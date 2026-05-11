I asked ChatGPT to plan my son's MBA at London Business School: AI gives course fees, post-degree salary and more

Planning for an elite international MBA is not just an ambition. It is a serious, long-term financial commitment. I acted as an Indian parent to ask ChatGPT for a detailed, numbers-driven framework.
The goal is a realistic plan for my son's potential MBA at London Business School. The target admission window is 2035 to 2040. ChatGPT delivers a comprehensive, no-nonsense planning model in response.
The current LBS MBA tuition fee for the 2026 intake is £123,950 ( ₹1.6 crore). That covers the full 15 to 21-month programme. Programme travel costs are charged separately on top of this. When all expenses are included, the total picture changes significantly.
People also ask
AI powered insights from this story
ChatGPT projects that by 2035, the realistic cost for an MBA at LBS will be approximately £322,735 ( ₹4.68 crore). By 2040, this figure is expected to rise to £404,483 ( ₹6.67 crore), with a premium lifestyle estimate pushing it closer to ₹7.89 crore.
The opportunity cost of leaving a full-time job for an MBA can significantly increase the total financial commitment. Lost income, based on pre-MBA salaries of ₹50 lakh to ₹1.10 crore per year, adds ₹87 lakh to ₹1.93 crore to the overall expense.
To fund an LBS MBA by 2035 with a target corpus of ₹4.68 crore, monthly SIPs range from ₹2.36 lakh to ₹2.87 lakh, depending on the annual return rate. For a 2040 target of ₹6.67 crore, monthly SIPs are between ₹1.55 lakh and ₹2.13 lakh.
The primary risks for an LBS MBA are not just tuition fees, but also hiring cycle changes, visa regulations, and the impact of AI on consulting and finance roles. Other risks include burnout, weak profile fit, and career pivots.
An LBS MBA is financially rational if the applicant has strong international ambitions and a clear path into consulting, finance, or global strategy. It is not advisable if it requires extreme financial stretching, reliance on scholarships, or assumes guaranteed UK employment.
ChatGPT models the complete current cost across two scenarios. With shared housing, the total comes to £215,250 ( ₹2.79 crore). With an independent apartment, the total rises to £231,450 ( ₹3 crore). Key expenses beyond tuition include accommodation, food, transport, and networking costs. An emergency buffer of £15,000 ( ₹19 lakh) is also factored into both scenarios.
ChatGPT uses 5% annual tuition inflation and 4% London living-cost inflation. Future GBP-INR exchange rates are projected at ₹145 in 2035 and ₹165 in 2040.
Under the realistic scenario, the 2035 cost is £322,735, or approximately ₹4.68 crore. By 2040, the realistic cost rises to £404,483, or approximately ₹6.67 crore. A premium lifestyle estimate pushes the 2040 figure to nearly ₹7.89 crore. These projections exclude opportunity cost entirely.
Leaving a full-time job for 21 months carries a real financial cost. At a pre-MBA salary of ₹50 lakh per year, the lost income is ₹87 lakh. At ₹80 lakh per year, that figure rises to ₹1.40 crore. At ₹1.10 crore per year, the lost income reaches ₹1.93 crore.
Adding opportunity cost to programme costs changes the calculus entirely. The real economic cost in the 2035 realistic case is ₹5.55 crore to ₹6.61 crore. By 2040, that range becomes ₹7.55 crore to ₹8.61 crore. ChatGPT was clear: this is the number that deserves genuine respect.
For the realistic 2035 target corpus of ₹4.68 crore, monthly SIP requirements vary by the return rate. At an annual return of 8%, the required monthly investment is ₹2.87 lakh. At 10%, it drops to ₹2.60 lakh per month.
At 12%, it falls further to ₹2.36 lakh monthly. For the 2040 target of ₹6.67 crore, the monthly requirement drops due to the longer runway. At 8%, it is ₹2.13 lakh per month. At 12%, it reduces to ₹1.55 lakh monthly.
ChatGPT recommends a smarter SIP structure. Start with a lower SIP and increase it 8-10% annually. Keep 20-35% in international or GBP-linked assets. Shift gradually into safer debt instruments three years before admission.
The London Business School is highly selective, with roughly 90% of students coming from outside the UK. The average GMAT score on the current scale is around 645. The typical range runs from 555 to 805.
For Indian male applicants, the bar is considerably higher. The pool of Indian applicants is crowded and competitive. A strong target GMAT score for an Indian applicant is 675-705 or higher. GRE applicants should aim for 325 or higher, with strong quantitative performance.
4-7 years of work experience is considered ideal. The profile must reflect leadership, promotions, measurable impact and global exposure. Scholarships exist but Indian applicants should plan assuming zero scholarship support. Treat any scholarship received as an upside, not a strategy.
LBS reports that 86% of the Class of 2025 found employment within three months. The sector split was 40% consulting, 25% finance, and 24% technology. Post-MBA salaries range from $116,000 to $125,000 on average, depending on the sector. In the UK, the practical salary range is £85,000 ( ₹1.10 crore) to £130,000 ( ₹1.68 crore).
Middle East roles offer $120,000 ( ₹1.14 crore) to $180,000 ( ₹1.71 crore) on a largely tax-free basis . India return salaries range from ₹55 lakh to ₹1.5 crore. Singapore offers SGD 140,000 ( ₹1.05 crore) to 220,000 ( ₹1.65 crore).
The fastest payback route is the Middle East, typically within four to six years. India's senior leadership or startup routes take five to nine years. UK employment takes the longest, at seven to ten years, due to taxes and high living costs.
Note: Rupee conversion in this section is based on the current rate.
ChatGPT did not soften this section. The biggest risks are not tuition fees. They are hiring cycles, visa changes and AI pressure on consulting and finance roles.
Burnout, weak profile fit and career pivots mid-journey are also real risks. Consulting hiring is already facing pressure from AI and flatter hiring models. An elite MBA does not automatically guarantee a McKinsey-style outcome anymore, according to ChatGPT.
ChatGPT's answer is conditional. It is rational if the candidate has strong international ambition and a credible path into consulting, finance or global strategy. It is not rational for the family to stretch itself dangerously or depend on scholarships. It also does not make sense to treat UK employment as guaranteed.
For pure financial efficiency, ISB Hyderabad wins clearly. For global consulting ROI, INSEAD is a serious competitor with its 10-month format. For London-linked careers, LBS remains the stronger choice. Harvard is a stronger global brand but significantly more expensive. US visa risks make it a harder bet for Indian applicants today.
ChatGPT's final verdict is direct and honest: “Prepare for LBS, but do not emotionally commit to it exclusively. Build the child's capabilities and profile first. The brochure dream should never come before the planning reality.”
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.