I asked ChatGPT to stress-test buying ₹1.5 crore Gurugram home on ₹25 LPA salary: AI’s response was eye-opening

I asked ChatGPT to stress-test a ₹1.5 crore home purchase in Gurugram on a ₹25 LPA salary. AI’s response was eye-opening.
Act as a prudent, conservative homebuyer evaluating whether purchasing this home is a wise decision.
Do NOT use assumed property appreciation rates or stock market return assumptions unless explicitly requested.
Your goal is NOT to tell me whether buying or renting is emotionally satisfying.
Evaluate whether buying this home is prudent based on affordability, cash-flow resilience, family needs, and flexibility.
Income: ₹25 LPA
City: Gurgaon
Age: 35
Monthly take-home salary after taxes and deductions: ₹1.6 lakh
Expected annual salary growth: 3%
Spouse income (freelance): ~ ₹50,000 per month
Other recurring income: NA
Property price: ₹1.5 crore
Down payment: 20% ( ₹30 lakh)
Loan amount: ₹1.20 crore
Interest rate: 9%
Loan tenure: 25 years
EMI: ₹1,00,704
Maintenance charges: ₹4,000
Current monthly rent: ₹45,000
Current monthly expense, including rent: ₹90,000
Annual rent increase: 10%
Years I expect to stay in this city: 10–15 years
Emergency fund: ₹10 lakh in FD
Equity investments: ₹30 lakh
EPF/NPS: ₹10 lakh
Existing loans: NA
Credit card debt: NA
Family obligations: NA
Married or single: Married
Children: 1 child (3-year-old girl)
Parents financially dependent on me: No
Industry: MBA/Accounts
Job stability: Average
Probability of relocation in the next 5 years: NA
Then, evaluate the following:
Housing Stress Test
Calculate:
Determine:
Assume:
Tell me:
Ignore extreme doomsday scenarios.
Instead analyze:
Calculate:
Place me in one category:
A. Buy now
B. Wait 1–3 years and strengthen finances
C. Continue renting
Explain the decision using only affordability, resilience, lifestyle, and family considerations.
Do not use speculative property appreciation assumptions.
I evaluated the home purchase conservatively, as a credit committee would. No property appreciation assumptions were used. No stock market return assumptions were considered. The goal was to judge affordability, resilience, family suitability and flexibility.
Monthly household income totals ₹2.1 lakh. Salary contributes ₹1.6 lakh, and the spouse adds ₹50,000 monthly.
The proposed purchase involves a property valued at ₹1.5 crore. The buyer contributes ₹30 lakh upfront and borrows ₹1.2 crore. The EMI stands at ₹1,00,704, with a monthly maintenance charge of ₹4,000.
The current household spending totals ₹90,000, including rent. Actual lifestyle spending, excluding rent, is roughly ₹45,000 per month.
Additional purchase costs matter. Stamp duty, registration, and setup expenses in Gurgaon may add ₹13–20 lakh. Those costs materially affect liquidity.
The housing stress test showed meaningful pressure.
EMI alone accounts for 48% of the monthly income. The total housing cost is about ₹1.05 lakh per month. That equals roughly 50% of take-home income.
After EMI, maintenance and living costs, around ₹60,000 remains each month. It’s a stretch.
The household remains cash-flow positive. However, salary growth expectations remain modest at 3%. Job stability is only average. The purchase is manageable but not comfortable.
I tested emergency reserves next.
Current liquid assets include ₹10 lakh in fixed deposits and ₹30 lakh in equity. EPF and NPS holdings of ₹10 lakh were excluded.
For six months of rent, expenses amount to roughly ₹5.4 lakh. A healthier buffer is ₹8–10 lakh. Existing reserves already satisfy this. Home ownership changes the equation.
Monthly spending rises to roughly ₹1.5 lakh. Minimum reserves should reach ₹9 lakh. A more comfortable cushion is ₹18–20 lakh.
Given the child's and average career stability, maintaining liquidity of ₹18–20 lakh after purchase appears prudent. The job-loss test became decisive.
Before purchase, liquid assets total about ₹40 lakh. That supports around 26 months of spending. After purchase, liquidity changes dramatically.
The down payment, registration, and furnishing together may require roughly ₹46 lakh. Since current liquid assets are lower, investment liquidation is likely. The remaining cash could fall close to zero.
At that point, surviving six months without income becomes difficult. Twelve months become unrealistic.
Wait 1–3 years and strengthen finances. The issue is not affordability. The issue is resilience.
Build a larger emergency reserve, set aside a down payment, and reduce effective housing costs before buying.
The recommendation is delay, not rejection.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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