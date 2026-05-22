I asked ChatGPT to calculate my ideal travel budget on a ₹15 lakh salary – Here's the breakdown AI suggested

I asked AI how much I should earmark as an ideal annual travel budget based on my salary, EMIs and monthly expenses — here’s what it said.
I asked ChatGPT, I earn ₹15 lakh per annum, have a monthly EMI of around ₹20,000 and other fixed expenses of nearly ₹30,000. Given my current financial situation, what would be an ideal annual travel budget that balances lifestyle and savings goals?
Based on that budget, which international destinations can I realistically explore this year? Please suggest options across different budget ranges, along with estimated trip costs, best travel seasons, and the kind of experiences each destination would offer.
If your annual salary is around ₹15 lakh, with a monthly EMI of nearly ₹20,000 and fixed expenses of roughly ₹30,000, your finances still leave enough room for meaningful travel — provided it is planned smartly.
Based on the income-expense mix, ChatGPT suggested that an ideal annual travel budget could be in the range of ₹1.2 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh, depending on how aggressively you want to save and invest. That roughly translates to allocating around 8-15% of annual take-home income toward travel without significantly compromising long-term financial goals.
Here are some international destinations that fit realistically within those ranges:
Rather than exhausting the entire budget on one luxury vacation, ChatGPT suggested a balanced strategy:
The broader recommendation was that travel should complement financial stability — not disrupt it. With a ₹15 lakh annual income, international travel is very achievable if it is budgeted intentionally and aligned with long-term wealth goals.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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