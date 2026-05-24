I asked ChatGPT to calculate the FIRE number for Delhi techie earning ₹25 lakh pa to retire early

Calculations for FIRE number: I asked ChatGPT to calculate the required FIRE number to create a corpus for early retirement at 30 with ₹25 lakh per annum salary. FIRE is the personal finance concept dubbed as “financial independence, retire early”.
I am a 30-year-old engineer based in Delhi with an annual salary of ₹25 lakh. I live with my wife and our 3-year-old child in a house inherited from my parents, so I do not have any rent or home loan expenses. My household’s monthly post-tax income is approximately ₹2 lakh. Our regular monthly expenses are around ₹60,000, including groceries, utility bills, and domestic help (excluding major one-time expenses, travel, and future education costs). I currently invest through SIPs in two equity mutual funds, and my portfolio has generated approximately 15% annualized returns so far.
My current monthly SIP amount is ₹1 lakh. My current financial position: ₹40 lakh invested primarily in equity mutual funds ₹10 lakh emergency fund, and ₹25 lakh health insurance coverage. My wife works part-time and earns approximately ₹10 lakh annually. She intends to continue working, but due to the instability of her profession, I do not want to depend on her income while planning for FIRE. My goal is to achieve financial independence and retire by age 45.
After retirement, I may still pursue part-time or consulting work for supplemental income. One major future expense I want to plan for is my child’s higher education, potentially including an MBA from a top-tier institution. Help me estimate: My ideal FIRE corpus. Whether my current investment strategy is appropriate, the monthly SIP required to achieve FIRE by 45. Appropriate assumptions for inflation, withdrawal rate, medical inflation, and post-retirement returns in India.
You are already in a very strong financial position for someone aged 30.
You have:
• High household income
• No rent or home loan burden
• A savings rate of roughly 50%
• Existing investments of ₹40 lakh
• A solid emergency fund
• Health insurance already in place
• 15 years available for compounding before your target retirement age
Because you inherited your home, your FIRE target becomes significantly easier compared to most urban Indian families.
Your current regular household expenses are around:
• ₹60,000 per month
• ₹7.2 lakh per year
However, FIRE planning should account for:
• Lifestyle inflation
• Child-related costs
• Travel and leisure
• Healthcare costs
• Maintenance of house/car
• Inflation over time
A realistic approach is to assume your lifestyle expenses will gradually rise.
A reasonable estimate for your family’s annual expenses at age 45 would be:
• ₹18–22 lakh per year in today’s value adjusted to future value
Let us calculate conservatively.
For India, these assumptions are reasonable for long-term planning:
| Category | Assumption |
| General inflation | 6% |
| Medical inflation | 10–12% |
| Equity returns before retirement | 11–12% |
| Post-retirement portfolio return | 9–10% |
| Safe withdrawal rate | 3–3.5% |
These are more realistic for India than Western FIRE assumptions.
If your current lifestyle costs ₹7.2 lakh annually and inflation averages 6%, then in 15 years:
FV = 7.2 \times (1.06)^{15}
Your annual lifestyle cost becomes approximately:
• ₹17–18 lakh per year
Now add:
• Occasional travel
• Higher healthcare spending
• Home maintenance
• Buffer for lifestyle upgrades
A safer retirement expense target becomes:
• ₹20 lakh per year at age 45
For early retirement in India, using a 3.25% withdrawal rate is prudent.
Formula: FIRE Corpus = frac{20,00,000}{0.0325}
This gives:
• Approximately ₹6.15 crore
However, because you retire early at 45 and may live another 40–45 years, you should keep an additional safety margin.
| FIRE Style | Recommended Corpus |
| Lean FIRE | ₹5–6 crore |
| Comfortable FIRE | ₹7–8 crore |
| Very comfortable FIRE with travel/luxury | ₹9–10 crore |
For your profile, aiming for:
• ₹7–8 crore excluding child education
would be ideal.
You mentioned a possible MBA from a top-tier institution.
Today’s approximate costs:
| Course | Current Cost |
| Indian top MBA | ₹30–40 lakh |
| Foreign MBA | ₹1–2 crore |
Education inflation is extremely high in India and globally.
Assume 10% inflation.
If your child starts MBA around age 23, that is 20 years away.
Example:
FV = 40 \times (1.10)^{20}
A ₹40 lakh MBA today could cost:
• Around ₹2.7 crore after 20 years
Even a premium Indian education may easily cross ₹1.5–2 crore by then.
Therefore, education should ideally be planned separately from FIRE.
Recommended dedicated education corpus target:
| Education Goal | Suggested Target |
| Indian higher education | ₹1.5–2 crore |
| Overseas education | ₹3–5 crore |
Now combine both goals.
| Goal | Corpus |
| FIRE corpus | ₹7–8 crore |
| Child education | ₹2 crore |
| Total target | ₹9–10 crore |
This is a strong and realistic target for your situation.
You already have:
• ₹40 lakh invested
You currently invest:
• ₹1 lakh monthly SIP
• Likely additional surplus available
Assume:
• 12% annual returns
• 15-year investment horizon
Future value of existing ₹40 lakh:
FV = 40 \times (1.12)^{15}
Approximate value:
• ₹2.2 crore
Future value of ₹1 lakh monthly SIP for 15 years:
FV = 1,00,000 \times \frac{(1+0.01)^{180}-1}{0.01}
Approximate value:
• ₹5 crore
Total projected corpus:
• Around ₹7–7.5 crore
This means:
• You are already close to your FIRE requirement trajectory
Yes, broadly it is good.
However, some improvements can make it stronger.
• High SIP amount
• Long investment horizon
• Equity-heavy allocation suitable for age 30
• Emergency fund already maintained
• Health insurance already present
• Avoiding dependence on spouse’s uncertain income
1. Increase SIP Gradually Every Year
Instead of keeping SIP fixed at ₹1 lakh:
• Increase SIP by 10% annually
Example:
| Year | Monthly SIP |
| Current | ₹1 lakh |
| Next year | ₹1.1 lakh |
| Year after | ₹1.21 lakh |
This single step dramatically improves final corpus.
With annual SIP increases, your corpus could comfortably exceed:
• ₹10–12 crore by age 45
Do not mix education planning with retirement investments.
Create a separate portfolio:
• Equity mutual funds initially
• Gradually shift to debt after age 15 of child
Suggested allocation today:
| Goal | Allocation |
| Retirement | 70% |
| Child education | 30% |
You mentioned health insurance, but not term insurance.
You should ideally have:
• ₹3–5 crore term insurance cover
especially because you have a dependent child.
Two funds are fine initially, but over time consider:
| Asset | Suggested Allocation |
| Indian equity | 60–65% |
| International equity | 10–15% |
| Debt/fixed income | 15–20% |
| Gold | 5–10% |
This helps reduce sequence-of-return risk.
To reach approximately ₹9 crore in 15 years assuming 12% returns:
You likely need:
• ₹1.1–1.25 lakh monthly SIP
You are already extremely close.
If you increase SIP gradually with salary growth:
• Your target becomes very achievable
Even without depending on your wife’s income.
At age 45, a ₹8–10 crore corpus invested sensibly could generate:
| Source | Approximate Amount |
| 3.25% withdrawal | ₹26–32 lakh annually |
| Monthly equivalent | ₹2.2–2.7 lakh |
This is before any consulting or part-time work.
Given that you already own a house, this would likely support:
• Comfortable upper-middle-class lifestyle
• Travel
• Child expenses
• Healthcare needs
• Financial flexibility
You are currently on a very good FIRE path.
The biggest reasons are:
• No housing cost burden
• Strong savings rate
• Early start at age 30
• Long compounding runway
• Disciplined investing behaviour
If you:
• Continue investing consistently
• Increase SIP annually
• Maintain equity exposure
• Keep separate education planning
• Avoid major lifestyle inflation
Then achieving FIRE by 45 appears realistic and achievable.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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