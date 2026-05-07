I asked ChatGPT which career options will remain relevant for next 5 years. It advised against doing an MA if...

I asked ChatGPT to make a list of careers that will remain highly relevant over the next five years.
“I am a fresh Arts graduate based in Bengaluru. I am fluent in English and do not have any issues with moving to other cities or countries to pursue my career or education. I also want to pursue a Master’s degree. Make a list of career options that would be most suitable for me and are likely to remain highly relevant over the next five years. Also, let me know whether I should pursue other courses instead of a Master’s degree and what those courses should ideally be.”
ChatGPT warned against pursuing a random Master’s degree just because it feels like the “next step” and suggested numerous careers that can be pursued without a Master’s degree. It also underlines the growing importance of artificial intelligence, communication, digital skills, and more.
“An Arts degree is no longer limited if you combine it with modern, practical skills. The world is changing fast because of AI, technology, digital business, climate issues, and globalisation. Companies and organisations now want people who can,” ChatGPT said.
That is why Arts graduates can do very well in the next 5–10 years.
The AI chatbot further elaborated and stated that one should choose a career that genuinely interests them, develop practical skills related to that field, gain experience through internships, and then pursue a specialised Master’s degree if required.
If you like politics, current affairs, or social impact
Go into:
You could work with governments, NGOs, think tanks, or international organisations.
Go into:
This field is growing rapidly because every company wants online visibility.
Go into:
Tech companies need people who can make apps and products easier for humans to understand.
Go into:
This is more analytical and future-proof than traditional journalism.
Go into:
Companies increasingly pay for understanding human decision-making.
Focus on:
These areas will grow because of AI, privacy, and digital regulations.
For many modern careers, short practical courses can sometimes help more than a generic Master’s degree.
Examples:
These skills can help you get jobs faster.
YES — if:
In that case, first spend 1–2 years building skills and experience.
The future belongs to people who combine:
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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