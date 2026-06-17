I asked ChatGPT whether the 50:30:20 budget rule fits my financial situation? It proposed…

I asked AI: Whether the 50:30:20 budget rule fits my financial situation?? Here's what it said
I asked ChatGPT: What is the best budgeting rule? Many people follow the 50-30-20 rule: 50% for needs (rent, bills, groceries), 30% for wants (entertainment, dining out), 20% for savings and investments
How do I follow this approach with a salay of ₹1 lakh, but a fixed liability of ₹20,000 permonth (including edication loan, younger brother's education etc)
If you earn ₹1 lakh per month and have a fixed liability of ₹20,000 (education loan, supporting your younger brother's education, etc.), the traditional 50-30-20 rule needs some adjustment.
This structure ensures that despite your financial responsibilities, you still save a meaningful 25% of your income.
The biggest budgeting mistakes usually happen in discretionary spending. Set clear limits:
A simple rule: If you exhaust this budget before month-end, postpone non-essential purchases until next month.
The day salary is credited, transfer ₹25,000 to investments or savings.
Maintain:
Salary account
Bills/expenses account
Savings/investment account
This reduces accidental overspending.
For any purchase above ₹2,000, wait 24 hours before buying.
Spend 10 minutes every Sunday reviewing:
Total spending
Remaining wants budget
Upcoming bills
Set up SIPs and loan payments immediately after salary credit.
Easy Expense-Tracking Method
You don't need a complicated spreadsheet.
At the end of each week, check:
You can use:
The best system is the one you actually use consistently.
|Expnses
|Amount
|Education loan & brother's education
|₹20,000
|Rent & utilities
|₹25,000
|Groceries
|₹6,000
|Transport
|₹4,000
|Eating out + shopping
|₹13,000
|Entertainment & subscriptions
|₹3,000
|Miscellaneous
|₹4,000
|SIPs/Investments
|₹20,000
|Emergency fund contribution
|₹5,000
Days 1-3
List all fixed monthly expenses.
Identify mandatory obligations and EMIs.
Calculate average spending from the last three months.
Days 4-7
Create spending limits for wants.
Set up separate savings and expense accounts if needed.
Days 8-10
Automate SIPs of ₹20,000.
Automate ₹5,000 transfer to an emergency fund.
Days 11-20
Track every expense.
Avoid impulse purchases above ₹2,000.
Days 21-25
Review progress.
Check whether wants spending is within ₹20,000.
Days 26-30
Compare actual spending with budget.
Identify one expense category to reduce next month.
Increase savings whenever you receive a bonus, increment, or side income.
Budgeting is not about following the 50-30-20 rule perfectly. It is about ensuring that your fixed obligations are met, your lifestyle remains sustainable, and you consistently save and invest every month. With a ₹1 lakh income and ₹20,000 of family-related liabilities, a 55-20-25 budget is likely to be more practical than a strict 50-30-20 approach.
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