I asked ChatGPT to plan my son's MBA at London Business School: AI gives course fees, post-degree salary and more

Planning for an elite international MBA is not just an ambition. It is a serious, long-term financial commitment. I acted as an Indian parent to ask ChatGPT for a detailed, numbers-driven framework.

The goal is a realistic plan for my son's potential MBA at London Business School. The target admission window is 2035 to 2040. ChatGPT delivers a comprehensive, no-nonsense planning model in response.

Cost of MBA at LBS The current LBS MBA tuition fee for the 2026 intake is £123,950 ( ₹1.6 crore). That covers the full 15 to 21-month programme. Programme travel costs are charged separately on top of this. When all expenses are included, the total picture changes significantly.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the projected costs for an MBA at London Business School between 2035 and 2040? ⌵ ChatGPT projects that by 2035, the realistic cost for an MBA at LBS will be approximately £322,735 ( ₹4.68 crore). By 2040, this figure is expected to rise to £404,483 ( ₹6.67 crore), with a premium lifestyle estimate pushing it closer to ₹7.89 crore. 2 How does opportunity cost affect the total financial commitment for an LBS MBA? ⌵ The opportunity cost of leaving a full-time job for an MBA can significantly increase the total financial commitment. Lost income, based on pre-MBA salaries of ₹50 lakh to ₹1.10 crore per year, adds ₹87 lakh to ₹1.93 crore to the overall expense. 3 What monthly savings are required to fund an LBS MBA by 2035 or 2040? ⌵ To fund an LBS MBA by 2035 with a target corpus of ₹4.68 crore, monthly SIPs range from ₹2.36 lakh to ₹2.87 lakh, depending on the annual return rate. For a 2040 target of ₹6.67 crore, monthly SIPs are between ₹1.55 lakh and ₹2.13 lakh. 4 What are the key risks associated with pursuing an MBA at London Business School? ⌵ The primary risks for an LBS MBA are not just tuition fees, but also hiring cycle changes, visa regulations, and the impact of AI on consulting and finance roles. Other risks include burnout, weak profile fit, and career pivots. 5 Is pursuing an MBA at London Business School financially rational for Indian applicants? ⌵ An LBS MBA is financially rational if the applicant has strong international ambitions and a clear path into consulting, finance, or global strategy. It is not advisable if it requires extreme financial stretching, reliance on scholarships, or assumes guaranteed UK employment.

ChatGPT models the complete current cost across two scenarios. With shared housing, the total comes to £215,250 ( ₹2.79 crore). With an independent apartment, the total rises to £231,450 ( ₹3 crore). Key expenses beyond tuition include accommodation, food, transport, and networking costs. An emergency buffer of £15,000 ( ₹19 lakh) is also factored into both scenarios.

Projected Costs in 2035-2040 ChatGPT uses 5% annual tuition inflation and 4% London living-cost inflation. Future GBP-INR exchange rates are projected at ₹145 in 2035 and ₹165 in 2040.

Under the realistic scenario, the 2035 cost is £322,735, or approximately ₹4.68 crore. By 2040, the realistic cost rises to £404,483, or approximately ₹6.67 crore. A premium lifestyle estimate pushes the 2040 figure to nearly ₹7.89 crore. These projections exclude opportunity cost entirely.

Opportunity Cost Leaving a full-time job for 21 months carries a real financial cost. At a pre-MBA salary of ₹50 lakh per year, the lost income is ₹87 lakh. At ₹80 lakh per year, that figure rises to ₹1.40 crore. At ₹1.10 crore per year, the lost income reaches ₹1.93 crore.

Adding opportunity cost to programme costs changes the calculus entirely. The real economic cost in the 2035 realistic case is ₹5.55 crore to ₹6.61 crore. By 2040, that range becomes ₹7.55 crore to ₹8.61 crore. ChatGPT was clear: this is the number that deserves genuine respect.

How Much to Save Every Month? For the realistic 2035 target corpus of ₹4.68 crore, monthly SIP requirements vary by the return rate. At an annual return of 8%, the required monthly investment is ₹2.87 lakh. At 10%, it drops to ₹2.60 lakh per month.

At 12%, it falls further to ₹2.36 lakh monthly. For the 2040 target of ₹6.67 crore, the monthly requirement drops due to the longer runway. At 8%, it is ₹2.13 lakh per month. At 12%, it reduces to ₹1.55 lakh monthly.

ChatGPT recommends a smarter SIP structure. Start with a lower SIP and increase it 8-10% annually. Keep 20-35% in international or GBP-linked assets. Shift gradually into safer debt instruments three years before admission.

Admissions Reality for Indian Applicants The London Business School is highly selective, with roughly 90% of students coming from outside the UK. The average GMAT score on the current scale is around 645. The typical range runs from 555 to 805.

For Indian male applicants, the bar is considerably higher. The pool of Indian applicants is crowded and competitive. A strong target GMAT score for an Indian applicant is 675-705 or higher. GRE applicants should aim for 325 or higher, with strong quantitative performance.

4-7 years of work experience is considered ideal. The profile must reflect leadership, promotions, measurable impact and global exposure. Scholarships exist but Indian applicants should plan assuming zero scholarship support. Treat any scholarship received as an upside, not a strategy.

Post-MBA Outcomes and ROI LBS reports that 86% of the Class of 2025 found employment within three months. The sector split was 40% consulting, 25% finance, and 24% technology. Post-MBA salaries range from $116,000 to $125,000 on average, depending on the sector. In the UK, the practical salary range is £85,000 ( ₹1.10 crore) to £130,000 ( ₹1.68 crore).

Middle East roles offer $120,000 ( ₹1.14 crore) to $180,000 ( ₹1.71 crore) on a largely tax-free basis . India return salaries range from ₹55 lakh to ₹1.5 crore. Singapore offers SGD 140,000 ( ₹1.05 crore) to 220,000 ( ₹1.65 crore).

The fastest payback route is the Middle East, typically within four to six years. India's senior leadership or startup routes take five to nine years. UK employment takes the longest, at seven to ten years, due to taxes and high living costs.

Note: Rupee conversion in this section is based on the current rate.

Risks ChatGPT did not soften this section. The biggest risks are not tuition fees. They are hiring cycles, visa changes and AI pressure on consulting and finance roles.

Burnout, weak profile fit and career pivots mid-journey are also real risks. Consulting hiring is already facing pressure from AI and flatter hiring models. An elite MBA does not automatically guarantee a McKinsey-style outcome anymore, according to ChatGPT.

Is an LBS MBA Financially Rational? ChatGPT's answer is conditional. It is rational if the candidate has strong international ambition and a credible path into consulting, finance or global strategy. It is not rational for the family to stretch itself dangerously or depend on scholarships. It also does not make sense to treat UK employment as guaranteed.

For pure financial efficiency, ISB Hyderabad wins clearly. For global consulting ROI, INSEAD is a serious competitor with its 10-month format. For London-linked careers, LBS remains the stronger choice. Harvard is a stronger global brand but significantly more expensive. US visa risks make it a harder bet for Indian applicants today.