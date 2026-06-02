I asked ChatGPT to stress-test buying ₹1.5 crore Gurugram home on ₹25 LPA salary: AI’s response was eye-opening

A conservative evaluation of a 1.5 crore home purchase in Gurugram on a 25 LPA salary reveals affordability concerns. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated2 Jun 2026, 03:14 PM IST
I asked ChatGPT to stress-test buying <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.5 crore Gurugram home on <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 LPA salary: AI’s response was eye-opening
I asked ChatGPT to stress-test buying ₹1.5 crore Gurugram home on ₹25 LPA salary: AI’s response was eye-opening(ChatGPT)

I asked ChatGPT to stress-test a 1.5 crore home purchase in Gurugram on a 25 LPA salary. AI’s response was eye-opening.

My ChatGPT Prompt

Act as a prudent, conservative homebuyer evaluating whether purchasing this home is a wise decision.

Do NOT use assumed property appreciation rates or stock market return assumptions unless explicitly requested.

Your goal is NOT to tell me whether buying or renting is emotionally satisfying.

Evaluate whether buying this home is prudent based on affordability, cash-flow resilience, family needs, and flexibility.

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Income Details

Income: 25 LPA

City: Gurgaon

Age: 35

Monthly take-home salary after taxes and deductions: 1.6 lakh

Expected annual salary growth: 3%

Spouse income (freelance): ~ 50,000 per month

Other recurring income: NA

House Details

Property price: 1.5 crore

Down payment: 20% ( 30 lakh)

Loan amount: 1.20 crore

Interest rate: 9%

Loan tenure: 25 years

EMI: 1,00,704

Maintenance charges: 4,000

Current Living Situation

Current monthly rent: 45,000

Current monthly expense, including rent: 90,000

Annual rent increase: 10%

Years I expect to stay in this city: 10–15 years

Emergency fund: 10 lakh in FD

Equity investments: 30 lakh

EPF/NPS: 10 lakh

Existing loans: NA

Credit card debt: NA

Family obligations: NA

Family Situation

Married or single: Married

Children: 1 child (3-year-old girl)

Parents financially dependent on me: No

Career

Industry: MBA/Accounts

Job stability: Average

Probability of relocation in the next 5 years: NA

Then, evaluate the following:

Housing Stress Test

Calculate:

  • EMI as % of take-home income
  • Total housing cost as % of income
  • Remaining monthly surplus after all expenses
  • Classify safe, stretch and dangerous
  • Emergency Fund Analysis

Determine:

  • Required emergency fund if renting
  • Required emergency fund if buying

Assume:

  • 6 months expenses minimum
  • 12 months if sole earner
  • 18 months if industry risk is high

Tell me:

  • How much emergency fund I should have before buying
  • Whether buying would leave me underfunded

Job Loss Survival Test

Ignore extreme doomsday scenarios.

Instead analyze:

  • Can I survive 6 months without income?
  • Can I survive 12 months without income?

Calculate:

  • Months of runway after down payment
  • Months of runway after registration costs
  • Months of runway after furnishing costs

Final Verdict

Place me in one category:

A. Buy now

B. Wait 1–3 years and strengthen finances

C. Continue renting

Explain the decision using only affordability, resilience, lifestyle, and family considerations.

Do not use speculative property appreciation assumptions.

ChatGPT’s Response

I evaluated the home purchase conservatively, as a credit committee would. No property appreciation assumptions were used. No stock market return assumptions were considered. The goal was to judge affordability, resilience, family suitability and flexibility.

Monthly household income totals 2.1 lakh. Salary contributes 1.6 lakh, and the spouse adds 50,000 monthly.

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The proposed purchase involves a property valued at 1.5 crore. The buyer contributes 30 lakh upfront and borrows 1.2 crore. The EMI stands at 1,00,704, with a monthly maintenance charge of 4,000.

The current household spending totals 90,000, including rent. Actual lifestyle spending, excluding rent, is roughly 45,000 per month.

Additional purchase costs matter. Stamp duty, registration, and setup expenses in Gurgaon may add 13–20 lakh. Those costs materially affect liquidity.

The housing stress test showed meaningful pressure.

EMI alone accounts for 48% of the monthly income. The total housing cost is about 1.05 lakh per month. That equals roughly 50% of take-home income.

After EMI, maintenance and living costs, around 60,000 remains each month. It’s a stretch.

The household remains cash-flow positive. However, salary growth expectations remain modest at 3%. Job stability is only average. The purchase is manageable but not comfortable.

I tested emergency reserves next.

Current liquid assets include 10 lakh in fixed deposits and 30 lakh in equity. EPF and NPS holdings of 10 lakh were excluded.

For six months of rent, expenses amount to roughly 5.4 lakh. A healthier buffer is 8–10 lakh. Existing reserves already satisfy this. Home ownership changes the equation.

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Monthly spending rises to roughly 1.5 lakh. Minimum reserves should reach 9 lakh. A more comfortable cushion is 18–20 lakh.

Given the child's and average career stability, maintaining liquidity of 18–20 lakh after purchase appears prudent. The job-loss test became decisive.

Before purchase, liquid assets total about 40 lakh. That supports around 26 months of spending. After purchase, liquidity changes dramatically.

The down payment, registration, and furnishing together may require roughly 46 lakh. Since current liquid assets are lower, investment liquidation is likely. The remaining cash could fall close to zero.

At that point, surviving six months without income becomes difficult. Twelve months become unrealistic.

Final verdict

Wait 1–3 years and strengthen finances. The issue is not affordability. The issue is resilience.

Build a larger emergency reserve, set aside a down payment, and reduce effective housing costs before buying.

The recommendation is delay, not rejection.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.

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