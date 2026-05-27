I asked ChatGPT to compare Thailand, Vietnam and Bali for a ₹2 lakh vegetarian trip from Delhi. Here’s the AI verdict

Instagram travel content has made international holidays look deceptively simple. Every second reel claims Bali is “cheap luxury”, Thailand is “budget paradise”, or Vietnam is “Europe on a budget”. But most of these recommendations quietly ignore the real expenses that define an actual vacation: flights, airport transfers, baggage upgrades, café hopping, shopping, visa fees, local transport, tourist pricing and random impulse spending.
So instead of relying on influencer travel advice, I decided to ask ChatGPT something more specific — and more realistic.
Could a vegetarian Indian couple from Delhi genuinely enjoy a comfortable, aesthetic and stress-free 7-day international vacation within ₹2 lakh in 2026?
And more importantly: Which Asian destination actually gives the best experience for the money?
“I want you to act as a highly analytical luxury-on-a-budget travel strategist, not a generic vacation planner.
Help me plan the best possible 7-day international trip for a couple from Delhi, India with a realistic total budget of ₹2 lakh all-inclusive.
Priorities include budget-friendly Airbnbs, vegetarian food, café culture, shopping, scenic locations and couple-friendly experiences.
Compare Thailand, Vietnam, Bali, Malaysia and Sri Lanka based on comfort, costs, vegetarian accessibility, aesthetics and overall value for money.
Be brutally realistic about costs, hidden expenses and travel fatigue instead of giving generic influencer-style advice.”
The answer was far more nuanced than expected.
According to ChatGPT, ₹2 lakh is no longer a “budget trip” for Southeast Asia. If planned intelligently, it sits in the category of a comfortable upper-middle-class international holiday.
But the AI also warned against trying to imitate luxury influencer itineraries.
Its biggest insight was this:
Most travellers ruin their vacations by trying to do too much within a fixed budget.
Trying to combine:
Instead, ChatGPT argued that the smartest trips focus on:
Vietnam was ChatGPT’s top recommendation overall.
“The best luxury-to-cost ratio in Asia right now.”
The suggested itinerary included:
According to ChatGPT, Vietnam feels “semi-luxury” at this budget level rather than merely affordable.
The AI particularly praised:
Unlike Thailand or Malaysia, vegetarian food is available but not always effortless to find spontaneously.
Thailand ranked second overall but first in convenience.
ChatGPT called Thailand:
It specifically warned against overly ambitious itineraries involving Pattaya, multiple islands and excessive internal travel within just one week.
Estimated total cost:
Why Thailand scored highly
Thailand also ranked highest for:
But ChatGPT pointed out that Thailand is no longer as cheap as Indian travellers often assume.
Premium cafés, beach clubs, malls and island activities can quickly inflate budgets.
Still, the AI concluded that Thailand offers the best balance between comfort, entertainment and practicality.
According to ChatGPT:
“No destination under ₹2 lakh looks more luxurious online than Bali.”
The AI praised Bali for:
But it also challenged the internet narrative around Bali being “cheap luxury.”
The problem, according to the AI, is hidden exhaustion.
Longer flights from Delhi, expensive local cabs and Bali’s notorious traffic often reduce the actual comfort of short trips.
ChatGPT argued that many travellers underestimate how tiring Bali becomes when squeezed into a one-week schedule.
Vegetarian food, however, was excellent. Bali scored extremely highly for vegan cafés, smoothie culture and wellness-oriented dining.
Malaysia was described as:
“The easiest ‘safe choice’ for middle-class Indian travellers.”
The recommended itinerary included:
However, ChatGPT also criticised Malaysia for lacking the emotional excitement of Bali or Vietnam.
Compared to other destinations, the AI felt Malaysia was more “comfortable” than “memorable.”
Still, it remained one of the strongest choices for vegetarian travellers prioritising convenience and safety.
Sri Lanka emerged as the most underrated option.
The AI praised:
However, it also noted limitations:
Sri Lanka ultimately ranked highest for:
In the end, ChatGPT concluded that Thailand is the best overall international destination for vegetarian Indian couples from Delhi who want convenience, comfort and a balanced experience under ₹2 lakh.
But if the goal is maximum “luxury feel” per rupee spent, Vietnam wins decisively.
And if the priority is aesthetics, romance and Instagram-worthy stays, Bali dominates — provided travellers are willing to accept slightly lower financial efficiency and higher travel fatigue.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
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