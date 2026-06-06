I asked ChatGPT to skip overcrowded Shimla and Manali for a relaxing June holiday – These hidden gems made the cut

The favourite hill stations of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand—Shimla, Manali, Mussoorie, Nainital, and Kullu—are often packed with tourists during the summer months.

Sanchari Ghosh
Updated6 Jun 2026, 11:13 AM IST
Tired of Crowded Shimla and Manali, I Asked ChatGPT for Better June Getaways.
Tired of Crowded Shimla and Manali, I Asked ChatGPT for Better June Getaways.(Pexels)

I asked AI where to travel in June for cool weather and complete relaxation, it said

I asked ChatGPT to help me plan a June getaway within India that offers pleasant weather, tranquility, and a chance to truly unwind. The favourite hill stations of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand—Shimla, Manali, Mussoorie, Nainital, and Kullu—are often packed with tourists during the summer months. I am looking to escape the heat, avoid the crowds, and truly relax, unwind, and reconnect with nature, what are some lesser-known yet equally beautiful destinations across India worth exploring this June?

Where to travel in June for cool weather and complete relaxation?

If your goal is to escape the June heat without getting caught in the crowds of Shimla, Manali, Mussoorie, Nainital, or Kullu, India still has plenty of serene mountain retreats, forest hideaways, and high-altitude valleys where nature takes center stage.

Here are some of the best lesser-known destinations to consider this June:

1. Tawang – Himalayan Solitude and Monasteries

Why visit in June?

  • Pleasant temperatures between 10°C and 20°C
  • Snow may still linger around high passes
  • Spectacular mountain scenery without the crowds of Himachal

Highlights

  • Tawang Monastery
  • Sela Pass
  • Crystal-clear alpine lakes
  • Rich Tibetan Buddhist culture

Ideal for: Slow travel, photography, spiritual retreats, mountain lovers.

2. Ziro Valley – Green Valleys and Tribal Culture

One of India's most beautiful yet underrated destinations.

Why June works

  • Lush green landscapes after early rains
  • Cool weather
  • Hardly any mass tourism

Highlights

  • Endless paddy fields
  • Pine-covered hills
  • Unique Apatani tribal culture
  • Beautiful homestays

Ideal for: Digital detox, nature walks, cultural immersion

3. Kalpa – Kinnaur's Quiet Alternative to Manali

Most tourists stop at Shimla or Manali. Few venture into Kinnaur.

Why visit

  • Stunning views of the Kinner Kailash range
  • Cool temperatures
  • Peaceful mountain villages

Highlights

  • Apple orchards
  • Traditional wooden houses
  • Dramatic Himalayan landscapes

Ideal for: Couples, writers, photographers.

4. Munsiyari – The Hidden Kumaon Gem

Far quieter than Nainital or Mussoorie.

Why it's special

  • Magnificent views of the Panchachuli Peaks
  • Cool temperatures around 12–22°C
  • Excellent trekking opportunities

Ideal for: Mountain enthusiasts and serious nature lovers.

5. Yuksom – Forests, Monasteries and Misty Mountains

A peaceful alternative to crowded Gangtok.

Highlights

  • Dense forests
  • Monasteries
  • Gateway to high-altitude trekking routes
  • Charming homestays

Ideal for: Slow-paced vacations and wellness breaks.

6. Chopta – India's Mini Switzerland

Still relatively quiet compared to mainstream hill stations.

Highlights

  • Alpine meadows
  • Forest trails
  • Trek to Tungnath Temple and Chandrashila
  • Excellent birdwatching

Ideal for: Short mountain escapes from Delhi and North India.

7. Mechuka – One of India's Most Remote Valleys

For travelers seeking true isolation.

Why go

  • Vast valleys
  • Snow-capped peaks
  • Tiny villages
  • Very few tourists

Ideal for: Offbeat explorers and adventure seekers.

8. Valparai – Tea Estates Above the Clouds

If you prefer the Western Ghats to the Himalayas.

Highlights

  • Rolling tea gardens
  • Cooler weather
  • Wildlife sightings
  • Scenic drives

Ideal for: Families, couples, and road-trip enthusiasts.

My Top Picks for June

Best for Complete Peace and Nature

  • Ziro Valley
  • Mechuka
  • Munsiyari

Best for Scenic Himalayan Views

Kalpa

Tawang

Munsiyari

Best for Slow Travel and Relaxation

Yuksom

Ziro Valley

Valparai

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.

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