I asked ChatGPT to compare Russia, Japan and South Korea for a ₹1 lakh budget trip—The math says

I asked AI if a Russia, Japan or South Korea trip can be done under ₹1 lakh? Here's what it said.
I asked Chatgpt that we are planning a week long summer trip for a group of 4 to either Russia, Japan or South Korea on a budget of around ₹1 lakh per person. Create a detailed itinerary and cost breakdown for both destinations, covering travel, accommodation, food, local transport, permits, and sightseeing. Also compare Russia, Japan or South Korea in terms of overall experience, accessibility, weather, and which destination would offer the best value within this budget.
With a budget of around ₹1 lakh per person for 7 days, the choice between Russia, Japan, and South Korea comes down largely to airfare. For travelers departing from India, Japan is likely to exceed the budget, while South Korea and Russia are more realistic, especially if flights are booked well in advance.
Best value: South Korea
Most unique experience: Russia
Best overall destination (if budget isn't strict): Japan
South Korea (Seoul + Busan)
|Expense
|Cost ( ₹)
|Return flight (Kolkata/Delhi–Seoul)
|40,000-50,000
|Visa
|4,500-6,000
|Accommodation (shared rooms)
|18,000
|Food
|12,000
|Local transport
|5,000
|Attractions
|8,000
|Miscellaneous
|5,000
|Total
|₹92,000-1,04,000
Check into Myeongdong or Hongdae; Explore Myeongdong street food market; N Seoul Tower evening view
Visit Gyeongbokgung Palace; Watch royal guard changing ceremony; Explore Bukchon Hanok Village; Insadong cultural district
COEX Mall; Gangnam district; Han River Park; Korean BBQ dinner
Guided tour to the Korean Demilitarized Zone; Dora Observatory; Return to Seoul
KTX train to Busan; Haeundae Beach; Busan Sky Capsule; Beachfront evening
Gamcheon Culture Village; Jagalchi Fish Market; Songdo Skywalk
Morning shopping; Flight back to India
|Expense
|Cost ( ₹)
|Flights
|45,000-55,000
|E-visa
|4,000-5,000
|Accommodation
|15,000
|Food
|10,000
|Trains & transport
|8,000
|Sightseeing
|8,000
|Miscellaneous
|5,000
|Total
|₹95,000-1,06,000
Explore city center; Evening at Red Square
Red Square; Moscow Kremlin; St. Basil's Cathedral
Moscow Metro architecture tour; Arbat Street; River cruise
Overnight or high-speed train; Explore Nevsky Prospekt
State Hermitage Museum; Palace Square; Canal cruise
Peterhof Palace; Famous fountains; Evening cultural performance
Last-minute sightseeing; Return flight
|Expense
|Cost ( ₹)
|Flights
|55,000-70,000
|Visa
|Minimal/waived processing fees depending on application rout
|Accommodation
|22,000
|Food
|15,000
|Local transport
|12,000
|Attractions
|10,000
|Miscellaneous
|5,000
|Total
|₹1.2-1.4 lakh
Shibuya Crossing; Asakusa; Akihabara; Tokyo Skytree
Fushimi Inari Taisha; Kiyomizu-dera; Gion district
Day trip to Osaka
Return to Tokyo and fly back
For a group of four with a hard budget of about ₹1 lakh each:
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