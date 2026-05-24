Calculations for FIRE number: I asked ChatGPT to calculate the required FIRE number to create a corpus for early retirement at 30 with ₹25 lakh per annum salary. FIRE is the personal finance concept dubbed as “financial independence, retire early”.

The ChatGPT prompt: I am a 30-year-old engineer based in Delhi with an annual salary of ₹25 lakh. I live with my wife and our 3-year-old child in a house inherited from my parents, so I do not have any rent or home loan expenses. My household’s monthly post-tax income is approximately ₹2 lakh. Our regular monthly expenses are around ₹60,000, including groceries, utility bills, and domestic help (excluding major one-time expenses, travel, and future education costs). I currently invest through SIPs in two equity mutual funds, and my portfolio has generated approximately 15% annualized returns so far.

My current monthly SIP amount is ₹1 lakh. My current financial position: ₹40 lakh invested primarily in equity mutual funds ₹10 lakh emergency fund, and ₹25 lakh health insurance coverage. My wife works part-time and earns approximately ₹10 lakh annually. She intends to continue working, but due to the instability of her profession, I do not want to depend on her income while planning for FIRE. My goal is to achieve financial independence and retire by age 45.

After retirement, I may still pursue part-time or consulting work for supplemental income. One major future expense I want to plan for is my child’s higher education, potentially including an MBA from a top-tier institution. Help me estimate: My ideal FIRE corpus. Whether my current investment strategy is appropriate, the monthly SIP required to achieve FIRE by 45. Appropriate assumptions for inflation, withdrawal rate, medical inflation, and post-retirement returns in India.



ChatGPT response: Your Current Position You are already in a very strong financial position for someone aged 30.

You have:

• High household income

• No rent or home loan burden

• A savings rate of roughly 50%

• Existing investments of ₹40 lakh

• A solid emergency fund

• Health insurance already in place

• 15 years available for compounding before your target retirement age

Because you inherited your home, your FIRE target becomes significantly easier compared to most urban Indian families.

Step 1: Estimating Your Future Annual Expenses Your current regular household expenses are around:

• ₹60,000 per month

• ₹7.2 lakh per year

However, FIRE planning should account for:

• Lifestyle inflation

• Child-related costs

• Travel and leisure

• Healthcare costs

• Maintenance of house/car

• Inflation over time

A realistic approach is to assume your lifestyle expenses will gradually rise.

A reasonable estimate for your family’s annual expenses at age 45 would be:

• ₹18–22 lakh per year in today’s value adjusted to future value

Let us calculate conservatively.

Step 2: Inflation Assumptions For India, these assumptions are reasonable for long-term planning:

| Category | Assumption |

| General inflation | 6% |

| Medical inflation | 10–12% |

| Equity returns before retirement | 11–12% |

| Post-retirement portfolio return | 9–10% |

| Safe withdrawal rate | 3–3.5% |

These are more realistic for India than Western FIRE assumptions.

Step 3: Future Expense at Age 45 If your current lifestyle costs ₹7.2 lakh annually and inflation averages 6%, then in 15 years:

FV = 7.2 \times (1.06)^{15}

Your annual lifestyle cost becomes approximately:

• ₹17–18 lakh per year

Now add:

• Occasional travel

• Higher healthcare spending

• Home maintenance

• Buffer for lifestyle upgrades

A safer retirement expense target becomes:

• ₹20 lakh per year at age 45

Step 4: Estimating Your FIRE Corpus For early retirement in India, using a 3.25% withdrawal rate is prudent.

Formula: FIRE Corpus = frac{20,00,000}{0.0325}

This gives:

• Approximately ₹6.15 crore

However, because you retire early at 45 and may live another 40–45 years, you should keep an additional safety margin.

A better practical target: | FIRE Style | Recommended Corpus |

| Lean FIRE | ₹5–6 crore |

| Comfortable FIRE | ₹7–8 crore |

| Very comfortable FIRE with travel/luxury | ₹9–10 crore |

For your profile, aiming for:

• ₹7–8 crore excluding child education

would be ideal.

Step 5: Planning for Child’s Higher Education You mentioned a possible MBA from a top-tier institution.

Today’s approximate costs:

| Course | Current Cost |

| Indian top MBA | ₹30–40 lakh |

| Foreign MBA | ₹1–2 crore |

Education inflation is extremely high in India and globally.

