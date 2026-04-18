I asked ChatGPT what ₹1 crore in my savings account will be worth after 20 years—the answer was baffling…

I asked ChatGPT a simple question: At 6% inflation, what would ₹1 crore sitting idle in my savings account be worth after 20 years if I don’t invest it?
The answer was baffling.
The AI tool responded, “While the number in my bank account may still show ₹1 crore, its real purchasing power would shrink drastically. At 6% annual inflation, ₹1 crore today would be worth only around ₹31 lakh in today’s terms after 20 years.” This is if the money sits completely idle on your bank account.
But considering banks provide 3% interest rate on savings account, the purchaing power would be ₹56–57 lakh, in today's term.
This mean that though I will have the money with me, but what I will lose in the ability to buy things that I can buy today with that money.
In today's time, ₹1 crore is considered a healthy retirement corpus. If invested wisely, it can provide a healthy monthy income of ₹70,000 to ₹80,000 for the next 20 years at the 6% to 8% interst rate.
Now, in 20 year time, at the 6% inflation rate, the real value or the purchasing power of ₹80,000 would shrink to ₹25,000 in today's time. With this reduced valur, it wolud be a challenge to meet basic living expenses, healthcare needs, and unexpected emergencies in the future.
This is the biggest danger of leaving money idle in a low-interest savings account. Even though, there is no risk of losing money, the inflation eats away its purchasing power.
If ₹1 crore earns 3% annual interest for 20 years:
FutureValue=1,00,00,000×(1.03)²⁰
This becomes: ₹1,00,00,000 × 1.806 ≈ ₹1.81 crore
So, your bank balance may show around ₹1.81 crore after 20 years.
If inflation is 6% annually, prices rise like this:
InflationFactor=(1.06)²⁰
This becomes: (1.06)²⁰ ≈ 3.207
This means something that costs ₹1 today may cost about ₹3.2 after 20 years.
Now divide the future amount by inflation growth:
Real Value= 3.207crore/1.81 crore ≈ ₹56–57 lakh
As per inflation calulator, to have same purchasing power as ₹1 crore today in 20 years, you need Rs3.2 crore corpus. If the money is well invested to last years, at 6% to 8% interest rate, it would give you a monthly income of ₹1.6 lakh to ₹2.1 lakh.
Now again, if you calculate, at 6% inflation rate the purchaing power for ₹2.1 lakh would shrink to around ₹70,000 in today's time.
The only way to protect the money from this risk is by investing it through investment tools that are able to beat the inflation. It is also important to diversify your investments across also asset classes so that money remains protected from market volatility while ensuring steady growth over the long term
Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer at Livemint with 12 years of experience. She takes a keen interest in all things news. Before joining LiveMint, Sanchari worked with BloombergQuint, Outlook Money, Times of India & DNA. Off duty, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast at heart and alternates between tennis, football, and cricket.
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