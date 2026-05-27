I asked ChatGPT to compare Thailand, Vietnam and Bali for a ₹2 lakh vegetarian trip from Delhi. Here’s the AI verdict

Could 2 lakh really buy a comfortable, and stress-free international holiday for a vegetarian Indian couple in 2026? ChatGPT compared Thailand, Vietnam, Bali, Malaysia and Sri Lanka — factoring in flights, Airbnbs, café culture, shopping, vegetarian food and hidden costs. 

Anjali Thakur
Updated27 May 2026, 02:30 PM IST
I asked ChatGPT: Best vegetarian-friendly Asia trip from Delhi under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh
I asked ChatGPT: Best vegetarian-friendly Asia trip from Delhi under ₹2 lakh(Pexels)

Instagram travel content has made international holidays look deceptively simple. Every second reel claims Bali is “cheap luxury”, Thailand is “budget paradise”, or Vietnam is “Europe on a budget”. But most of these recommendations quietly ignore the real expenses that define an actual vacation: flights, airport transfers, baggage upgrades, café hopping, shopping, visa fees, local transport, tourist pricing and random impulse spending.

So instead of relying on influencer travel advice, I decided to ask ChatGPT something more specific — and more realistic.

Could a vegetarian Indian couple from Delhi genuinely enjoy a comfortable, aesthetic and stress-free 7-day international vacation within 2 lakh in 2026?

And more importantly: Which Asian destination actually gives the best experience for the money?

ChatGPT Prompt

“I want you to act as a highly analytical luxury-on-a-budget travel strategist, not a generic vacation planner.

Help me plan the best possible 7-day international trip for a couple from Delhi, India with a realistic total budget of 2 lakh all-inclusive.

Priorities include budget-friendly Airbnbs, vegetarian food, café culture, shopping, scenic locations and couple-friendly experiences.

Compare Thailand, Vietnam, Bali, Malaysia and Sri Lanka based on comfort, costs, vegetarian accessibility, aesthetics and overall value for money.

Be brutally realistic about costs, hidden expenses and travel fatigue instead of giving generic influencer-style advice.”

The answer was far more nuanced than expected.

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ChatGPT’s core verdict

According to ChatGPT, 2 lakh is no longer a “budget trip” for Southeast Asia. If planned intelligently, it sits in the category of a comfortable upper-middle-class international holiday.

But the AI also warned against trying to imitate luxury influencer itineraries.

Its biggest insight was this:

Most travellers ruin their vacations by trying to do too much within a fixed budget.

Trying to combine:

  • luxury resorts
  • shopping sprees
  • nightlife
  • island hopping
  • premium flights
  • packed itineraries
  • within 2 lakh often creates a financially stressful experience disguised as luxury.

Instead, ChatGPT argued that the smartest trips focus on:

  • fewer cities
  • better stays
  • slower itineraries
  • high-quality experiences
  • lower travel fatigue
  • strategically chosen destinations
  • And one country emerged as the strongest overall recommendation.

Vietnam was ranked the smartest financial choice

Vietnam was ChatGPT’s top recommendation overall.

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT the actual cost of a child's school education in Delhi

The AI described Vietnam as:

“The best luxury-to-cost ratio in Asia right now.”

The suggested itinerary included:

  • Hanoi
  • Da Nang
  • Hoi An
  • Estimated total cost for 2 people
  • Flights from Delhi: 45,000–60,000
  • Boutique stays/Airbnbs: 35,000–50,000
  • Food: 18,000–25,000
  • Shopping: 20,000–30,000
  • Activities + transport: 20,000–25,000
  • Emergency buffer: 15,000
  • Total estimate:
  • 1.7–1.95 lakh

According to ChatGPT, Vietnam feels “semi-luxury” at this budget level rather than merely affordable.

The AI particularly praised:

  • café culture
  • boutique accommodations
  • cheap app-based transport
  • aesthetic old towns
  • excellent value for money
  • However, it also highlighted one practical issue:
  • Vegetarian travellers still need some planning in Vietnam.

