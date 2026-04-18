I asked ChatGPT what ₹1 crore in my savings account will be worth after 20 years—the answer was baffling…

I asked ChatGPT a simple question: At 6% inflation, what would ₹1 crore sitting idle in my savings account be worth after 20 years if I don’t invest it?

The answer was baffling.

The AI tool responded, “While the number in my bank account may still show ₹1 crore, its real purchasing power would shrink drastically. At 6% annual inflation, ₹1 crore today would be worth only around ₹31 lakh in today’s terms after 20 years.” This is if the money sits completely idle on your bank account.

But considering banks provide 3% interest rate on savings account, the purchaing power would be ₹56–57 lakh, in today's term.

This mean that though I will have the money with me, but what I will lose in the ability to buy things that I can buy today with that money.

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In today's time, ₹1 crore is considered a healthy retirement corpus. If invested wisely, it can provide a healthy monthy income of ₹70,000 to ₹80,000 for the next 20 years at the 6% to 8% interst rate.

Now, in 20 year time, at the 6% inflation rate, the real value or the purchasing power of ₹80,000 would shrink to ₹25,000 in today's time. With this reduced valur, it wolud be a challenge to meet basic living expenses, healthcare needs, and unexpected emergencies in the future.

This is the biggest danger of leaving money idle in a low-interest savings account. Even though, there is no risk of losing money, the inflation eats away its purchasing power.

What is the math behind it: Step 1: Growth from savings account interest If ₹1 crore earns 3% annual interest for 20 years:

FutureValue=1,00,00,000×(1.03)²⁰

This becomes: ₹1,00,00,000 × 1.806 ≈ ₹1.81 crore

So, your bank balance may show around ₹1.81 crore after 20 years.

Step 2: Adjust for inflation If inflation is 6% annually, prices rise like this:

InflationFactor=(1.06)²⁰

This becomes: (1.06)²⁰ ≈ 3.207

This means something that costs ₹1 today may cost about ₹3.2 after 20 years.

Step 3: Find real purchasing power Now divide the future amount by inflation growth:

Real Value= 3.207crore/1.81 crore ≈ ₹56–57 lakh

How much money would you need in 20 years to have the same purchasing power as ₹ 1 crore today? As per inflation calulator, to have same purchasing power as ₹1 crore today in 20 years, you need Rs3.2 crore corpus. If the money is well invested to last years, at 6% to 8% interest rate, it would give you a monthly income of ₹1.6 lakh to ₹2.1 lakh.

Now again, if you calculate, at 6% inflation rate the purchaing power for ₹2.1 lakh would shrink to around ₹70,000 in today's time.