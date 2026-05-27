I asked ChatGPT to compare Thailand, Vietnam and Bali for a ₹2 lakh vegetarian trip from Delhi. Here’s the AI verdict

Instagram travel content has made international holidays look deceptively simple. Every second reel claims Bali is “cheap luxury”, Thailand is “budget paradise”, or Vietnam is “Europe on a budget”. But most of these recommendations quietly ignore the real expenses that define an actual vacation: flights, airport transfers, baggage upgrades, café hopping, shopping, visa fees, local transport, tourist pricing and random impulse spending.

So instead of relying on influencer travel advice, I decided to ask ChatGPT something more specific — and more realistic.

Could a vegetarian Indian couple from Delhi genuinely enjoy a comfortable, aesthetic and stress-free 7-day international vacation within ₹2 lakh in 2026?

And more importantly: Which Asian destination actually gives the best experience for the money?

ChatGPT Prompt “I want you to act as a highly analytical luxury-on-a-budget travel strategist, not a generic vacation planner.

Help me plan the best possible 7-day international trip for a couple from Delhi, India with a realistic total budget of ₹2 lakh all-inclusive.

Priorities include budget-friendly Airbnbs, vegetarian food, café culture, shopping, scenic locations and couple-friendly experiences.

Compare Thailand, Vietnam, Bali, Malaysia and Sri Lanka based on comfort, costs, vegetarian accessibility, aesthetics and overall value for money.

Be brutally realistic about costs, hidden expenses and travel fatigue instead of giving generic influencer-style advice.”

The answer was far more nuanced than expected.

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ChatGPT’s core verdict According to ChatGPT, ₹2 lakh is no longer a “budget trip” for Southeast Asia. If planned intelligently, it sits in the category of a comfortable upper-middle-class international holiday.

But the AI also warned against trying to imitate luxury influencer itineraries.

Its biggest insight was this:

Most travellers ruin their vacations by trying to do too much within a fixed budget.

Trying to combine:

luxury resorts

shopping sprees

nightlife

island hopping

premium flights

packed itineraries

within ₹ 2 lakh often creates a financially stressful experience disguised as luxury. Instead, ChatGPT argued that the smartest trips focus on:

fewer cities

better stays

slower itineraries

high-quality experiences

lower travel fatigue

strategically chosen destinations

And one country emerged as the strongest overall recommendation. Vietnam was ranked the smartest financial choice Vietnam was ChatGPT’s top recommendation overall.

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The AI described Vietnam as: “The best luxury-to-cost ratio in Asia right now.”

The suggested itinerary included:

Hanoi

Da Nang

Hoi An

Estimated total cost for 2 people

Flights from Delhi: ₹ 45,000–60,000

45,000–60,000 Boutique stays/Airbnbs: ₹ 35,000–50,000

35,000–50,000 Food: ₹ 18,000–25,000

18,000–25,000 Shopping: ₹ 20,000–30,000

20,000–30,000 Activities + transport: ₹ 20,000–25,000

20,000–25,000 Emergency buffer: ₹ 15,000

15,000 Total estimate:

₹ 1.7–1.95 lakh According to ChatGPT, Vietnam feels “semi-luxury” at this budget level rather than merely affordable.

The AI particularly praised:

café culture

boutique accommodations

cheap app-based transport

aesthetic old towns

excellent value for money

However, it also highlighted one practical issue:

Vegetarian travellers still need some planning in Vietnam. Unlike Thailand or Malaysia, vegetarian food is available but not always effortless to find spontaneously.

Thailand was the easiest and most balanced option Thailand ranked second overall but first in convenience.

ChatGPT called Thailand:

“The least stressful international destination for Indian travellers.”

The AI recommended:

Bangkok

Phuket OR Krabi

—not all three together. It specifically warned against overly ambitious itineraries involving Pattaya, multiple islands and excessive internal travel within just one week.

Estimated total cost:

₹ 1.8–2 lakh Why Thailand scored highly

vegetarian food availability

Indian restaurants everywhere

strong shopping scene

tourist-friendly infrastructure

easier communication

affordable flights from Delhi Thailand also ranked highest for:

shopping

nightlife

convenience

first-time international travel But ChatGPT pointed out that Thailand is no longer as cheap as Indian travellers often assume.

Premium cafés, beach clubs, malls and island activities can quickly inflate budgets.

Still, the AI concluded that Thailand offers the best balance between comfort, entertainment and practicality.

Bali won aesthetically — but not financially

Bali dominated the “most romantic” and “most Instagram-worthy” categories. According to ChatGPT:

“No destination under ₹2 lakh looks more luxurious online than Bali.”

The AI praised Bali for:

private villas

scenic cafés

wellness culture

beach aesthetics

romantic atmosphere But it also challenged the internet narrative around Bali being “cheap luxury.”

The problem, according to the AI, is hidden exhaustion.

Longer flights from Delhi, expensive local cabs and Bali’s notorious traffic often reduce the actual comfort of short trips.

ChatGPT argued that many travellers underestimate how tiring Bali becomes when squeezed into a one-week schedule.

Vegetarian food, however, was excellent. Bali scored extremely highly for vegan cafés, smoothie culture and wellness-oriented dining.

Final verdict: Bali delivers emotional luxury, but not always financial efficiency.

Malaysia emerged as the safest middle-ground option Malaysia was described as:

“The easiest ‘safe choice’ for middle-class Indian travellers.”

The recommended itinerary included:

Kuala Lumpur

Langkawi

Strengths

Indian vegetarian food everywhere

efficient public transport

modern infrastructure

easier communication

relatively lower stress However, ChatGPT also criticised Malaysia for lacking the emotional excitement of Bali or Vietnam.

Compared to other destinations, the AI felt Malaysia was more “comfortable” than “memorable.”

Still, it remained one of the strongest choices for vegetarian travellers prioritising convenience and safety.

Sri Lanka became the surprise dark horse Sri Lanka emerged as the most underrated option.

The AI praised:

natural beauty

coastal train journeys

lower travel stress

affordability

slower travel pace However, it also noted limitations:

weaker shopping scene

limited nightlife

fewer polished luxury experiences Sri Lanka ultimately ranked highest for:

relaxation

nature

peaceful travel

rather than aspirational luxury. ChatGPT’s final rankings Best vegetarian food Thailand

Malaysia

Bali Best shopping Thailand

Malaysia

Vietnam Most romantic Bali

Vietnam

Sri Lanka Best café culture Vietnam

Bali

Thailand Best value for money Vietnam

Thailand

Sri Lanka Least stressful destination Thailand

Malaysia

Sri Lanka The final verdict In the end, ChatGPT concluded that Thailand is the best overall international destination for vegetarian Indian couples from Delhi who want convenience, comfort and a balanced experience under ₹2 lakh.

But if the goal is maximum “luxury feel” per rupee spent, Vietnam wins decisively.