Unlike Thailand or Malaysia, vegetarian food is available but not always effortless to find spontaneously.

Thailand was the easiest and most balanced option

Thailand ranked second overall but first in convenience.

ChatGPT called Thailand:

  • “The least stressful international destination for Indian travellers.”
  • The AI recommended:
  • Bangkok
  • Phuket OR Krabi
  • —not all three together.

It specifically warned against overly ambitious itineraries involving Pattaya, multiple islands and excessive internal travel within just one week.

Also Read | Can you afford a Japan trip on a ₹10 lakh salary? I asked ChatGPT and Gemini

Estimated total cost:

1.8–2 lakh

Why Thailand scored highly

  • vegetarian food availability
  • Indian restaurants everywhere
  • strong shopping scene
  • tourist-friendly infrastructure
  • easier communication
  • affordable flights from Delhi

Thailand also ranked highest for:

  • shopping
  • nightlife
  • convenience
  • first-time international travel

But ChatGPT pointed out that Thailand is no longer as cheap as Indian travellers often assume.

Premium cafés, beach clubs, malls and island activities can quickly inflate budgets.

Still, the AI concluded that Thailand offers the best balance between comfort, entertainment and practicality.

  • Bali won aesthetically — but not financially
  • Bali dominated the “most romantic” and “most Instagram-worthy” categories.

According to ChatGPT:

“No destination under 2 lakh looks more luxurious online than Bali.”

The AI praised Bali for:

  • private villas
  • scenic cafés
  • wellness culture
  • beach aesthetics
  • romantic atmosphere

But it also challenged the internet narrative around Bali being “cheap luxury.”

The problem, according to the AI, is hidden exhaustion.

Longer flights from Delhi, expensive local cabs and Bali’s notorious traffic often reduce the actual comfort of short trips.

ChatGPT argued that many travellers underestimate how tiring Bali becomes when squeezed into a one-week schedule.

Vegetarian food, however, was excellent. Bali scored extremely highly for vegan cafés, smoothie culture and wellness-oriented dining.

Final verdict:

  • Bali delivers emotional luxury, but not always financial efficiency.
  • Malaysia emerged as the safest middle-ground option

Malaysia was described as:

“The easiest ‘safe choice’ for middle-class Indian travellers.”

The recommended itinerary included:

  • Kuala Lumpur
  • Langkawi
  • Strengths
  • Indian vegetarian food everywhere
  • efficient public transport
  • modern infrastructure
  • easier communication
  • relatively lower stress

However, ChatGPT also criticised Malaysia for lacking the emotional excitement of Bali or Vietnam.

Compared to other destinations, the AI felt Malaysia was more “comfortable” than “memorable.”

Still, it remained one of the strongest choices for vegetarian travellers prioritising convenience and safety.

Sri Lanka became the surprise dark horse

Sri Lanka emerged as the most underrated option.

The AI praised:

  • natural beauty
  • coastal train journeys
  • lower travel stress
  • affordability
  • slower travel pace

However, it also noted limitations:

  • weaker shopping scene
  • limited nightlife
  • fewer polished luxury experiences

Sri Lanka ultimately ranked highest for:

  • relaxation
  • nature
  • peaceful travel
  • rather than aspirational luxury.

ChatGPT’s final rankings

Best vegetarian food

  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Bali

Best shopping

  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Vietnam

Most romantic

  • Bali
  • Vietnam
  • Sri Lanka

Best café culture

  • Vietnam
  • Bali
  • Thailand

Best value for money

  • Vietnam
  • Thailand
  • Sri Lanka

Least stressful destination

  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Sri Lanka

The final verdict

In the end, ChatGPT concluded that Thailand is the best overall international destination for vegetarian Indian couples from Delhi who want convenience, comfort and a balanced experience under 2 lakh.

But if the goal is maximum “luxury feel” per rupee spent, Vietnam wins decisively.

And if the priority is aesthetics, romance and Instagram-worthy stays, Bali dominates — provided travellers are willing to accept slightly lower financial efficiency and higher travel fatigue.

About the Author

Anjali Thakur

Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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