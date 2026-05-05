I asked ChatGPT to plan my daughter’s Harvard education: AI suggests mutual funds, dollar assets, gives yearly cash flow

I asked ChatGPT to plan my daughter's Harvard education.

My ChatGPT Prompt I want you to act as a global education financial planner and admissions strategist.

My daughter is currently 11 years old (Grade VII in India). I want a realistic estimate of the total cost required in 2036 for her to pursue a postgraduate degree from Harvard University, including:

• Tuition fees

• Health insurance

• Accommodation (on-campus and off-campus scenarios)

• Food and living expenses

• Books and academic materials

• Travel (India–USA, at least 1–2 trips per year)

• Visa, SEVIS and application costs

• Miscellaneous and emergency buffer

First, calculate the current annual cost in USD, then project it to 2036 using a reasonable inflation rate specific to US education (not a generic inflation rate). Show assumptions clearly.

Convert the final projected cost into INR, and provide:

1. Total cost for a 1-year and 2-year postgraduate program

2. A conservative estimate and a high-end estimate

3. A yearly cash flow breakdown

Then answer this:

If I start saving today, how much should I invest monthly to reach this goal by 2036 under:

• 8% annual return

• 10% annual return

• 12% annual return

Also include a buffer strategy for currency depreciation (INR vs USD).

Next, cover non-financial aspects that materially affect this goal:

• Probability of admission and how that impacts financial planning

• Scholarships, fellowships, assistantships and realistic chances of funding

• Profile-building requirements over the next 10 years (brief but practical)

• Risks: rejection, change in interest, policy changes, visa uncertainty

Finally, include a section titled:

“Is this goal financially rational?”

Challenge assumptions and suggest 2–3 equally strong but more cost-efficient alternatives globally.

The Assumptions ChatGPT Used ChatGPT used 2026 as the base year and 2036 as the target. It assumed US education inflation at 5% per year. The current exchange rate was taken as ₹95.2 per dollar. The rupee is expected to depreciate 3% annually.

By 2036, the projected exchange rate is approximately ₹128 per dollar. Travel was calculated as one to two India-US trips per year. A 10% emergency buffer was added on top of all costs.

Harvard Costs Today Harvard's current annual postgraduate costs are significant. The conservative estimate for a Harvard PG program today is $1,20,978 per year. The high-end estimate is $1,66,465 per year.

This includes tuition, health insurance, accommodation, food, books, travel, visa and application costs.

Harvard Costs in 2036 After applying education inflation and currency depreciation, the numbers grow sharply.

For a one-year program, the conservative estimate is $1,97,060 ( ₹2.52 crore). The high-end estimate is $2,71,154 ( ₹3.47 crore).

For a two-year program, the conservative estimate is $4,03,974 ( ₹5.25 crore). The high-end estimate is $5,55,866 ( ₹7.22 crore).

The Yearly Cash Flow In 2036, Year 1 will cost between ₹2.52 crore and ₹3.47 crore. In 2037, Year 2 will cost between ₹2.73 crore and ₹3.75 crore. The total two-year bill ranges from ₹5.25 crore to ₹7.22 crore.

How Much To Save Every Month This is where it gets real for Indian families.

For a one-year conservative target, monthly investments range from ₹1.14 lakh at 12% returns to ₹1.40 lakh at 8% returns. For a one-year high-end target, the range is ₹1.56 lakh to ₹1.93 lakh per month.

For a two-year conservative target, monthly savings range from ₹2.36 lakh to ₹2.91 lakh. For a two-year high-end target, the range climbs to ₹3.25 lakh to ₹4.01 lakh per month.

Currency Buffer Strategy ChatGPT strongly advised against keeping everything in rupee assets. It recommended building 30 to 40% of the education corpus in USD-linked investments closer to 2036. Options include international mutual funds, dollar assets or gradually-converted $deposits.

Non-Financial Reality Harvard admission is not a financial purchase. It is an extreme-probability outcome. Planning only for Harvard is, therefore, a financial risk.

Scholarships for international master's students are uncertain. PhD funding is much stronger. Harvard covers tuition, health insurance and living costs for PhD students.

For the next 10 years, the focus should be on academic depth, research exposure, original projects, leadership, writing and a coherent intellectual story.

Is This Goal Financially Rational? The goal is financially rational only if Harvard clearly improves its career path, according to ChatGPT. Spending ₹5 to 7 crore on one degree is a significant gamble otherwise.

ChatGPT suggests strong alternatives. Oxford, Cambridge, LSE, Imperial and UCL offer shorter master's programs with strong global reputations.

Top Canadian universities like Toronto, UBC and McGill offer better immigration prospects. European institutions such as ETH Zurich, EPFL, Sciences Po, HEC Paris and Bocconi offer elite outcomes at significantly lower cost.