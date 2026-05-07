I asked ChatGPT which career options will remain relevant for next 5 years. It advised against doing an MA if...

I asked ChatGPT to make a list of careers that will remain highly relevant over the next five years.

My ChatGPT prompt: “I am a fresh Arts graduate based in Bengaluru. I am fluent in English and do not have any issues with moving to other cities or countries to pursue my career or education. I also want to pursue a Master’s degree. Make a list of career options that would be most suitable for me and are likely to remain highly relevant over the next five years. Also, let me know whether I should pursue other courses instead of a Master’s degree and what those courses should ideally be.”

ChatGPT warned against pursuing a random Master’s degree just because it feels like the “next step” and suggested numerous careers that can be pursued without a Master’s degree. It also underlines the growing importance of artificial intelligence, communication, digital skills, and more.

“An Arts degree is no longer limited if you combine it with modern, practical skills. The world is changing fast because of AI, technology, digital business, climate issues, and globalisation. Companies and organisations now want people who can,” ChatGPT said.

Communicate well,

Understand people

Think critically,

Research properly

And adapt quickly. That is why Arts graduates can do very well in the next 5–10 years.

The AI chatbot further elaborated and stated that one should choose a career that genuinely interests them, develop practical skills related to that field, gain experience through internships, and then pursue a specialised Master’s degree if required.

What careers are being recommended? If you like politics, current affairs, or social impact

Go into:

Public Policy

International Relations

Governance You could work with governments, NGOs, think tanks, or international organisations.

If you like creativity, social media, branding, or writing Go into:

Digital Marketing

Brand Strategy

Content This field is growing rapidly because every company wants online visibility.

If you like tech but are not an engineer Go into:

UX Writing

User Research

Product Communication Tech companies need people who can make apps and products easier for humans to understand.

If you like journalism and research Go into:

Data Journalism

Media Intelligence This is more analytical and future-proof than traditional journalism.

If you like psychology and human behaviour Go into:

Behavioural Science

Consumer Psychology

Organisational Psychology Companies increasingly pay for understanding human decision-making.

If you are interested in law Focus on:

Tech Law

Media Law

International Law These areas will grow because of AI, privacy, and digital regulations.

For many modern careers, short practical courses can sometimes help more than a generic Master’s degree.

Examples:

SEO

Analytics

UX research

SQL

AI tools

Branding

Product management These skills can help you get jobs faster.

So, should you do a Master’s? YES — if:

You want specialised careers

International opportunities

Research roles

Psychology

Policy

Academia. NO — or at least “not immediately” — if: You are confused

Want quick employment

Or want to enter digital industries. In that case, first spend 1–2 years building skills and experience.

The future belongs to people who combine: