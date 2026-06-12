I asked ChatGPT to do the wedding math: What’s a realistic budget in Delhi?

I asked ChatGPT to plan my wedding in Delhi. Here's what it said:
I live in Delhi and earn ₹80,000 per month. My fiancée also lives in Delhi and earns ₹1,00,000 per month. We are planning our wedding and want to set a financially responsible wedding budget.
I have mutual fund investments worth 5 lakh, and my fiancée has mutual fund and stocks worth 9 lakh.
We have an emergency fund of ₹2 lakh combined.
Estimate a reasonable wedding budget based on our combined income.
Explain any personal finance rules, frameworks, or thumb rules that can be used to determine a wedding budget.
Consider factors such as savings, emergency funds, future goals (home purchase, investments, children), and avoiding excessive debt.
Provide budget ranges (conservative, moderate, and premium) and explain the trade-offs of each.
Recommend the maximum wedding budget you would advise for our income level and financial situation, assuming we are funding the wedding ourselves.
Based on the numbers you've shared, you are in a stronger position than many urban couples your age because you already have ₹14 lakh in investments and a ₹2 lakh emergency fund. At the same time, your net worth is not yet at a level where spending ₹15-20 lakh on a wedding would be financially efficient.
|Particulars
|Amount
|Your monthly income
|₹80,000
|Fiancée's monthly income
|₹1,00,000
|Combined monthly income
|₹1.8 lakh
|Combined annual income
|₹21.6 lakh
|Investments
|₹14 lakh
|Emergency fund
|₹2 lakh
|Total financial assets
|₹16 lakh
The key point is that your liquid investments are still building. A large wedding would consume a significant share of your accumulated wealth.
One of the biggest mistakes couples make is financing a one-day event by liquidating long-term investments.
A good rule is:
For you:
This suggests a self-funded wedding in the ₹5-6.5 lakh range if you want to preserve most of your wealth.
Another benchmark used by financial planners is to cap wedding expenses at 20-35% of annual household income.
Your annual income is ₹21.6 lakh.
|% of annual income
|Wedding budget
|20%
|₹4.3 lakh
|25%
|₹5.4 lakh
|30%
|₹6.5 lakh
|35%
|₹7.6 lakh
Beyond this level, the opportunity cost rises sharply.
Suppose you spend:
The additional ₹6 lakh, if invested at an average 12% annual return for 20 years, could grow to roughly ₹58 lakh.
That doesn't mean you should minimize every wedding expense, but it illustrates the long-term cost of overspending.
Your emergency fund is ₹2 lakh.
For a dual-income household in Delhi, that is relatively modest.
A stronger target would be 6 months of household expenses, which could easily be ₹5-8 lakh, depending on your lifestyle.
Your wedding budget should not come at the cost of depleting your emergency reserve.
After marriage, your priorities are likely to include:
The wedding is one milestone among many, and preserving capital now gives you more flexibility later.
Best for:
Pros
Cons
Best for:
Most urban middle-class couples funding their own wedding.
This range allows:
This is the range I believe offers the best balance.
Best for:
Couples who already own property, have much larger investments, or are receiving substantial family contributions.
Trade-offs
I would only consider this if your families are covering a significant share of the expense.
If you are paying yourselves, I would avoid:
Given:
Absolute maximum I would advise: ₹9 lakh, and only if you can pay entirely from current savings without touching your emergency fund or taking on debt.
A wedding in the ₹6-8 lakh range should allow for a memorable celebration while preserving the bulk of your investments and keeping you on track for larger financial goals such as a home purchase, long-term investing, and building a larger emergency corpus.
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