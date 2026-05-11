I asked ChatGPT to calculate the savings needed as a freelance artist, to live my old age in Pune

Saving for future: I asked ChatGPT to calculate the how much savings corpus I should build for my old age as a freelance artist with irregular income, living in Pune.
I am a 33-year-old freelance artist living in Pune. I earn per project between ₹20,000-1,00,000. It is not a monthly job, and I may do 6-7 projects each year depending on the scale (this can be between ₹3,00,000-7,00,000 lpa). How much should I put away for old age, medical expenses, emergency fund and lifestyle in the city. I do not plan to retire but may have to reduce work with age. I have my ancestral house and own a scooter. I invest ₹1.5 lakh in PPF and ₹50,000 in NPS, annually. I also have a monthly SIP for ₹2,000 (equity MF).
You’re already doing several things right for a freelance income pattern with no rent burden (ancestral house), no car EMI, existing long-term investing habit, moderate fixed commitments and PPF + NPS already create retirement discipline.
For someone in your situation — irregular income, creative profession, no formal pension, likely variable work capacity with age — the goal is not “retire at 60 and stop working.” The goal is to survive long dry spells without stress, maintain health independence, and build enough capital so you can choose lower intensity work later.
Here’s a practical framework for a freelance artist in Pune earning roughly ₹3–7 lakh annually.
Freelancers need a much larger emergency fund than salaried people. You should ideally keep 12-18 months of essential expenses because projects can stop unexpectedly.
If your monthly essential spending is around ₹25k the target should be ₹3–4.5 lakh, and if it is ₹35k the target should be ₹4.5–6 lakh in savings account, sweep FD and liquid mutual fund, NOT equity. This fund is more important for you than increasing SIPs aggressively right now.
This is very important for freelancers and where many independent artists struggle later.
You already invest ₹1.5 lakh in PPF, ₹50k in NPS and ₹24k in SIP annually = ₹2.24 lakh/year. That is actually strong relative to your income range. If sustained for 25+ years, it can become substantial.
Assuming long-term continuation PPF can have conservative growth, NPS + equity MF can have moderate equity exposure. At age 60, your corpus could potentially reach roughly ₹1.8–3 crore in future value terms (depending on income growth and inflation). That is not luxury-retirement money in India 2050s terms, but enough for basic independence, healthcare support, and reduced work pressure, especially since you own housing already. Housing ownership changes retirement math massively.
Increase equity exposure gradually as right now PPF is very debt-heavy, NPS has partial equity and SIP is too small/ For long-term inflation protection, you need more equity over time.
Suggested target allocation
|Category
|Approx %
|PPF + debt
|40–50%
|Equity MF/index funds
|40–50%
|Cash/emergency
|10–15%
Suggested SIP progression
Instead of fixed ₹2k forever try ₹2k/month now and increase by ₹1k every time you finish a big project. Even ₹5k–8k/month average over next few years would dramatically improve long-term freedom.
With your income variability, avoid calculating lifestyle based on your “best year.” Instead use a 3-bucket system when a project payment arrives:
|Bucket
|%
|Taxes
|10–15%
|Investments
|25–35%
|Living + lifestyle
|remaining
A good freelance rule for you if annual income is:
|Goal
|Target
|Emergency fund
|₹5 lakh
|Medical reserve
|₹1.5 lakh
|Continue PPF
|₹1.5 lakh/year
|Continue NPS
|₹50k/year
|Increase equity SIP
|eventually ₹5k–10k/month
|Avoid debt/EMIs
|yes
|Skill investment
|continue
Since you’re freelance look into presumptive taxation under Section 44ADA if eligible, maintain clean invoices/accounts, separate business and personal banking. A CA can save you meaningful money legally.
Overall, you are not “behind” financially for your profile. In fact, compared to many freelancers in creative fields, your foundation is fairly stable because you own housing, already invest consistently, and have relatively low fixed liabilities.
The main improvement area is bigger emergency reserves, better health protection and gradually increasing equity investments.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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