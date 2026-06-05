I asked ChatGPT to compare Russia, Japan and South Korea for a ₹1 lakh budget trip—The math says

Choosing between Russia, Japan, and South Korea for a trip under 1 lakh, South Korea emerges as the best value option. Detailed itineraries for each destination highlight unique experiences and attractions, with Japan standing out as the top choice if the budget allows flexibility.

Livemint
Updated5 Jun 2026, 10:02 AM IST
Can You Visit Japan, Russia or South Korea for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 Lakh? I Asked ChatGPT to Do the Math
Can You Visit Japan, Russia or South Korea for ₹1 Lakh? I Asked ChatGPT to Do the Math(AFP)

I asked AI if a Russia, Japan or South Korea trip can be done under 1 lakh? Here's what it said.

I asked Chatgpt that we are planning a week long summer trip for a group of 4 to either Russia, Japan or South Korea on a budget of around 1 lakh per person. Create a detailed itinerary and cost breakdown for both destinations, covering travel, accommodation, food, local transport, permits, and sightseeing. Also compare Russia, Japan or South Korea in terms of overall experience, accessibility, weather, and which destination would offer the best value within this budget.

Can Russia, Japan or South Korea trip be done under 1 lakh?

With a budget of around 1 lakh per person for 7 days, the choice between Russia, Japan, and South Korea comes down largely to airfare. For travelers departing from India, Japan is likely to exceed the budget, while South Korea and Russia are more realistic, especially if flights are booked well in advance.

Best value: South Korea

Most unique experience: Russia

Best overall destination (if budget isn't strict): Japan

South Korea (Seoul + Busan)

ExpenseCost ( )
Return flight (Kolkata/Delhi–Seoul)40,000-50,000
Visa4,500-6,000
Accommodation (shared rooms)18,000
Food12,000
Local transport5,000
Attractions8,000
Miscellaneous5,000
Total 92,000-1,04,000

Day-by-Day Itinerary

Day 1: Arrival in Seoul

Check into Myeongdong or Hongdae; Explore Myeongdong street food market; N Seoul Tower evening view

Day 2: Historic Seoul

Visit Gyeongbokgung Palace; Watch royal guard changing ceremony; Explore Bukchon Hanok Village; Insadong cultural district

Day 3: Modern Seoul

COEX Mall; Gangnam district; Han River Park; Korean BBQ dinner

Day 4: DMZ Tour

Guided tour to the Korean Demilitarized Zone; Dora Observatory; Return to Seoul

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Day 5: Busan

KTX train to Busan; Haeundae Beach; Busan Sky Capsule; Beachfront evening

Day 6: Busan Highlights

Gamcheon Culture Village; Jagalchi Fish Market; Songdo Skywalk

Day 7: Return

Morning shopping; Flight back to India

Why South Korea?

  • Excellent metro and rail network
  • Safe and English-friendly
  • K-pop and Korean culture appeal
  • Good balance of city, beach, and history

Russia (Moscow + St. Petersburg)

ExpenseCost ( )
Flights45,000-55,000
E-visa4,000-5,000
Accommodation15,000
Food10,000
Trains & transport8,000
Sightseeing8,000
Miscellaneous5,000
Total 95,000-1,06,000

Day-by-Day Itinerary

Day 1: Moscow Arrival

Explore city center; Evening at Red Square

Day 2: Moscow

Red Square; Moscow Kremlin; St. Basil's Cathedral

Day 3: Moscow

Moscow Metro architecture tour; Arbat Street; River cruise

Day 4: St. Petersburg

Overnight or high-speed train; Explore Nevsky Prospekt

Day 5: St. Petersburg

State Hermitage Museum; Palace Square; Canal cruise

Day 6: Peterhof

Peterhof Palace; Famous fountains; Evening cultural performance

Day 7: Departure

Last-minute sightseeing; Return flight

Why Russia?

  • Outstanding architecture
  • Museums and history
  • Summer weather is pleasant (18-28°C)
  • Strong value for money once inside the country

Drawbacks

  • Language barrier
  • International payment restrictions can occasionally complicate spending
  • Fewer direct flight options from India

Japan (Tokyo + Kyoto)

ExpenseCost ( )
Flights55,000-70,000
VisaMinimal/waived processing fees depending on application rout
Accommodation22,000
Food15,000
Local transport12,000
Attractions10,000
Miscellaneous5,000
Total 1.2-1.4 lakh

Sample 7-Day Itinerary

Days 1-3: Tokyo

Shibuya Crossing; Asakusa; Akihabara; Tokyo Skytree

Days 4-5: Kyoto

Fushimi Inari Taisha; Kiyomizu-dera; Gion district

Day 6

Day trip to Osaka

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Day 7

Return to Tokyo and fly back

Why Japan?

  • World's best public transport
  • Extraordinary food scene
  • Blend of ancient culture and futuristic cities
  • Extremely safe

Drawbacks

  • Summer is hot and humid
  • Most expensive option
  • Difficult to keep within 1 lakh including flights

What Would I Recommend?

For a group of four with a hard budget of about 1 lakh each:

Choose South Korea if:

  • You want the smoothest trip.
  • You prefer modern cities, beaches, shopping, and nightlife.
  • You want excellent public transport and minimal travel hassles.

Choose Russia if:

  • You want the most distinctive cultural experience.
  • History, architecture, museums, and grand cityscapes interest you.
  • You are comfortable with some language and payment-related challenges.

Skip Japan for this budget unless:

  • You find a return airfare below 45,000.
  • You are willing to stay in hostels/budget hotels and keep spending tight.

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

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