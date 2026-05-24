I asked ChatGPT to calculate the FIRE number for Delhi techie earning ₹25 lakh pa to retire early

I asked ChatGPT to calculate the required ‘financial independence, retire early’ aka FIRE number to create a retirement corpus with a 25 lakh per annum salary at 30. Here is what the artificial intelligence chatbot said.

Kanishka Singharia
Updated24 May 2026, 07:54 PM IST
I asked ChatGPT to calculate my FIRE number for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 LPA.
I asked ChatGPT to calculate my FIRE number for ₹25 LPA. (Pexels )

Calculations for FIRE number: I asked ChatGPT to calculate the required FIRE number to create a corpus for early retirement at 30 with 25 lakh per annum salary. FIRE is the personal finance concept dubbed as “financial independence, retire early”.

The ChatGPT prompt:

I am a 30-year-old engineer based in Delhi with an annual salary of 25 lakh. I live with my wife and our 3-year-old child in a house inherited from my parents, so I do not have any rent or home loan expenses. My household’s monthly post-tax income is approximately 2 lakh. Our regular monthly expenses are around 60,000, including groceries, utility bills, and domestic help (excluding major one-time expenses, travel, and future education costs). I currently invest through SIPs in two equity mutual funds, and my portfolio has generated approximately 15% annualized returns so far.

My current monthly SIP amount is 1 lakh. My current financial position: 40 lakh invested primarily in equity mutual funds 10 lakh emergency fund, and 25 lakh health insurance coverage. My wife works part-time and earns approximately 10 lakh annually. She intends to continue working, but due to the instability of her profession, I do not want to depend on her income while planning for FIRE. My goal is to achieve financial independence and retire by age 45.

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After retirement, I may still pursue part-time or consulting work for supplemental income. One major future expense I want to plan for is my child’s higher education, potentially including an MBA from a top-tier institution. Help me estimate: My ideal FIRE corpus. Whether my current investment strategy is appropriate, the monthly SIP required to achieve FIRE by 45. Appropriate assumptions for inflation, withdrawal rate, medical inflation, and post-retirement returns in India.

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ChatGPT response:

Your Current Position

You are already in a very strong financial position for someone aged 30.

You have:

• High household income

• No rent or home loan burden

• A savings rate of roughly 50%

• Existing investments of 40 lakh

• A solid emergency fund

• Health insurance already in place

• 15 years available for compounding before your target retirement age

Because you inherited your home, your FIRE target becomes significantly easier compared to most urban Indian families.

Step 1: Estimating Your Future Annual Expenses

Your current regular household expenses are around:

60,000 per month

7.2 lakh per year

However, FIRE planning should account for:

• Lifestyle inflation

• Child-related costs

• Travel and leisure

• Healthcare costs

• Maintenance of house/car

• Inflation over time

A realistic approach is to assume your lifestyle expenses will gradually rise.

A reasonable estimate for your family’s annual expenses at age 45 would be:

18–22 lakh per year in today’s value adjusted to future value

Let us calculate conservatively.

Step 2: Inflation Assumptions

For India, these assumptions are reasonable for long-term planning:

| Category | Assumption |

| General inflation | 6% |

| Medical inflation | 10–12% |

| Equity returns before retirement | 11–12% |

| Post-retirement portfolio return | 9–10% |

| Safe withdrawal rate | 3–3.5% |

These are more realistic for India than Western FIRE assumptions.

Step 3: Future Expense at Age 45

If your current lifestyle costs 7.2 lakh annually and inflation averages 6%, then in 15 years:

FV = 7.2 \times (1.06)^{15}

Your annual lifestyle cost becomes approximately:

17–18 lakh per year

Now add:

• Occasional travel

• Higher healthcare spending

• Home maintenance

• Buffer for lifestyle upgrades

A safer retirement expense target becomes:

20 lakh per year at age 45

Step 4: Estimating Your FIRE Corpus

For early retirement in India, using a 3.25% withdrawal rate is prudent.

Formula: FIRE Corpus = frac{20,00,000}{0.0325}

This gives:

• Approximately 6.15 crore

However, because you retire early at 45 and may live another 40–45 years, you should keep an additional safety margin.

A better practical target:

| FIRE Style | Recommended Corpus |

| Lean FIRE | 5–6 crore |

| Comfortable FIRE | 7–8 crore |

| Very comfortable FIRE with travel/luxury | 9–10 crore |

For your profile, aiming for:

7–8 crore excluding child education

would be ideal.