Assume 10% inflation.

If your child starts MBA around age 23, that is 20 years away.

Example:

FV = 40 \times (1.10)^{20}

A ₹40 lakh MBA today could cost:

• Around ₹2.7 crore after 20 years

Even a premium Indian education may easily cross ₹1.5–2 crore by then.

Therefore, education should ideally be planned separately from FIRE.

Recommended dedicated education corpus target:

| Education Goal | Suggested Target |

| Indian higher education | ₹1.5–2 crore |

| Overseas education | ₹3–5 crore |

Step 6: Total Target Corpus Now combine both goals.

| Goal | Corpus |

| FIRE corpus | ₹7–8 crore |

| Child education | ₹2 crore |

| Total target | ₹9–10 crore |

This is a strong and realistic target for your situation.

Step 7: Can You Reach This by 45? You already have:

• ₹40 lakh invested

You currently invest:

• ₹1 lakh monthly SIP

• Likely additional surplus available

Assume:

• 12% annual returns

• 15-year investment horizon

Future value of existing ₹40 lakh:

FV = 40 \times (1.12)^{15}

Approximate value:

• ₹2.2 crore

Future value of ₹1 lakh monthly SIP for 15 years:

FV = 1,00,000 \times \frac{(1+0.01)^{180}-1}{0.01}

Approximate value:

• ₹5 crore

Total projected corpus:

• Around ₹7–7.5 crore

This means:

• You are already close to your FIRE requirement trajectory

Step 8: Is Your Current Investment Strategy Appropriate? Yes, broadly it is good.

However, some improvements can make it stronger.

What You Are Doing Right • High SIP amount

• Long investment horizon

• Equity-heavy allocation suitable for age 30

• Emergency fund already maintained

• Health insurance already present

• Avoiding dependence on spouse’s uncertain income

Step 9: Suggested Improvements 1. Increase SIP Gradually Every Year

Instead of keeping SIP fixed at ₹1 lakh:

• Increase SIP by 10% annually

Example:

| Year | Monthly SIP |

| Current | ₹1 lakh |

| Next year | ₹1.1 lakh |

| Year after | ₹1.21 lakh |

This single step dramatically improves final corpus.

With annual SIP increases, your corpus could comfortably exceed:

• ₹10–12 crore by age 45

2. Separate Child Education Investments Do not mix education planning with retirement investments.

Create a separate portfolio:

• Equity mutual funds initially

• Gradually shift to debt after age 15 of child

Suggested allocation today:

| Goal | Allocation |

| Retirement | 70% |

| Child education | 30% |

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT how to make my child a crorepati by age 18? AI suggests this

3. Add Term Insurance You mentioned health insurance, but not term insurance.

You should ideally have:

• ₹3–5 crore term insurance cover

especially because you have a dependent child.

4. Diversify Slightly Beyond Two Mutual Funds Two funds are fine initially, but over time consider:

| Asset | Suggested Allocation |

| Indian equity | 60–65% |

| International equity | 10–15% |

| Debt/fixed income | 15–20% |

| Gold | 5–10% |

This helps reduce sequence-of-return risk.

Step 10: How Much SIP Is Actually Required? To reach approximately ₹9 crore in 15 years assuming 12% returns:

You likely need:

• ₹1.1–1.25 lakh monthly SIP

You are already extremely close.

If you increase SIP gradually with salary growth:

• Your target becomes very achievable

Even without depending on your wife’s income.

Step 11: What Your FIRE Could Look Like at 45 At age 45, a ₹8–10 crore corpus invested sensibly could generate:

| Source | Approximate Amount |

| 3.25% withdrawal | ₹26–32 lakh annually |

| Monthly equivalent | ₹2.2–2.7 lakh |

This is before any consulting or part-time work.

Given that you already own a house, this would likely support:

• Comfortable upper-middle-class lifestyle

• Travel

• Child expenses

• Healthcare needs

• Financial flexibility

Final Assessment You are currently on a very good FIRE path.

The biggest reasons are:

• No housing cost burden

• Strong savings rate

• Early start at age 30

• Long compounding runway

• Disciplined investing behaviour

If you:

• Continue investing consistently

• Increase SIP annually

• Maintain equity exposure

• Keep separate education planning

• Avoid major lifestyle inflation

Then achieving FIRE by 45 appears realistic and achievable.