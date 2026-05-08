I asked ChatGPT to plan an international family holiday in June — these destinations made the list

A budget-friendly 10-day international family trip from Mumbai can include destinations such as Thailand, Vietnam, Bali, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka, all within a budget of 2–3 lakh. 

Sanchari Ghosh
Updated8 May 2026, 11:58 AM IST
Top Affordable Destinations for a Family Summer Vacation from Mumbai
Top Affordable Destinations for a Family Summer Vacation from Mumbai

How to plan a budget-friendly 10-day international trip with my family during the summer– Here's what AI said.

I asked ChatGPT to plan a budget-friendly international summer vacation for my family — me, my wife, and our 6-year-old son — from Mumbai.

The trip is planned for June during the summer holidays, lasting 10 days. The total budget is 2–3 lakh, inclusive of flights, hotel stays, visa costs, local transport, food, sightseeing and travel insurance.

People also ask

AI powered insights from this story

5 QUESTIONS
1
What are the best budget-friendly international destinations for a 10-day family trip from Mumbai in June?

For a budget-friendly 10-day international family vacation from Mumbai in June, ChatGPT recommended Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka. These destinations offer a good balance of affordability, family-friendly experiences, and manageable travel with children within a ₹2–3 lakh budget.

2
How can I plan a 10-day family trip to Thailand on a budget of ₹2–3 lakh?

A 10-day family trip to Thailand from Mumbai within ₹2–3 lakh can be planned with an itinerary including Bangkok (4 days) and Phuket/Krabi (5 days). Estimated costs include flights ( ₹75,000– ₹1 lakh), hotels ( ₹60,000– ₹80,000), food & local travel ( ₹35,000– ₹45,000), activities ( ₹30,000– ₹40,000), and visa/insurance ( ₹15,000– ₹20,000).

3
Is a 15-day solo trip to Europe possible within ₹1.5–2 lakh?

Yes, a 15-day solo Europe trip within ₹1.5–2 lakh is possible according to ChatGPT. This can be achieved by staying in hostels, using budget airlines and trains, opting for supermarket meals, and selectively visiting paid attractions, while avoiding expensive combinations like Switzerland and London.

4
What is a recommended budget itinerary for a 15-day solo trip across Europe?

A recommended 15-day solo Europe itinerary includes Delhi → Budapest → Vienna → Prague → Berlin → Amsterdam → Delhi. This route offers good connectivity, affordable hostels (except Amsterdam), and a mix of history, culture, and nightlife, all within the Schengen visa region.

5
How can food costs be reduced for budget international travel?

To reduce food costs for budget international travel, ChatGPT suggested eating hostel breakfasts, buying lunch from supermarkets, and having only one proper dinner per day. This strategy can potentially save ₹20,000–30,000 over a trip.

I wanted recommendations for family-friendly destinations that offer good value for money, easy visa processes, comfortable travel with a child, and a well-balanced itinerary combining relaxation, sightseeing, and kid-friendly activities.

What are the best budget-friendly summer holiday destinations?

For a 10-day international family vacation from Mumbai in June with a total budget of 2–3 lakh, these destinations offer the best balance of affordability, easy visas, family-friendly experiences, good food, and comfortable travel with a 6-year-old.

Thailand

Why it works: Thailand remains the most practical and value-for-money international destination for Indian families. Flights from Mumbai are affordable, hotels are family-friendly, food is easily manageable for Indian travellers, and there are endless kid-friendly attractions.

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT who the greatest Hollywood actor of all time is…

Ideal 10-Day Itinerary

  • Bangkok – 4 days
  • Safari World, Sea Life Aquarium, floating markets, shopping
  • Phuket/Krabi – 5 days
  • Beaches, island hopping, family resorts
  • 1 day buffer/travel

Estimated Budget for Family of 3

  • Flights: 75,000– 1 lakh
  • Hotels (3–4 star): 60,000– 80,000
  • Food & local travel: 35,000– 45,000
  • Activities & sightseeing: 30,000– 40,000
  • Visa & insurance: 15,000– 20,000
  • Total: ~ 2.2–2.8 lakh

Vietnam

Why it works: Vietnam offers perhaps the best overall experience-to-cost ratio in Asia. Hotels, food, transport, and sightseeing are significantly cheaper than Thailand or Bali.

Ideal 10-Day Itinerary

  • Hanoi + Halong Bay – 4 days
  • Da Nang + Hoi An – 4 days
  • Ho Chi Minh City – 2 days

Estimated Budget

  • Flights: 90,000– 1.1 lakh
  • Hotels: 45,000– 65,000
  • Food & transport: 25,000– 35,000
  • Activities: 25,000– 35,000
  • Visa & insurance: 10,000– 15,000
  • Total: ~ 2–2.5 lakh

Indonesia

Why it works: June is one of the best months to visit Bali because it is the dry season with pleasant weather. Bali combines beaches, culture, villas, and nature beautifully.

Ideal 10-Day Itinerary

  • Ubud – 4 days
  • Nusa Dua/Seminyak – 5 days
  • 1 leisure/travel day

Estimated Budget

  • Flights: 1–1.2 lakh
  • Villa stays: 60,000– 85,000
  • Food & transport: 30,000– 40,000
  • Activities: 25,000– 35,000
  • Visa & insurance: 10,000– 15,000
  • Total: ~ 2.4–3 lakh

Malaysia

Why it works: Malaysia is one of the easiest countries to navigate with children. Excellent infrastructure, affordable flights from Mumbai, and major attractions like Legoland and Genting Highlands make it ideal.

Also Read | ChatGPT vs NotebookLM vs Claude: Which AI tool is best for making a PPT?
  • Ideal 10-Day Itinerary
  • Kuala Lumpur – 4 days
  • Langkawi – 3 days
  • Johor Bahru/Legoland – 3 days

Estimated Budget

  • Total: ~ 2.3–2.9 lakh

Sri Lanka

Why it works: Short flights from Mumbai, lower costs, scenic train rides, beaches, wildlife, and relaxed pacing make Sri Lanka excellent for families with children.

Ideal 10-Day Itinerary

  • Colombo – 2 days
  • Kandy + Nuwara Eliya – 3 days
  • Bentota/Mirissa – 4 days
  • 1 travel day

Estimated Budget

  • Total: ~ 1.8–2.3 lakh

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer at Livemint with 12 years of experience. She takes a keen interest in all things news. Before joining LiveMint, Sanchari worked with BloombergQuint, Outlook Money, Times of India & DNA. Off duty, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast at heart and alternates between tennis, football, and cricket.

Personal FinanceMoney
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceI asked ChatGPT to plan an international family holiday in June — these destinations made the list
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.