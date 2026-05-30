I asked ChatGPT to calculate how inflation affects growth of my ₹50 lakh investment—the answer was a wake-up call

I asked AI can inflation reduce the gains from compounding? Here's what it says
I asked ChatGPT I want to understand the impact of inflation on the long-term growth of my investment corpus. Assume I invest ₹50 lakh as a lump sum today in a diversified equity mutual fund and hold it for 20 years.
Compounding is the process where your investment earns returns, and then those returns start earning returns themselves.
For example:
The extra ₹1 earned in Year 2 (beyond ₹120) comes from earning returns on previous returns.
This is why compounding is often called "interest on interest" or "returns on returns."
Compounding works slowly at first and then accelerates.
The formula is:
FV=PV(1+r)n
Where: FV = Future Value, PV = ₹50,00,000, r = 12% = 0.12, n = 20 years
The second decade creates much more wealth than the first because compounding has a larger base to work on.
Inflation means prices rise over time.
Suppose:
So even if your investment grows, the amount of goods and services it can buy may not grow at the same pace.
Compounding grows your money.
Inflation reduces what that money can buy.
Therefore, investors should focus not only on:
Nominal Return = Investment Return
but also:
Real Return = Return after adjusting for inflation
Approximation:
Real Return≈1+i/1+r−1
Where: r = investment return, i = inflation rate
The higher the inflation rate, the lower the real wealth created.
Future Value Formula
FV = ₹50,00,000 × (1 + Return)^20
|Return (%)
|Inflation (%)
|Nominal Corpus After 20 Years
|Real (Inflation-Adjusted) Corpus
|Effective Real Annual Return (%)
|8
|4
|₹2.33 crore
|₹1.06 crore
|3.85
|8
|5
|₹2.33 crore
|₹88 lakh
|2,86
|8
|6
|₹2.33 crore
|₹73 lakh
|1.89
|10
|4
|₹3.36 crore
|₹1.53 crore
|5.77
|10
|5
|₹3.36 crore
|₹1.27 crore
|4.76
|10
|6
|₹3.36 crore
|₹1.05 crore
|3.77
|12
|4
|₹4.82 crore
|₹2.19 crore
|6.67
|12
|5
|₹4.82 crore
|₹1.82 crore
|5.66
|12
|6
|₹4.82 crore
|₹1.50 crore
|4.67
Initial investment: ₹50 lakh
Nominal corpus after 20 years: ₹3.36 crore
Inflation-adjusted value: ₹1.05 crore
While the statement shows ₹3.36 crore, its purchasing power is equivalent to only about ₹1.05 crore in today's money.
Nominal corpus: ₹4.82 crore
Real corpus: ₹1.50 crore
Despite earning a strong equity-like return, inflation erodes nearly ₹3.3 crore of apparent gains.
Nominal corpus: ₹8.18 crore
Real corpus: ₹2.56 crore
This demonstrates why higher-return assets such as diversified equity funds have historically been among the best tools for beating inflation over long periods.
Compounding and inflation are constantly competing:
The wealth that truly matters is not the corpus shown in your account statement but the inflation-adjusted corpus.
For a long-term investor, the goal is therefore not simply to earn 10–12% returns, but to generate a healthy real return (return minus inflation). Even a seemingly small difference of 2–3 percentage points in real return can translate into crores of additional purchasing power over a 20-year period.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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