocate a small portion ( 5,000– 10,000) to direct stocks if you want higher risk exposure. However, this shouldn't be your main strategy.

To simplify, don’t choose between investing and becoming debt-free. Instead, do both smartly. At a young age, the biggest advantage is time in the market, so prioritise starting early while debt under control.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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