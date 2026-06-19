I asked ChatGPT to audit my ₹1.78 lakh monthly budget; it found ₹20,500 in savings

A 35-year-old Bengaluru professional seeks to reduce his monthly spending by 20,000 from a 1.8 lakh salary. Strategies include meal planning, setting a monthly food budget of 18,000, and limiting dining out, while automating savings for financial stability.

Livemint
Updated19 Jun 2026, 10:45 AM IST
I asked ChatGPT to audit my finances; it found <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,500 in monthly savings
I asked ChatGPT to audit my finances; it found ₹20,500 in monthly savings

I asked ChatGPT how I can cut my monthly spending by 20,000 without significantly lowering my quality of life. Here's what AI said:

Act as a frugal spending strategist, budgeting expert, and behavioral economist. My goal is to reduce my monthly spending by 20,000 without significantly lowering my quality of life.

Do not suggest unrealistic sacrifices. Identify spending leaks, inefficient habits, and smarter alternatives.

My Profile: Age: 35

City: Bengaluru

Monthly in-hand salary: 1.8 lakh

Married with one child

Home loan EMI: 45,000

No major medical issues

Long-term goals:

Build a larger emergency fund Save for child's higher education

Increase retirement investments

Take one international vacation every year

Current Monthly Spending

Housing Home loan

EMI: 45,000

Maintenance charges: 5,000

Electricity: 3,500

Internet: 1,200

DTH/streaming subscriptions: 2,500

Food Groceries: 18,000

Swiggy/Zomato orders: 10,000

Dining out: 8,000

Transportation Fuel: 8,000

Cab rides: 5,000

Vehicle maintenance: 2,000

Family and Lifestyle Child-related expenses: 12,000

Gym membership: 2,500

Shopping (clothes, gadgets, etc.): 10,000

Entertainment: 5,000

Financial Commitments SIP investments: 25,000

Insurance premiums: 5,000

Miscellaneous Online purchases: 6,000

Impulse spending: 5,000

Total monthly spending: approximately 1.78 lakh

What I want you to do: Step 1: Conduct a Spending Audit Review of every category and classify it as: Essential, Important but optimizable, Discretionary, Potential waste. Explain your reasoning.

Step 2: Find 20,000 in Savings. Identify specific cuts that together save at least 20,000 per month. Do not recommend: Eliminating vacations, Stopping all entertainment, Cutting insurance, Reducing investments

If I save 20,000 per month and invest it in equity mutual funds earning an average annual return of 12%, estimate the future value after: 5 years 10 years, 15 years, 20 years

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT how to beat the heat during peak summer hours

Here's what ChatGPT suggested:

Step 1: Spending Audit

CategoryAmountWhy
Home loan EMI 45,000Non-negotiable liability and wealth-building asset
Maintenance charges 5,000Fixed housing cost
Electricity 3,500Reasonable for a Bengaluru family
Internet 1,200Essential utility for work and family
Child-related expenses 12,000Important family priority
Insurance premiums 5,000Financial protection; do not cut
SIP investments 25,000Supports long-term goals

Total Essential: 96,700

Important but Optimisable

CategoryAmountObservation
Groceries 18,000Slightly high but manageable
Fuel 8,000Can be optimized through trip planning
Cab rides 5,000Likely replacing some driving convenience
Vehicle maintenance 2,000Reasonable
Gym membership 2,500Good investment if regularly used
Streaming subscriptions 2,500Often multiple overlapping subscriptions

These are not wasteful, but they likely contain inefficiencies.

CategoryAmount
Dining out 8,000
Shopping 10,000
Entertainment 5,000
Online purchases 6,000

These improve lifestyle but are the easiest places to trim without feeling deprived.

CategoryAmount
Swiggy/Zomato 10,000
Impulse spending 5,000

Step 2: Find 20,000+ Monthly Savings

The objective is to preserve quality of life.

1. Reduce Food Delivery Spending

Current: 10,000

Target: 5,000

Savings: 5,000/month

How:

Restrict delivery to weekends.

Keep frozen snacks and quick meals at home.

Use restaurant pickup when possible.

Behavioral insight:

People often order because of decision fatigue, not hunger.

2. Reduce Dining Out Slightly

Current: 8,000

Target: 5,000

Savings: 3,000/month

Instead of four restaurant visits, do two premium outings.

Quality of life remains nearly unchanged.

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT if a Bengaluru DINK couple can retire by 50?

3. Streaming Subscription Audit

Current: 2,500

Target: 1,000

Savings: 1,500/month

Most families actively use only 2–3 platforms.

Rotate subscriptions:

Netflix for 2 months

Disney+ for 2 months

Prime Video ongoing

4. Shopping Budget Cap

Current: 10,000

Target: 5,000

Savings: 5,000/month

Introduce a:

30-day waiting rule for gadgets

Monthly shopping allowance

This cuts impulse purchases while still allowing purchases.

5. Online Purchases Reduction

Current: 6,000

Target: 3,000

Savings: 3,000/month

Amazon and Flipkart purchases often overlap with shopping and impulse spending.

Use:

Wishlist first

Buy after 7 days

6. Impulse Spending Control

Current: 5,000

Target: 2,000

Savings: 3,000/month

Behavioral trick:

Keep a separate "fun money" UPI account with a fixed monthly amount.

When it's exhausted, spending stops automatically.

Total Monthly Savings

Category Savings

Food delivery 5,000

Dining out 3,000

Streaming 1,500

Shopping 5,000

Online purchases 3,000

Impulse spending 3,000

Total Savings = 20,500/month

This achieves your target without touching:

Investments

Insurance

Child expenses

Vacations

Housing

Spending Leaks I Notice

Leak 1: Triple Counting Lifestyle Spending

You have:

Shopping: 10,000

Online purchases: 6,000

Impulse spending: 5,000

That's 21,000/month.

Many households unknowingly categorize the same behavior under different labels.

Leak 2: Convenience Premium

Food delivery + dining out = 18,000/month.

That's 2.16 lakh annually.

Reducing this by even 40% creates substantial wealth without feeling deprived.

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT if quitting my ₹80,000 job for food cafe in Delhi was wise?

Leak 3: Subscription Creep

2,500/month = 30,000/year.

Many people don't realize they spend the equivalent of a vacation on subscriptions.

What Happens If You Invest 20,000 Monthly?

Assumptions:

Monthly investment: 20,000

Equity mutual fund return: 12% annually

Monthly compounding

Time Horizon Future Value

5 years ~ 16.5 lakh

10 years ~ 46 lakh

15 years ~ 1.0 crore

20 years ~ 2.0 crore

Suggested Allocation of the Extra 20,000

Given your goals:

8,000 → Child education fund

7,000 → Retirement SIP

5,000 → International vacation fund

This balances future security with enjoying life today.

The key insight is that your challenge is not overspending on essentials. It's that small convenience and discretionary categories have quietly grown to roughly 39,000 per month (food delivery, dining out, shopping, online purchases, impulse spending). Bringing that down to about 18,500– 20,000 preserves your lifestyle while creating over 2.4 lakh of annual investable surplus.

About the Author

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