I asked ChatGPT to assign every rupee of my salary a job: AI suggests zero-based budgeting

I asked ChatGPT to utilise my monthly income effectively and assign every rupee a job. AI suggests zero-based budgeting to me.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated8 Jun 2026, 10:16 AM IST
I asked ChatGPT to assign every rupee of my salary a job: AI suggests zero-based budgeting
I asked ChatGPT to assign every rupee of my salary a job: AI suggests zero-based budgeting(ChatGPT)

I asked ChatGPT to assign every rupee of my salary a job. A large chunk of my salary keeps sitting in my savings account earning poor interest. I asked AI to help me invest and allocate every rupee intelligently.

My ChatGPT Prompt

I want ChatGPT to act as a personal finance decision-maker, behavioural economist, and wealth-allocation coach.

Help me build a zero-based budgeting system where every rupee of my income is assigned a purpose, rather than passively sitting in my savings account.

Money enters my account and stays there because:

  • I delay investing
  • I feel uncertain
  • I wait for the “right time”
  • I keep large balances for comfort

Eventually, I lose track of what the money was supposed to do. I want a realistic and psychologically-sustainable money system.

Please assume:

  • I live in India
  • I am 32; my wife is 27
  • I earn a 8 LPA salary
  • My income arrives monthly
  • I already keep too much idle cash
  • I want liquidity, but not laziness
  • I want flexibility without waste
  • I still want guilt-free spending

Please first help me audit my current financial behaviour.

Income

Monthly take-home: 8 LPA (zero tax)

Bonuses: None

Spouse income: 3.6 LPA

Side income: None

Current Assets

Savings account balance: 71,000

Emergency fund: Same as my savings balance

FDs: None

Mutual funds: 44,000 (SIPs 2,000 every month)

Stocks: None

EPF: 1.07 lakh

PPF: None

NPS: None

Cash reserves: None

Existing Obligations

Rent: None, own house

EMIs: 8,000 (Home appliances)

Insurance: 2,600 (paid monthly)

Subscriptions: 800 (OTT)

Family support: 10,000 (for parents)

Annual expenses: 50,000 (Travel)

Goals

Emergency fund: 6-month salary

House: Maybe after 5 years

Retirement: No planning yet

Travel: An international trip in a couple of years

Education: Not immediately, my baby is 2 years old

Business: None

Early retirement: Haven’t thought about it

Please specifically answer:

  • How much cash should realistically remain in savings?
  • At what point does liquidity become laziness?
  • Should I invest monthly or accumulate first?
  • Should annual expenses remain invested?
  • How much “sleep well at night” money should I keep?

Estimate:

  • Expected return difference
  • Flexibility
  • Psychological stress
  • Wealth creation impact

Do not push risky investing. Help me build a practical zero-based budgeting system where every rupee has a job without making life feel restrictive.

ChatGPT’s Response

You do not have a spending problem. You have a capital sitting idle problem. At 32, with a house already owned, dual income, low EMIs and a young child, your biggest financial risk is not overspending. It is under-compounding. The good news is that your situation is genuinely straightforward to fix.

Your household earns around 96,700 per month. Your salary contributes around 66,700, and your spouse adds 30,000. Your known fixed outflows total roughly 25,600 monthly.

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT to help me become debt-free by 2027

That covers your EMI of 8,000, insurance at 2,600, OTT subscriptions at 800, parents at 10,000, and a travel reserve of 4,200.

Even after accounting for 35,000 to 40,000 in daily household living costs, your likely monthly surplus is 30,000 to 40,000. Your money is not disappearing. It is simply waiting with no direction.

Your total investable wealth stands at approximately 2.22 lakh. That includes 71,000 in savings, 44,000 in mutual funds, and 1.07 lakh in EPF. Your idle cash ratio is around 32%. Your investment ratio is low. Your retirement allocation is almost absent. The diagnosis is not that you are reckless. You are simply too cautious. That caution is costing you compounding years you cannot recover.

Your emergency fund target should be 3 to 4 lakh, not 4.8 lakh. Since your spouse also earns, a six-month single salary target is higher than necessary.

Zero-Based Allocation System

Every rupee needs a job. Here is how to assign them across your 96,700 monthly inflow.

Survival expenses account for 45%, or approximately 43,500. This covers food, utilities, insurance, EMIs, and parents. Stability takes 15%, around 14,500. Direct 10,000 toward your emergency fund each month until it reaches 4 lakh. Then, stop.

Also Read | My wife doesn’t want to work for 2 years: I asked ChatGPT how to manage

Wealth creation takes 25%, approximately 24,000. Increase your SIP from 2,000 to 15,000 immediately. Allocate 5,000 to retirement and 4,000 to long-term investing. Future goals take 10%, around 9,500.

Split this among international travel, your child's future, and a house upgrade. The final 5%, roughly 5,000, is your freedom money. Spend it without guilt or justification.

Automate Everything

Remove financial decisions entirely from your daily life. On Day 1, send 15,000 directly to your SIP. On Day 2, move 10,000 to your emergency fund. On Day 3, transfer 5,000 to your travel fund. Let everything else stay for living expenses. No decisions required after that.

How Much Cash Should You Keep?

Keep 75,000 to 1 lakh in your savings account for daily life. Build your emergency fund separately to 3 to 4 lakh. Anything beyond that should be deployed.

Liquidity becomes laziness when your cash exceeds three months of spending, and you cannot explain why it is sitting there.

Recommended Approach

Keep 3 lakh in cash, run a monthly SIP of 15,000 to 20,000, and maintain a 5,000 travel allocation. This delivers low to medium stress with strong long-term wealth creation. Your sleep-well number is 1 lakh in savings plus 3 lakh in emergency funds.

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT if a lavish destination wedding makes sense at ₹50 LPA

Set up four separate accounts. One for salary, one for bills, one for goals, and one for investments. Review cash flow monthly, asset allocation quarterly, and life goals annually.

Your problem is not that your money earns low returns. Your problem is that your money currently has no identity. Giving every rupee a job will reduce more financial anxiety than chasing higher interest rates ever will.

Disclaimer: This article contains AI-generated analysis and is intended only for informational and educational purposes. It should not be treated as financial, investment, tax, insurance, legal or retirement advice. Consult a financial adviser before making investments.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.

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