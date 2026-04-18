I asked ChatGPT what ₹1 crore in my savings account will be worth after 20 years—the answer was baffling…

At 6% inflation, 1 crore will lose significant purchasing power over 20 years, equating to roughly 31 lakh today. Investing wisely can help maintain value, as leaving money idle in savings accounts risks financial stability due to inflation's impact on real income.

Sanchari Ghosh
Updated18 Apr 2026, 02:55 PM IST
Inflation Threatens <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 Crore Savings: Value Drops to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>31 Lakh in 20 Years
Inflation Threatens ₹1 Crore Savings: Value Drops to ₹31 Lakh in 20 Years

I asked ChatGPT a simple question: At 6% inflation, what would 1 crore sitting idle in my savings account be worth after 20 years if I don’t invest it?

The answer was baffling.

The AI tool responded, “While the number in my bank account may still show 1 crore, its real purchasing power would shrink drastically. At 6% annual inflation, 1 crore today would be worth only around 31 lakh in today’s terms after 20 years.” This is if the money sits completely idle on your bank account.

But considering banks provide 3% interest rate on savings account, the purchaing power would be 56–57 lakh, in today's term.

This mean that though I will have the money with me, but what I will lose in the ability to buy things that I can buy today with that money.

Also Read | Yields fall as hopes of end to Iran war ease inflation fears

In today's time, 1 crore is considered a healthy retirement corpus. If invested wisely, it can provide a healthy monthy income of 70,000 to 80,000 for the next 20 years at the 6% to 8% interst rate.

Now, in 20 year time, at the 6% inflation rate, the real value or the purchasing power of 80,000 would shrink to 25,000 in today's time. With this reduced valur, it wolud be a challenge to meet basic living expenses, healthcare needs, and unexpected emergencies in the future.

This is the biggest danger of leaving money idle in a low-interest savings account. Even though, there is no risk of losing money, the inflation eats away its purchasing power.

What is the math behind it:

Step 1: Growth from savings account interest

If 1 crore earns 3% annual interest for 20 years:

FutureValue=1,00,00,000×(1.03)²⁰

This becomes: 1,00,00,000 × 1.806 ≈ 1.81 crore

So, your bank balance may show around 1.81 crore after 20 years.

Step 2: Adjust for inflation

If inflation is 6% annually, prices rise like this:

InflationFactor=(1.06)²⁰

This becomes: (1.06)²⁰ ≈ 3.207

This means something that costs 1 today may cost about 3.2 after 20 years.

Step 3: Find real purchasing power

Now divide the future amount by inflation growth:

Real Value= 3.207crore/1.81 crore ≈ 56–57 lakh

How much money would you need in 20 years to have the same purchasing power as 1 crore today?

As per inflation calulator, to have same purchasing power as 1 crore today in 20 years, you need Rs3.2 crore corpus. If the money is well invested to last years, at 6% to 8% interest rate, it would give you a monthly income of 1.6 lakh to 2.1 lakh.

Now again, if you calculate, at 6% inflation rate the purchaing power for 2.1 lakh would shrink to around 70,000 in today's time.

Also Read | WPI inflation climbs to 3.88% in March, hits 3-year high

How can you save your money from inflation risk?

The only way to protect the money from this risk is by investing it through investment tools that are able to beat the inflation. It is also important to diversify your investments across also asset classes so that money remains protected from market volatility while ensuring steady growth over the long term

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer at Livemint with 12 years of experience. She takes a keen interest in all things news. Before joining LiveMint, Sanchari worked with BloombergQuint, Outlook Money, Times of India & DNA. Off duty, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast at heart and alternates between tennis, football, and cricket.

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