I asked ChatGPT whether buying a ₹20 lakh car is a financial mistake for a Bengaluru professional. Here's what it said

Buying a ₹20 lakh car is financially comfortable for a Bengaluru-based professional earning ₹30 lakh a year, but paying the full amount from savings may not be the wisest move, according to ChatGPT. After analysing a detailed financial profile and comparing a full cash purchase with a five-year car loan, the AI concluded that financing the purchase with a ₹5 lakh down payment is the more rational option.

While it involves paying some interest, it preserves liquidity, keeps investments intact and offers greater long-term financial flexibility. ChatGPT also estimated that owning the vehicle could cost nearly ₹50 lakh over a decade after accounting for fuel, insurance, servicing, depreciation and other running expenses.

Here's the ChatGPT prompt "Avoid generic advice like "cars are depreciating assets." Instead, quantify the financial trade-offs and recommend the most rational course of action based on my circumstances.

My Profile Assume the following:

Personal Information

Age: 35

Married

One child

City: Bengaluru

Annual salary: ₹30 lakh

Monthly in-hand income: ₹1.9 lakh

Financial Position Current investments: ₹15 lakh

Emergency fund: ₹5 lakh

EPF: ₹10 lakh

Home loan outstanding: ₹40 lakh

Monthly EMI: ₹40,000

Monthly SIP investments: ₹40,000

No other debt

Current Lifestyle I currently own an eight-year-old hatchback that works well but requires increasing maintenance.

I drive about 12,000 km per year.

I occasionally take road trips with my family.

The Decision I am considering buying a new SUV priced at ₹20 lakh (on-road).

Compare two options:

Option A

Buy the ₹20 lakh car outright using savings.

Option B

Make a ₹5 lakh down payment and finance the remaining amount with a five-year car loan at prevailing interest rates.

What I Want You To Do Step 1: Calculate the Total Cost of Ownership

Estimate the five-year and ten-year ownership costs for the new car, including:

Purchase price

Registration

Insurance

Routine servicing

Repairs and maintenance

Fuel

Tyres and consumables

Parking

Depreciation

Loan interest (if financed)

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Show the total out-of-pocket cost for each ownership period.

In the end give a final verdict if I can make this purchase comfortably, is it a stretch or a financial mistake."

What ChatGPT said Based on your income, assets and existing obligations, buying a ₹20 lakh car is financially comfortable. However, paying for it entirely from savings is not the most rational choice. Option B, a ₹5 lakh down payment with a five-year loan, is the stronger financial decision because it preserves liquidity and allows your investments to continue compounding.

The AI then estimated the total cost of ownership under both scenarios. It projected that buying the car outright would result in a five-year ownership cost of around ₹28-31 lakh, while financing it with a loan would increase the figure to roughly ₹31-33 lakh because of interest payments.

For a 10-year ownership period, ChatGPT estimated the total cost at approximately ₹42-46 lakh for a cash purchase and ₹45-49 lakh if the car was financed. It noted that depreciation would account for the largest share of the expense, followed by fuel, insurance, servicing, maintenance, tyres and parking.

Comparing the two options, ChatGPT said paying the full ₹20 lakh upfront would eliminate loan interest but would also almost wipe out the buyer's ₹15 lakh investment corpus. That would reduce liquidity and potentially sacrifice years of investment