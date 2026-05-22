I asked ChatGPT to calculate my ideal travel budget on a ₹15 lakh salary – Here's the breakdown AI suggested

An ideal annual travel budget for someone earning 15 lakh, with monthly EMIs of 20,000 and fixed expenses of 30,000, ranges from 1.2 lakh to 2.5 lakh, allowing for meaningful travel without compromising financial goals.

Sanchari Ghosh
Published22 May 2026, 11:47 AM IST
How to Budget for Travel on a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15 Lakh Salary: Tips from AI
How to Budget for Travel on a ₹15 Lakh Salary: Tips from AI

I asked AI how much I should earmark as an ideal annual travel budget based on my salary, EMIs and monthly expenses — here’s what it said.

I asked ChatGPT, I earn 15 lakh per annum, have a monthly EMI of around 20,000 and other fixed expenses of nearly 30,000. Given my current financial situation, what would be an ideal annual travel budget that balances lifestyle and savings goals?

Based on that budget, which international destinations can I realistically explore this year? Please suggest options across different budget ranges, along with estimated trip costs, best travel seasons, and the kind of experiences each destination would offer.

How much I should earmark as an ideal annual travel budget based on my salary, expenses?

If your annual salary is around 15 lakh, with a monthly EMI of nearly 20,000 and fixed expenses of roughly 30,000, your finances still leave enough room for meaningful travel — provided it is planned smartly.

Based on the income-expense mix, ChatGPT suggested that an ideal annual travel budget could be in the range of 1.2 lakh to 2.5 lakh, depending on how aggressively you want to save and invest. That roughly translates to allocating around 8-15% of annual take-home income toward travel without significantly compromising long-term financial goals.

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT to plan Ladakh or Spiti Valley trip under ₹30,000 | It picked…

The budget can broadly be split into three travel styles:

  • Around 1-1.2 lakh annually for one international budget trip or multiple domestic trips
  • Around 1.5-2 lakh annually for comfortable international vacations with better stays and experiences
  • Around 2-2.5 lakh+ annually if travel is a major lifestyle priority and savings goals are already on track

Here are some international destinations that fit realistically within those ranges:

Budget International Trips ( 45,000– 70,000 per person)

Vietnam

  • Vietnam offers one of the best value-for-money international experiences for Indian travellers. A 6-7 day trip covering Hanoi, Da Nang or Ho Chi Minh City can cost around 50,000- 70,000 including flights, hotels, food and local travel.
  • Best season: February to April, or August to October.
  • The experience includes street food, beaches, café culture, nightlife, limestone landscapes and affordable luxury stays.

Sri Lanka

  • A week-long Sri Lanka trip can comfortably fit within 45,000- 65,000 if flights are booked early.
  • Best season: December to April for the south and west coast.
  • It offers beaches, tea plantations, scenic train journeys, wildlife safaris and a relaxed slow-travel vibe.

Thailand

  • Thailand remains one of the easiest and most flexible international holidays for Indian travellers. A trip covering Bangkok and Phuket or Krabi may cost around 55,000- 75,000.
  • Best season: November to February.
  • The destination offers nightlife, island hopping, shopping, street food, water sports and vibrant city experiences.

Mid-Range International Trips ( 80,000– 1.5 lakh per person)

Indonesia

  • Bali can be explored comfortably on a 90,000- 1.3 lakh budget for 6-8 days.
  • Best season: April to October.
  • The experience combines beaches, cafés, waterfalls, rice terraces, wellness retreats and luxury villas at relatively affordable prices.

United Arab Emirates

  • A Dubai holiday generally costs around 1 lakh- 1.4 lakh depending on hotel choices and shopping expenses.
  • Best season: November to March.
  • Dubai offers luxury experiences, desert safaris, skyscrapers, shopping festivals and theme parks.

Also Read | I gave ₹50,000 to ChatGPT to plan my solo international travel

Japan

  • Japan is increasingly becoming accessible with better flight deals and visa ease for Indian travellers. A carefully planned trip may cost 1.3-1.7 lakh.
  • Best season: March-April for cherry blossoms or October-November for autumn.
  • The experience includes futuristic cities, culture, food, bullet trains and scenic countryside.

Premium Yet Achievable Trips ( 1.8 lakh– 2.5 lakh)

Turkey

  • A 9-10 day Turkey trip covering Istanbul and Cappadocia can cost around 1.8-2.3 lakh.
  • Best season: April to June or September to October.
  • The destination offers historic architecture, hot-air balloons, Mediterranean landscapes and rich food culture.

Italy

  • Italy becomes feasible if travel is planned well in advance and spread across a longer savings cycle.
  • Best season: April to June or September.
  • The experience includes history, art, coastal towns, wine regions and iconic European city life.

What ChatGPT Suggested as the Ideal Approach

Rather than exhausting the entire budget on one luxury vacation, ChatGPT suggested a balanced strategy:

  • One well-planned international trip annually
  • A separate mini-budget for short domestic getaways
  • Using travel credit cards and early flight bookings to reduce costs
  • Keeping at least 6-9 months of emergency savings untouched before increasing travel spends

The broader recommendation was that travel should complement financial stability — not disrupt it. With a 15 lakh annual income, international travel is very achievable if it is budgeted intentionally and aligned with long-term wealth goals.

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.

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