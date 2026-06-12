I asked ChatGPT to do the wedding math: What’s a realistic budget in Delhi?

I asked ChatGPT to plan my wedding in Delhi. Here's what it said:

My ChatGPT prompt I live in Delhi and earn ₹80,000 per month. My fiancée also lives in Delhi and earns ₹1,00,000 per month. We are planning our wedding and want to set a financially responsible wedding budget.

I have mutual fund investments worth 5 lakh, and my fiancée has mutual fund and stocks worth 9 lakh.

We have an emergency fund of ₹2 lakh combined.

Estimate a reasonable wedding budget based on our combined income.

Explain any personal finance rules, frameworks, or thumb rules that can be used to determine a wedding budget.

Consider factors such as savings, emergency funds, future goals (home purchase, investments, children), and avoiding excessive debt.

Provide budget ranges (conservative, moderate, and premium) and explain the trade-offs of each.

Recommend the maximum wedding budget you would advise for our income level and financial situation, assuming we are funding the wedding ourselves.

ChatGPT's response: Based on the numbers you've shared, you are in a stronger position than many urban couples your age because you already have ₹14 lakh in investments and a ₹2 lakh emergency fund. At the same time, your net worth is not yet at a level where spending ₹15-20 lakh on a wedding would be financially efficient.

Your financial snapshot:

Particulars Amount Your monthly income ₹ 80,000 Fiancée's monthly income ₹ 1,00,000 Combined monthly income ₹ 1.8 lakh Combined annual income ₹ 21.6 lakh Investments ₹ 14 lakh Emergency fund ₹ 2 lakh Total financial assets ₹ 16 lakh

The key point is that your liquid investments are still building. A large wedding would consume a significant share of your accumulated wealth.

A useful framework: The "Wealth Preservation Rule" One of the biggest mistakes couples make is financing a one-day event by liquidating long-term investments.

A good rule is:

Don't spend more than 30-40% of your liquid investments on a wedding. For you:

30% of ₹ 16 lakh = ₹ 4.8 lakh

16 lakh = 4.8 lakh 40% of ₹ 6 lakh = ₹ 6.4 lakh This suggests a self-funded wedding in the ₹5-6.5 lakh range if you want to preserve most of your wealth.

Framework 2: Percentage of annual income Another benchmark used by financial planners is to cap wedding expenses at 20-35% of annual household income.

Your annual income is ₹21.6 lakh.

% of annual income Wedding budget 20% ₹ 4.3 lakh 25% ₹ 5.4 lakh 30% ₹ 6.5 lakh 35% ₹ 7.6 lakh

Beyond this level, the opportunity cost rises sharply.

Framework 3: Opportunity cost Suppose you spend:

₹ 6 lakh on the wedding

6 lakh on the wedding versus ₹ 12 lakh on the wedding The additional ₹6 lakh, if invested at an average 12% annual return for 20 years, could grow to roughly ₹58 lakh.

That doesn't mean you should minimize every wedding expense, but it illustrates the long-term cost of overspending.

Framework 4: Emergency fund first Your emergency fund is ₹2 lakh.

For a dual-income household in Delhi, that is relatively modest.

A stronger target would be 6 months of household expenses, which could easily be ₹5-8 lakh, depending on your lifestyle.

Your wedding budget should not come at the cost of depleting your emergency reserve.

Future goals to keep in mind After marriage, your priorities are likely to include:

Buying a home or funding a down payment

Furnishing or renting a new home

International travel or honeymoon

Starting a family

Childcare and education

Retirement investing

Health insurance upgrades

Vehicle replacement or purchase The wedding is one milestone among many, and preserving capital now gives you more flexibility later.

Budget scenarios Conservative: ₹ 4-6 lakh Best for:

Financial independence

Maximum wealth creation

Smaller guest list

Intimate celebration Pros

Little or no impact on investments

No debt

Plenty of funds for future goals

Lower financial stress after marriage Cons

Limited venue choices

Smaller scale

Fewer luxury elements Moderate: ₹ 6-9 lakh Best for:

Most urban middle-class couples funding their own wedding.

This range allows:

Good venue

Quality catering

Professional photography

Attractive décor

Good outfits

Comfortable guest experience

without materially harming your financial future. This is the range I believe offers the best balance.

Premium: ₹ 9-12 lakh Best for:

Couples who already own property, have much larger investments, or are receiving substantial family contributions.

Trade-offs

Consumes a large portion of accumulated wealth

Delays future investments

Higher opportunity cost

Less flexibility for home purchase or other goals I would only consider this if your families are covering a significant share of the expense.

What I would not recommend If you are paying yourselves, I would avoid:

Spending more than ₹ 10 lakh

10 lakh Taking a personal loan for the wedding

Redeeming most of your mutual funds or stocks

Using credit cards without the ability to repay immediately

Reducing your emergency fund below a comfortable level

Starting married life with debt for a non-appreciating expense is generally a poor financial trade-off. My recommendation Given:

Combined monthly income of ₹ 1.8 lakh

1.8 lakh Investments of ₹ 14 lakh

14 lakh Emergency fund of ₹ 2 lakh

2 lakh Self-funded wedding

I would recommend:

Ideal budget: ₹ 6-7 lakh

6-7 lakh Comfortable upper limit: ₹ 8 lakh Absolute maximum I would advise: ₹9 lakh, and only if you can pay entirely from current savings without touching your emergency fund or taking on debt.