I asked ChatGPT to plan an international family holiday in June — these destinations made the list

How to plan a budget-friendly 10-day international trip with my family during the summer– Here's what AI said.
I asked ChatGPT to plan a budget-friendly international summer vacation for my family — me, my wife, and our 6-year-old son — from Mumbai.
The trip is planned for June during the summer holidays, lasting 10 days. The total budget is ₹2–3 lakh, inclusive of flights, hotel stays, visa costs, local transport, food, sightseeing and travel insurance.
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For a budget-friendly 10-day international family vacation from Mumbai in June, ChatGPT recommended Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka. These destinations offer a good balance of affordability, family-friendly experiences, and manageable travel with children within a ₹2–3 lakh budget.
A 10-day family trip to Thailand from Mumbai within ₹2–3 lakh can be planned with an itinerary including Bangkok (4 days) and Phuket/Krabi (5 days). Estimated costs include flights ( ₹75,000– ₹1 lakh), hotels ( ₹60,000– ₹80,000), food & local travel ( ₹35,000– ₹45,000), activities ( ₹30,000– ₹40,000), and visa/insurance ( ₹15,000– ₹20,000).
Yes, a 15-day solo Europe trip within ₹1.5–2 lakh is possible according to ChatGPT. This can be achieved by staying in hostels, using budget airlines and trains, opting for supermarket meals, and selectively visiting paid attractions, while avoiding expensive combinations like Switzerland and London.
A recommended 15-day solo Europe itinerary includes Delhi → Budapest → Vienna → Prague → Berlin → Amsterdam → Delhi. This route offers good connectivity, affordable hostels (except Amsterdam), and a mix of history, culture, and nightlife, all within the Schengen visa region.
To reduce food costs for budget international travel, ChatGPT suggested eating hostel breakfasts, buying lunch from supermarkets, and having only one proper dinner per day. This strategy can potentially save ₹20,000–30,000 over a trip.
I wanted recommendations for family-friendly destinations that offer good value for money, easy visa processes, comfortable travel with a child, and a well-balanced itinerary combining relaxation, sightseeing, and kid-friendly activities.
For a 10-day international family vacation from Mumbai in June with a total budget of ₹2–3 lakh, these destinations offer the best balance of affordability, easy visas, family-friendly experiences, good food, and comfortable travel with a 6-year-old.
Why it works: Thailand remains the most practical and value-for-money international destination for Indian families. Flights from Mumbai are affordable, hotels are family-friendly, food is easily manageable for Indian travellers, and there are endless kid-friendly attractions.
Why it works: Vietnam offers perhaps the best overall experience-to-cost ratio in Asia. Hotels, food, transport, and sightseeing are significantly cheaper than Thailand or Bali.
Why it works: June is one of the best months to visit Bali because it is the dry season with pleasant weather. Bali combines beaches, culture, villas, and nature beautifully.
Why it works: Malaysia is one of the easiest countries to navigate with children. Excellent infrastructure, affordable flights from Mumbai, and major attractions like Legoland and Genting Highlands make it ideal.
Why it works: Short flights from Mumbai, lower costs, scenic train rides, beaches, wildlife, and relaxed pacing make Sri Lanka excellent for families with children.
Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer at Livemint with 12 years of experience. She takes a keen interest in all things news. Before joining LiveMint, Sanchari worked with BloombergQuint, Outlook Money, Times of India & DNA. Off duty, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast at heart and alternates between tennis, football, and cricket.
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