I asked ChatGPT to plan a ₹25,000 adventurous trip from Delhi to Manali — Here's how AI made it affordable

Summer vacations are the best time to create memories with family but often come with a dilemma about how one should plan a memorable family trip without overshooting budget. To create cherished moments within budget, we asked ChatGPT to create a realistic three-day itinerary for a Delhi-based millennial couple travelling with their 5-year-old child to Manali, all within a budget of ₹25,000.

My ChatGPT prompt: “Act as an expert family travel planner for a Delhi-based family of 3. Plan a realistic 3-day adventurous summer trip to Manali within ₹25,000 budget, considering a millennial couple with 5-year-old child.”

From a combination of adventure, local experiences and shopping spots to smart budgeting, the AI chatbot created a best fit itinerary without compromising on comfort.nLet's have a look at the travel plan

Instead of opting for private taxis, ChatGPT recommended overnight Volvo buses from Delhi to Manali since they are economical and save on an additional night's accommodation. It estimated round-trip travel cost around ₹7,000- ₹8,000 for three people.

Considering hotel budget cost, convenience and easy access, it suggested family rooms in well-rated properties which cost anywhere between ₹2,000 and ₹2,500 per night. Hence, total cost for two nights adds up to ₹5,000.

Day 1: Explore temples, forests and café culture

The itinerary begins with a visit to the iconic Hadimba Temple surrounded by cedar forests. From admiring the serene landscape to enjoying leisurely walks through the nearby woods, this place is set amidst nature. Moving forward, the family can explore Old Manali's charming cafés and narrow lanes.

Close the day with evening walk on Mall Road and shopping at local shops

To keep food expenses reasonable without compromising on authentic flavours, ChatGPT recommended traditional meals featuring local favourites such as Himachali rajma, siddu and Tibetan momos.

Day 2: Adventure at Solang Valley

No Manali trip is complete without visiting Solang Valley. The itinerary suggests visit to popular tourist spot Solang Valley where the family can enjoy one or two paid activities to stay within budget.

Options of adventure sports include:

Ropeway rides

ATV biking

Ziplining

Yak photography

Snow play (depending on weather conditions) To reduce expenses, it recommended packing snacks and water from Manali.

Day 3: Explore beyond the tourist trail

Instead of rushing through crowded attractions, ChatGPT recommends exploring Naggar Village and nearby hidden gems such as Jana Waterfall or Vashisht's hot springs. Best place to click family photographs, nature walks and relaxed lunches before concluding the trip and heading back to Delhi on the overnight Volvo.

Budget breakdown It estimated local transport to be around ₹2,500, food expenses at ₹3,000, adventure activities at ₹4,000, shopping at ₹2,000 and miscellaneous expenses at ₹1,000. Keeping aside cost of Volvo tickets and hotel stays, the cumulative expenditure comes up to ₹12,500.

Where to eat For an authentic culinary experience, it suggested Himachali dham, siddu, babru and trout fish at local restaurants. In Old Manali, one can buy kid-friendly options like pizzas, pancakes and hot chocolate.

Shopping stops Mall Road and the Tibetan Market were recommended as the ideal places to pick up woolen shawls, handcrafted souvenirs, wooden décor, local jams and organic honey without spending excessively.

Hidden gems worth adding While most tourists stick to the main attractions, it suggested quieter spots like apple orchards near Prini, riverside cafés along the Beas and Naggar's heritage lanes to visit for a more enriching experience. With careful planning, all of this can be achieved within ₹25,000 budget.