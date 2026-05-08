I asked ChatGPT to plan an international family holiday in June — these destinations made the list

How to plan a budget-friendly 10-day international trip with my family during the summer– Here's what AI said.

I asked ChatGPT to plan a budget-friendly international summer vacation for my family — me, my wife, and our 6-year-old son — from Mumbai.

The trip is planned for June during the summer holidays, lasting 10 days. The total budget is ₹2–3 lakh, inclusive of flights, hotel stays, visa costs, local transport, food, sightseeing and travel insurance.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the best budget-friendly international destinations for a 10-day family trip from Mumbai in June? ⌵ For a budget-friendly 10-day international family vacation from Mumbai in June, ChatGPT recommended Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka. These destinations offer a good balance of affordability, family-friendly experiences, and manageable travel with children within a ₹2–3 lakh budget. 2 How can I plan a 10-day family trip to Thailand on a budget of ₹2–3 lakh? ⌵ A 10-day family trip to Thailand from Mumbai within ₹2–3 lakh can be planned with an itinerary including Bangkok (4 days) and Phuket/Krabi (5 days). Estimated costs include flights ( ₹75,000– ₹1 lakh), hotels ( ₹60,000– ₹80,000), food & local travel ( ₹35,000– ₹45,000), activities ( ₹30,000– ₹40,000), and visa/insurance ( ₹15,000– ₹20,000). 3 Is a 15-day solo trip to Europe possible within ₹1.5–2 lakh? ⌵ Yes, a 15-day solo Europe trip within ₹1.5–2 lakh is possible according to ChatGPT. This can be achieved by staying in hostels, using budget airlines and trains, opting for supermarket meals, and selectively visiting paid attractions, while avoiding expensive combinations like Switzerland and London. 4 What is a recommended budget itinerary for a 15-day solo trip across Europe? ⌵ A recommended 15-day solo Europe itinerary includes Delhi → Budapest → Vienna → Prague → Berlin → Amsterdam → Delhi. This route offers good connectivity, affordable hostels (except Amsterdam), and a mix of history, culture, and nightlife, all within the Schengen visa region. 5 How can food costs be reduced for budget international travel? ⌵ To reduce food costs for budget international travel, ChatGPT suggested eating hostel breakfasts, buying lunch from supermarkets, and having only one proper dinner per day. This strategy can potentially save ₹20,000–30,000 over a trip.

I wanted recommendations for family-friendly destinations that offer good value for money, easy visa processes, comfortable travel with a child, and a well-balanced itinerary combining relaxation, sightseeing, and kid-friendly activities.

What are the best budget-friendly summer holiday destinations? For a 10-day international family vacation from Mumbai in June with a total budget of ₹2–3 lakh, these destinations offer the best balance of affordability, easy visas, family-friendly experiences, good food, and comfortable travel with a 6-year-old.

Thailand Why it works: Thailand remains the most practical and value-for-money international destination for Indian families. Flights from Mumbai are affordable, hotels are family-friendly, food is easily manageable for Indian travellers, and there are endless kid-friendly attractions.

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Ideal 10-Day Itinerary Bangkok – 4 days

Safari World, Sea Life Aquarium, floating markets, shopping

Phuket/Krabi – 5 days

Beaches, island hopping, family resorts

1 day buffer/travel Estimated Budget for Family of 3 Flights: ₹ 75,000– ₹ 1 lakh

75,000– 1 lakh Hotels (3–4 star): ₹ 60,000– ₹ 80,000

60,000– 80,000 Food & local travel: ₹ 35,000– ₹ 45,000

35,000– 45,000 Activities & sightseeing: ₹ 30,000– ₹ 40,000

30,000– 40,000 Visa & insurance: ₹ 15,000– ₹ 20,000

15,000– 20,000 Total: ~ ₹ 2.2–2.8 lakh Vietnam Why it works: Vietnam offers perhaps the best overall experience-to-cost ratio in Asia. Hotels, food, transport, and sightseeing are significantly cheaper than Thailand or Bali.

Ideal 10-Day Itinerary Hanoi + Halong Bay – 4 days

Da Nang + Hoi An – 4 days

Ho Chi Minh City – 2 days Estimated Budget Flights: ₹ 90,000– ₹ 1.1 lakh

90,000– 1.1 lakh Hotels: ₹ 45,000– ₹ 65,000

45,000– 65,000 Food & transport: ₹ 25,000– ₹ 35,000

25,000– 35,000 Activities: ₹ 25,000– ₹ 35,000

25,000– 35,000 Visa & insurance: ₹ 10,000– ₹ 15,000

10,000– 15,000 Total: ~ ₹ 2–2.5 lakh Indonesia Why it works: June is one of the best months to visit Bali because it is the dry season with pleasant weather. Bali combines beaches, culture, villas, and nature beautifully.

Ideal 10-Day Itinerary Ubud – 4 days

Nusa Dua/Seminyak – 5 days

1 leisure/travel day Estimated Budget Flights: ₹ 1–1.2 lakh

1–1.2 lakh Villa stays: ₹ 60,000– ₹ 85,000

60,000– 85,000 Food & transport: ₹ 30,000– ₹ 40,000

30,000– 40,000 Activities: ₹ 25,000– ₹ 35,000

25,000– 35,000 Visa & insurance: ₹ 10,000– ₹ 15,000

10,000– 15,000 Total: ~ ₹ 2.4–3 lakh Malaysia Why it works: Malaysia is one of the easiest countries to navigate with children. Excellent infrastructure, affordable flights from Mumbai, and major attractions like Legoland and Genting Highlands make it ideal.

Ideal 10-Day Itinerary

Kuala Lumpur – 4 days

Langkawi – 3 days

Johor Bahru/Legoland – 3 days Estimated Budget Total: ~ ₹ 2.3–2.9 lakh Sri Lanka Why it works: Short flights from Mumbai, lower costs, scenic train rides, beaches, wildlife, and relaxed pacing make Sri Lanka excellent for families with children.