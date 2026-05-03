I asked ChatGPT: SIPs, stocks, or fixed deposits – where to invest for maximum return? Answer was shocking

SIPs, stocks, or fixed deposits – where to invest for maximum return with minimum risk? Here's what AI replied, which was shocking and practical.
I asked ChatGPT: “I am 22 and earn ₹15 lakh from my job in Bengaluru. My monthly expense is ₹40,000. I also have a student loan of ₹20 lakh. I want to start investing. Should I choose SIPs, direct stocks, or fixed deposits based on my profile? Break it down to ensure maximum return, taking excessive risk.”
AI told me that since I am in the early stage of my career, my financial goals are largely in my favour. However, I need to be careful while chasing returns, as such a combination may also backfire when I have a loan. Instead, it directed me towards a smart strategy
While your student loan likely carries an interest rate of around 9–11%, your investments, especially mutual fund SIPs, have the potential to generate 10–12% returns over the long term. This means that, mathematically, investing early can help you build more wealth than what you save by aggressively repaying the loan. However, this is not just about returns; loan repayment gives you a guaranteed saving equal to the interest rate, while market returns are uncertain. So the decision is not black-and-white.
If you choose to divert a large part of your surplus ( ₹80K– ₹85K/month) entirely toward loan repayment, you may become debt-free faster and save a meaningful amount in interest. But this comes at a cost.
At 22, time is your biggest advantage. Even a ₹30,000– ₹40,000 monthly SIP started today can grow into a large corpus over 20–25 years due to compounding. Delaying or avoiding investments now means losing out on that exponential growth window. At the same time, ignoring your ₹20 lakh loan completely is also not wise, as interest continues to compound against you. A balanced approach—investing while making steady prepayments—works best.
If you invest ₹40,000 per month for 25 years at 11% annual return:
Future Value = 40,000 × ((1+0.11/12) ( 300)−1)/(0.11/12)
This comes to roughly ₹6–7 crore.
This highlights how starting early significantly multiplies wealth.
A ₹20 lakh student loan at 10% for 10 years means:
EMI: ~ ₹26,400
Total payment: ~ ₹31.5 lakh
Total interest paid: ~ ₹11.5 lakh
If you prepay ₹10,000– ₹15,000 extra every month:
Loan tenure reduces by ~2–3 years
Interest saved: ~ ₹3–5 lakh
Avoiding SIP: You lose potential wealth creation worth crores
Prepaying loan: You save a few lakhs in interest
This is how investments build wealth, while loan repayment reduces cost.
Another key factor here is liquidity and safety. You currently have a strong surplus, but it is important to first build an emergency fund of at least ₹2.5–3 lakh (around 6 months of expenses). Without this, aggressive investing or loan prepayment can create risk if an unexpected expense arises.
So, what is recommended? Start a SIP of ₹30,000– ₹40,000 per month in equity mutual funds to capture long-term growth. Allocate ₹10,000– ₹15,000 extra toward loan prepayment to gradually reduce your debt. Keep ₹10,000– ₹15,000 for emergency savings or liquidity.
You can also allocate a small portion ( ₹5,000– ₹10,000) to direct stocks if you want higher risk exposure. However, this shouldn't be your main strategy.
To simplify, don’t choose between investing and becoming debt-free. Instead, do both smartly. At a young age, the biggest advantage is time in the market, so prioritise starting early while debt under control.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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