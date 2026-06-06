I asked ChatGPT to skip overcrowded Shimla and Manali for a relaxing June holiday – These hidden gems made the cut

I asked AI where to travel in June for cool weather and complete relaxation, it said
I asked ChatGPT to help me plan a June getaway within India that offers pleasant weather, tranquility, and a chance to truly unwind. The favourite hill stations of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand—Shimla, Manali, Mussoorie, Nainital, and Kullu—are often packed with tourists during the summer months. I am looking to escape the heat, avoid the crowds, and truly relax, unwind, and reconnect with nature, what are some lesser-known yet equally beautiful destinations across India worth exploring this June?
If your goal is to escape the June heat without getting caught in the crowds of Shimla, Manali, Mussoorie, Nainital, or Kullu, India still has plenty of serene mountain retreats, forest hideaways, and high-altitude valleys where nature takes center stage.
Here are some of the best lesser-known destinations to consider this June:
Ideal for: Slow travel, photography, spiritual retreats, mountain lovers.
One of India's most beautiful yet underrated destinations.
Ideal for: Digital detox, nature walks, cultural immersion
Most tourists stop at Shimla or Manali. Few venture into Kinnaur.
Ideal for: Couples, writers, photographers.
Far quieter than Nainital or Mussoorie.
Ideal for: Mountain enthusiasts and serious nature lovers.
A peaceful alternative to crowded Gangtok.
Ideal for: Slow-paced vacations and wellness breaks.
Still relatively quiet compared to mainstream hill stations.
Ideal for: Short mountain escapes from Delhi and North India.
For travelers seeking true isolation.
Ideal for: Offbeat explorers and adventure seekers.
If you prefer the Western Ghats to the Himalayas.
Ideal for: Families, couples, and road-trip enthusiasts.
Kalpa
Tawang
Munsiyari
Best for Slow Travel and Relaxation
Yuksom
Ziro Valley
Valparai
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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