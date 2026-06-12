I asked ChatGPT to do the wedding math: What’s a realistic budget in Delhi?

I asked ChatGPT to plan my wedding budget in Delhi. It suggested three budget scenarios — conservative, moderate and premium. Read below to see which one of these it recommended.

Written By Aakriti Handa
Updated12 Jun 2026, 02:19 PM IST
An Indian wedding ritual (for representative purposes only).
An Indian wedding ritual (for representative purposes only).(Unsplash)

I asked ChatGPT to plan my wedding in Delhi. Here's what it said:

My ChatGPT prompt

I live in Delhi and earn 80,000 per month. My fiancée also lives in Delhi and earns 1,00,000 per month. We are planning our wedding and want to set a financially responsible wedding budget.

I have mutual fund investments worth 5 lakh, and my fiancée has mutual fund and stocks worth 9 lakh.

We have an emergency fund of 2 lakh combined.

Estimate a reasonable wedding budget based on our combined income.

Explain any personal finance rules, frameworks, or thumb rules that can be used to determine a wedding budget.

Consider factors such as savings, emergency funds, future goals (home purchase, investments, children), and avoiding excessive debt.

Provide budget ranges (conservative, moderate, and premium) and explain the trade-offs of each.

Recommend the maximum wedding budget you would advise for our income level and financial situation, assuming we are funding the wedding ourselves.

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ChatGPT's response:

Based on the numbers you've shared, you are in a stronger position than many urban couples your age because you already have 14 lakh in investments and a 2 lakh emergency fund. At the same time, your net worth is not yet at a level where spending 15-20 lakh on a wedding would be financially efficient.

Your financial snapshot:

ParticularsAmount
Your monthly income 80,000
Fiancée's monthly income 1,00,000
Combined monthly income 1.8 lakh
Combined annual income 21.6 lakh
Investments 14 lakh
Emergency fund 2 lakh
Total financial assets 16 lakh

The key point is that your liquid investments are still building. A large wedding would consume a significant share of your accumulated wealth.

A useful framework: The "Wealth Preservation Rule"

One of the biggest mistakes couples make is financing a one-day event by liquidating long-term investments.

A good rule is:

Don't spend more than 30-40% of your liquid investments on a wedding.

For you:

  • 30% of 16 lakh = 4.8 lakh
  • 40% of 6 lakh = 6.4 lakh

This suggests a self-funded wedding in the 5-6.5 lakh range if you want to preserve most of your wealth.

Framework 2: Percentage of annual income

Another benchmark used by financial planners is to cap wedding expenses at 20-35% of annual household income.

Your annual income is 21.6 lakh.

% of annual incomeWedding budget
20% 4.3 lakh
25% 5.4 lakh
30% 6.5 lakh
35% 7.6 lakh

Beyond this level, the opportunity cost rises sharply.

Framework 3: Opportunity cost

Suppose you spend:

  • 6 lakh on the wedding
  • versus 12 lakh on the wedding

The additional 6 lakh, if invested at an average 12% annual return for 20 years, could grow to roughly 58 lakh.

That doesn't mean you should minimize every wedding expense, but it illustrates the long-term cost of overspending.

Framework 4: Emergency fund first

Your emergency fund is 2 lakh.

For a dual-income household in Delhi, that is relatively modest.

A stronger target would be 6 months of household expenses, which could easily be 5-8 lakh, depending on your lifestyle.

Your wedding budget should not come at the cost of depleting your emergency reserve.

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Future goals to keep in mind

After marriage, your priorities are likely to include:

  • Buying a home or funding a down payment
  • Furnishing or renting a new home
  • International travel or honeymoon
  • Starting a family
  • Childcare and education
  • Retirement investing
  • Health insurance upgrades
  • Vehicle replacement or purchase

The wedding is one milestone among many, and preserving capital now gives you more flexibility later.

Budget scenarios

Conservative: 4-6 lakh

Best for:

  • Financial independence
  • Maximum wealth creation
  • Smaller guest list
  • Intimate celebration

Pros

  • Little or no impact on investments
  • No debt
  • Plenty of funds for future goals
  • Lower financial stress after marriage

Cons

  • Limited venue choices
  • Smaller scale
  • Fewer luxury elements

Moderate: 6-9 lakh

Best for:

Most urban middle-class couples funding their own wedding.

This range allows:

  • Good venue
  • Quality catering
  • Professional photography
  • Attractive décor
  • Good outfits
  • Comfortable guest experience
  • without materially harming your financial future.

This is the range I believe offers the best balance.

Premium: 9-12 lakh

Best for:

Couples who already own property, have much larger investments, or are receiving substantial family contributions.

Trade-offs

  • Consumes a large portion of accumulated wealth
  • Delays future investments
  • Higher opportunity cost
  • Less flexibility for home purchase or other goals

I would only consider this if your families are covering a significant share of the expense.

What I would not recommend

If you are paying yourselves, I would avoid:

  • Spending more than 10 lakh
  • Taking a personal loan for the wedding
  • Redeeming most of your mutual funds or stocks
  • Using credit cards without the ability to repay immediately
  • Reducing your emergency fund below a comfortable level
  • Starting married life with debt for a non-appreciating expense is generally a poor financial trade-off.

My recommendation

Given:

  • Combined monthly income of 1.8 lakh
  • Investments of 14 lakh
  • Emergency fund of 2 lakh
  • Self-funded wedding
  • I would recommend:
  • Ideal budget: 6-7 lakh
  • Comfortable upper limit: 8 lakh

Absolute maximum I would advise: 9 lakh, and only if you can pay entirely from current savings without touching your emergency fund or taking on debt.

A wedding in the 6-8 lakh range should allow for a memorable celebration while preserving the bulk of your investments and keeping you on track for larger financial goals such as a home purchase, long-term investing, and building a larger emergency corpus.

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