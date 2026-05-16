I asked ChatGPT to plan Ladakh or Spiti Valley trip under ₹30,000 | It picked…

A 10-day trip to Spiti Valley is more budget-friendly than Ladakh, costing around 25,000–30,000 per person, compared to Ladakh's 40,000–50,000. Spiti offers cheaper travel, accommodation, and food, making it a better choice for a group of eight seeking adventure without overspending.

Sanchari Ghosh
Published16 May 2026, 07:27 AM IST
Can You Tour Ladakh or Spiti Valley on <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000? AI Breaks Down the Costs
Can You Tour Ladakh or Spiti Valley on ₹30,000? AI Breaks Down the Costs

I asked AI if a Ladakh or Spiti Valley trip can be done under 30,000? Here's what it said.

I asked Chatgpt that we are planning a 10-day summer trip for a group of 8 to either Ladakh or Spiti Valley on a budget of around 30,000 per person. Create a detailed itinerary and cost breakdown for both destinations, covering travel, accommodation, food, local transport, permits, and sightseeing. Also compare Ladakh and Spiti in terms of overall experience, accessibility, weather, and which destination would offer the best value within this budget.”

Can a 10-day trip to Ladakh or Spiti Valley be planned within a budget of 30,000 per person?

If your budget is around 30,000 per person for a 10-day trip, then Spiti Valley would probably offer better overall value than Ladakh — especially for a group of eight friends travelling together.

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The biggest difference starts with travel costs. Spiti can be covered entirely by road from Delhi through the Shimla–Kaza–Manali circuit, which makes transport significantly cheaper. Ladakh, on the other hand, usually becomes expensive right from the beginning. Flights to Leh during summer are costly, and even road trips involve higher fuel expenses and longer travel distances.

Spiti can be done entirely by road from Delhi via:

Delhi → Shimla → Kaza → Manali → Delhi

  • Shared tempos/SUVs are cheaper compared to Ladakh.

Ladakh usually requires:

  • Expensive flights to Leh, OR
  • Very long road trips with higher fuel and taxi costs.
  • For a group of 8, transport becomes the biggest expense in Ladakh.
  • For a group trip, these costs add up quickly.

Spiti vs Ladakh - a cost comparison?

In Spiti, travel from Delhi would roughly cost around 7,000–10,000 per person, while the same for Ladakh could easily touch 12,000–18,000. Accommodation in Spiti is also more affordable, with homestays and guesthouses costing around 6,000–8,000 for the full trip, compared to 8,000–12,000 in Ladakh during peak season.

Food and local transport continue the same pattern. In Spiti, daily meals and café expenses remain relatively budget-friendly, and shared cabs or tempo travellers work well for groups. Ladakh’s internal transport is more expensive because of local taxi union rules and longer sightseeing routes to places like Pangong Lake and Nubra Valley.

Overall, a Spiti Valley trip can comfortably fit within 25,000–30,000 per person, while Ladakh often stretches closer to 40,000–50,000 for the same duration.

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So, which destination makes more sense within a 30,000 budget?

For a group of eight trying to balance adventure with affordability, Spiti Valley stands out as the better option. It delivers the complete Himalayan road-trip experience without putting too much pressure on the budget. Ladakh is undoubtedly spectacular, but unless the budget can be stretched significantly higher, Spiti offers far better value for money while still delivering unforgettable landscapes and adventure.

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.

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