Step 5: Planning for Child’s Higher Education

You mentioned a possible MBA from a top-tier institution.

Today’s approximate costs:

| Course | Current Cost |

| Indian top MBA | 30–40 lakh |

| Foreign MBA | 1–2 crore |

Education inflation is extremely high in India and globally.

Assume 10% inflation.

If your child starts MBA around age 23, that is 20 years away.

Example:

FV = 40 \times (1.10)^{20}

A 40 lakh MBA today could cost:

• Around 2.7 crore after 20 years

Even a premium Indian education may easily cross 1.5–2 crore by then.

Therefore, education should ideally be planned separately from FIRE.

Recommended dedicated education corpus target:

| Education Goal | Suggested Target |

| Indian higher education | 1.5–2 crore |

| Overseas education | 3–5 crore |

Step 6: Total Target Corpus

Now combine both goals.

| Goal | Corpus |

| FIRE corpus | 7–8 crore |

| Child education | 2 crore |

| Total target | 9–10 crore |

This is a strong and realistic target for your situation.

Step 7: Can You Reach This by 45?

You already have:

40 lakh invested

You currently invest:

1 lakh monthly SIP

• Likely additional surplus available

Assume:

• 12% annual returns

• 15-year investment horizon

Future value of existing 40 lakh:

FV = 40 \times (1.12)^{15}

Approximate value:

2.2 crore

Future value of 1 lakh monthly SIP for 15 years:

FV = 1,00,000 \times \frac{(1+0.01)^{180}-1}{0.01}

Approximate value:

5 crore

Total projected corpus:

• Around 7–7.5 crore

This means:

• You are already close to your FIRE requirement trajectory

Step 8: Is Your Current Investment Strategy Appropriate?

Yes, broadly it is good.

However, some improvements can make it stronger.

What You Are Doing Right

• High SIP amount

• Long investment horizon

• Equity-heavy allocation suitable for age 30

• Emergency fund already maintained

• Health insurance already present

• Avoiding dependence on spouse’s uncertain income

Step 9: Suggested Improvements

1. Increase SIP Gradually Every Year

Instead of keeping SIP fixed at 1 lakh:

• Increase SIP by 10% annually

Example:

| Year | Monthly SIP |

| Current | 1 lakh |

| Next year | 1.1 lakh |

| Year after | 1.21 lakh |

This single step dramatically improves final corpus.

With annual SIP increases, your corpus could comfortably exceed:

10–12 crore by age 45

2. Separate Child Education Investments

Do not mix education planning with retirement investments.

Create a separate portfolio:

• Equity mutual funds initially

• Gradually shift to debt after age 15 of child

Suggested allocation today:

| Goal | Allocation |

| Retirement | 70% |

| Child education | 30% |

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT how to make my child a crorepati by age 18? AI suggests this

3. Add Term Insurance

You mentioned health insurance, but not term insurance.

You should ideally have:

3–5 crore term insurance cover

especially because you have a dependent child.

4. Diversify Slightly Beyond Two Mutual Funds

Two funds are fine initially, but over time consider:

| Asset | Suggested Allocation |

| Indian equity | 60–65% |

| International equity | 10–15% |

| Debt/fixed income | 15–20% |

| Gold | 5–10% |

This helps reduce sequence-of-return risk.

Step 10: How Much SIP Is Actually Required?

To reach approximately 9 crore in 15 years assuming 12% returns:

You likely need:

1.1–1.25 lakh monthly SIP

You are already extremely close.

If you increase SIP gradually with salary growth:

• Your target becomes very achievable

Even without depending on your wife’s income.

Step 11: What Your FIRE Could Look Like at 45

At age 45, a 8–10 crore corpus invested sensibly could generate:

| Source | Approximate Amount |

| 3.25% withdrawal | 26–32 lakh annually |

| Monthly equivalent | 2.2–2.7 lakh |

This is before any consulting or part-time work.

Given that you already own a house, this would likely support:

• Comfortable upper-middle-class lifestyle

• Travel

• Child expenses

• Healthcare needs

• Financial flexibility

Final Assessment

You are currently on a very good FIRE path.

The biggest reasons are:

• No housing cost burden

• Strong savings rate

• Early start at age 30

• Long compounding runway

• Disciplined investing behaviour

If you:

• Continue investing consistently

• Increase SIP annually

• Maintain equity exposure

• Keep separate education planning

• Avoid major lifestyle inflation

Then achieving FIRE by 45 appears realistic and achievable.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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