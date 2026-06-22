I asked ChatGPT whether a middle-class couple should spend ₹1.4 lakh on Sri Lanka or Singapore. The answer was one-sided

Singapore has long been one of the most aspirational international destinations for Indian travellers. It offers futuristic skylines, spotless streets, world-famous attractions and one of the most efficient public transport systems in the world.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, often flies under the radar.

For many Indians, it is seen as a quick beach getaway rather than a serious alternative to destinations such as Singapore, Thailand or Bali.

But what if you had a fixed budget of ₹1.4 lakh for a week-long international vacation as a couple? Which destination would actually give you a better holiday?

To find out, I asked ChatGPT a simple question.

The Prompt "I am a middle-class Indian traveller planning a 7-day international trip with my spouse. I have a total budget of ₹1.4 lakh. Should I choose Sri Lanka or Singapore? Compare costs, accommodation, food, attractions, transport and overall value for money."

The answer was surprisingly one-sided.

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ChatGPT's Verdict According to the AI, a ₹1.4 lakh budget is enough to enjoy Sri Lanka comfortably, but it could feel restrictive in Singapore.

Its recommendation was clear:

Choose Sri Lanka if value for money is your priority.

The reason wasn't that Singapore is a bad destination. In fact, ChatGPT repeatedly acknowledged that Singapore offers superior infrastructure, cleaner streets, better public transport and more globally recognised attractions.

The problem was the budget.

At ₹1.4 lakh, Sri Lanka allows travellers to experience the country. In Singapore, a significant portion of the budget disappears before the holiday truly begins.

The Flight Problem For most Indian travellers, flights are the first major expense.

Delhi-to-Colombo return tickets for two people can often fit comfortably within a middle-class travel budget if booked in advance.

Singapore flights, however, generally consume a larger share of the total spend.

That immediately leaves less money for accommodation, sightseeing and dining.

As ChatGPT pointed out, every rupee spent on airfare is a rupee that cannot be spent enjoying the destination.

Hotels: Where The Gap Widens This was perhaps the biggest factor behind the AI's decision.

In Sri Lanka, a couple can stay in boutique hotels overlooking tea plantations, beachside properties or charming guesthouses without blowing their budget.

For roughly ₹4,000– ₹5,000 per night, travellers can often find spacious rooms with breakfast included.

In Singapore, the same amount typically buys a considerably smaller room.

The AI concluded that middle-class travellers are likely to feel the difference almost immediately.

What About Experiences? This is where the comparison became interesting.

Singapore offers attractions that are difficult to replicate elsewhere:

Universal Studios

Gardens by the Bay

Marina Bay Sands

Sentosa Island

Night Safari The city is designed for tourism.

Sri Lanka, however, offers a different kind of experience.

Instead of ticketed attractions, travellers get:

Tea estates in Ella

Scenic train journeys through the hills

Beaches in Mirissa and Bentota

Historic cities and temples

Wildlife and nature experiences ChatGPT argued that Sri Lanka often feels more varied over a seven-day trip.

A couple can move from beaches to mountains to cultural sites without dramatically increasing their spending.

The Food Factor Food costs played a major role in the recommendation.

Singapore is famous for its hawker centres, which can offer affordable meals. However, restaurant dining quickly becomes expensive.

Sri Lanka, by comparison, allows travellers to eat comfortably throughout the trip without constantly checking prices.

For budget-conscious travellers, that can make a noticeable difference.

The Reality Check A skeptic might argue that comparing Sri Lanka and Singapore is unfair because they offer entirely different experiences.

That's true.

Singapore is a highly developed city-state. Sri Lanka is a diverse island nation.

The better question is not which destination is objectively better.

It's which destination delivers more enjoyment for a fixed budget.

And that is where ChatGPT found a clear winner.

The Final Verdict The AI ultimately concluded that a middle-class couple with ₹1.4 lakh would get significantly more from Sri Lanka than Singapore.

Singapore remains the better choice for travellers seeking world-class infrastructure, luxury shopping and iconic urban attractions.

But if the goal is to maximise experiences, enjoy comfortable accommodation and avoid constant budget calculations, Sri Lanka offers a stronger return on every rupee spent.

Its conclusion was simple: