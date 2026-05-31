I asked ChatGPT whether the '100 minus age' rule for asset allocation is outdated—And got a reality check

I asked AI: Does the "100 minus age" rule still work for asset allocation? Here's what it said
For decades, investors have followed the simple "100 minus age" rule to decide how much of their portfolio should be invested in equities. The formula is straightforward: subtract your age from 100, and the result is the percentage you allocate to stocks.
I asked ChatGPT: Does this decades-old rule still make sense in an era of longer life expectancy, rising healthcare costs. What are the other three thumbrules around this formula
Also provide a comparison of equity and debt allocation for investors aged 30, 40 and 50 under all four approaches
For decades, the "100 minus age" rule has been one of the most widely used thumb rules for asset allocation. The idea is simple: subtract your age from 100, and the result is the percentage of your portfolio that should be invested in equities. The remaining amount goes into debt investments such as bonds, fixed deposits, provident funds, or debt mutual funds.
For example, a 40-year-old investor would allocate:
The rule was designed to reduce risk as investors grow older and approach retirement.
While simple and easy to understand, the rule was created in a very different era.
When the formula became popular, people generally had:
Today, many investors may spend 25 to 35 years in retirement, making growth-oriented investments more important than ever.
The biggest criticism is that the rule may make portfolios too conservative too early, potentially limiting long-term wealth creation and reducing the ability to beat inflation.
Financial planners increasingly argue that modern investors need higher equity exposure because:
People are living longer, meaning retirement savings must last longer.
Medical inflation often grows faster than general inflation, increasing the need for larger retirement corpuses.
A portfolio that becomes too debt-heavy may struggle to generate returns that outpace inflation over decades.
Investors today have access to low-cost index funds, ETFs, and diversified mutual funds that make equity investing easier and more efficient.
As a result, many advisers now use modified versions of the rule.
This version increases equity allocation by 10 percentage points.
Formula: Equity Allocation = 110 − Age
70% Equity
30% Debt
It is suitable for investors who want slightly higher growth potential without taking excessive risk.
This approach assumes investors need even more growth to meet long-term goals.
Formula: Equity Allocation = 120 − Age
80% Equity
20% Debt
Many financial planners consider this a reasonable starting point for long-term investors with moderate-to-high risk tolerance.
This is the most aggressive version among the commonly cited age-based formulas.
Formula: Equity Allocation = 130 − Age
90% Equity
10% Debt
There is no one-size-fits-all answer. Asset allocation should depend on factors such as:
However, many planners believe that the traditional 100 minus age rule may be too conservative for modern investors who face longer retirements and higher inflation. That is why versions such as 110 minus age and 120 minus age have become increasingly popular.
The key takeaway is that these formulas should be viewed as starting points rather than fixed rules. A well-designed portfolio should reflect an investor's personal circumstances, not just their age.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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