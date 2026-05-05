I asked ChatGPT to plan my daughter’s Harvard education: AI suggests mutual funds, dollar assets, gives yearly cash flow

I asked ChatGPT to plan my daughter's Harvard education.
I want you to act as a global education financial planner and admissions strategist.
My daughter is currently 11 years old (Grade VII in India). I want a realistic estimate of the total cost required in 2036 for her to pursue a postgraduate degree from Harvard University, including:
• Tuition fees
• Health insurance
• Accommodation (on-campus and off-campus scenarios)
• Food and living expenses
• Books and academic materials
• Travel (India–USA, at least 1–2 trips per year)
• Visa, SEVIS and application costs
• Miscellaneous and emergency buffer
First, calculate the current annual cost in USD, then project it to 2036 using a reasonable inflation rate specific to US education (not a generic inflation rate). Show assumptions clearly.
Convert the final projected cost into INR, and provide:
1. Total cost for a 1-year and 2-year postgraduate program
2. A conservative estimate and a high-end estimate
3. A yearly cash flow breakdown
Then answer this:
If I start saving today, how much should I invest monthly to reach this goal by 2036 under:
• 8% annual return
• 10% annual return
• 12% annual return
Also include a buffer strategy for currency depreciation (INR vs USD).
Next, cover non-financial aspects that materially affect this goal:
• Probability of admission and how that impacts financial planning
• Scholarships, fellowships, assistantships and realistic chances of funding
• Profile-building requirements over the next 10 years (brief but practical)
• Risks: rejection, change in interest, policy changes, visa uncertainty
Finally, include a section titled:
“Is this goal financially rational?”
Challenge assumptions and suggest 2–3 equally strong but more cost-efficient alternatives globally.
ChatGPT used 2026 as the base year and 2036 as the target. It assumed US education inflation at 5% per year. The current exchange rate was taken as ₹95.2 per dollar. The rupee is expected to depreciate 3% annually.
By 2036, the projected exchange rate is approximately ₹128 per dollar. Travel was calculated as one to two India-US trips per year. A 10% emergency buffer was added on top of all costs.
Harvard's current annual postgraduate costs are significant. The conservative estimate for a Harvard PG program today is $1,20,978 per year. The high-end estimate is $1,66,465 per year.
This includes tuition, health insurance, accommodation, food, books, travel, visa and application costs.
After applying education inflation and currency depreciation, the numbers grow sharply.
For a one-year program, the conservative estimate is $1,97,060 ( ₹2.52 crore). The high-end estimate is $2,71,154 ( ₹3.47 crore).
For a two-year program, the conservative estimate is $4,03,974 ( ₹5.25 crore). The high-end estimate is $5,55,866 ( ₹7.22 crore).
In 2036, Year 1 will cost between ₹2.52 crore and ₹3.47 crore. In 2037, Year 2 will cost between ₹2.73 crore and ₹3.75 crore. The total two-year bill ranges from ₹5.25 crore to ₹7.22 crore.
This is where it gets real for Indian families.
For a one-year conservative target, monthly investments range from ₹1.14 lakh at 12% returns to ₹1.40 lakh at 8% returns. For a one-year high-end target, the range is ₹1.56 lakh to ₹1.93 lakh per month.
For a two-year conservative target, monthly savings range from ₹2.36 lakh to ₹2.91 lakh. For a two-year high-end target, the range climbs to ₹3.25 lakh to ₹4.01 lakh per month.
ChatGPT strongly advised against keeping everything in rupee assets. It recommended building 30 to 40% of the education corpus in USD-linked investments closer to 2036. Options include international mutual funds, dollar assets or gradually-converted $deposits.
Harvard admission is not a financial purchase. It is an extreme-probability outcome. Planning only for Harvard is, therefore, a financial risk.
Scholarships for international master's students are uncertain. PhD funding is much stronger. Harvard covers tuition, health insurance and living costs for PhD students.
For the next 10 years, the focus should be on academic depth, research exposure, original projects, leadership, writing and a coherent intellectual story.
The goal is financially rational only if Harvard clearly improves its career path, according to ChatGPT. Spending ₹5 to 7 crore on one degree is a significant gamble otherwise.
ChatGPT suggests strong alternatives. Oxford, Cambridge, LSE, Imperial and UCL offer shorter master's programs with strong global reputations.
Top Canadian universities like Toronto, UBC and McGill offer better immigration prospects. European institutions such as ETH Zurich, EPFL, Sciences Po, HEC Paris and Bocconi offer elite outcomes at significantly lower cost.
ChatGPT's final advice was direct: “Plan for Harvard money. But, do not build a Harvard-only dream. Build an elite global education fund instead. That gives your daughter power, not pressure.”
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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