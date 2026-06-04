The most common ITR filing mistakes people make in 2026 — number 6 can delay your refund

Income-tax returns: I asked ChatGPT the most common mistakes people could make when filing their returns in 2026. Here's the top seven important checks it highlighted, including some that can delay your refund process.
What are the most common income tax return (ITR) filing mistakes people make? Highlight the important ones for taxpayers to remember in 2026. Can any mistake delay my refund?
Yes. Several common ITR mistakes can delay processing, trigger notices, or postpone your refund. For Assessment Year (AY) 2026–27 (income earned in FY 2025–26), the Income Tax Department relies heavily on automated matching of your return against AIS, Form 26AS, TDS records, and bank-account information, making accuracy more important than ever.
1. Choosing the wrong ITR form: This is one of the most common errors. An incorrect form can result in a defective return notice and delay processing. Examples:
2. Not reconciling AIS, Form 26AS, Form 16, and your records: Many taxpayers rely only on Form 16 and forget to check interest from savings accounts and FDs, dividend income, capital gains, and other reported transactions appearing in AIS. Mismatches are among the biggest reasons returns get flagged for review.
3. Filing too early before tax data is updated: For salaried taxpayers especially, filing before Form 16 is issued, AIS is fully updated, and TDS data appears in Form 26AS can create avoidable mismatches and may require a revised return later. Tax experts have specifically advised many taxpayers to wait until mid-June when reporting data is more complete.
4. Forgetting income from bank deposits, dividends, or side work: Common omissions include FD interest, savings account interest, dividend income, freelance or consulting income, and rental income. The department often receives this information directly from banks and other institutions.
5. Claiming deductions without proper eligibility: Some examples include excess Section 80C claims, incorrect health insurance deduction under Section 80D, deductions already considered by the employer but claimed again incorrectly. This can lead to tax demand notices later.
6. Claiming incorrect TDS credit: Do not claim TDS unless it appears correctly in Form 26AS or the relevant tax statement. Overstating TDS is a major cause of refund delays and tax department queries.
7. Entering incorrect personal details: Errors in PAN, date of birth, address, email, and mobile number can create processing issues and communication problems.
If your goal is to receive a refund quickly, these are the highest-risk mistakes:
Before you click submit, remember to follow these steps to eliminate a majority of refund delays and tax notices faced by individual taxpayers.
– Check AIS and Form 26AS
– Match all TDS with Form 16/Form 16A
– Report all bank interest and dividends
– Confirm you selected the correct ITR form
– Verify capital gains reporting, if any
– Ensure your refund bank account is pre-validated
– Complete e-verification immediately after filing
– Keep supporting documents for deductions claimed
Disclaimer: This article contains AI-generated analysis and is intended only for informational and educational purposes. It should not be treated as financial, investment, tax, insurance, legal or retirement advice. Consult a financial advisor before making investments.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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