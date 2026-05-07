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I asked ChatGPT which career options will remain relevant for next 5 years. It advised against doing an MA if...

ChatGPT suggested that an Arts degree is no longer limiting if you combine it with modern, practical skills. The world is changing fast because of AI, technology, digital business, climate issues, and globalisation.

Kanishka Singharia
Updated7 May 2026, 06:30 PM IST
I asked ChatGPT to make a list of careers that will remain highly relevant over the next five years.
I asked ChatGPT to make a list of careers that will remain highly relevant over the next five years.(ChatGPT)
AI Quick Read

I asked ChatGPT to make a list of careers that will remain highly relevant over the next five years.

My ChatGPT prompt:

“I am a fresh Arts graduate based in Bengaluru. I am fluent in English and do not have any issues with moving to other cities or countries to pursue my career or education. I also want to pursue a Master’s degree. Make a list of career options that would be most suitable for me and are likely to remain highly relevant over the next five years. Also, let me know whether I should pursue other courses instead of a Master’s degree and what those courses should ideally be.”

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ChatGPT warned against pursuing a random Master’s degree just because it feels like the “next step” and suggested numerous careers that can be pursued without a Master’s degree. It also underlines the growing importance of artificial intelligence, communication, digital skills, and more.

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“An Arts degree is no longer limited if you combine it with modern, practical skills. The world is changing fast because of AI, technology, digital business, climate issues, and globalisation. Companies and organisations now want people who can,” ChatGPT said.

  • Communicate well,
  • Understand people
  • Think critically,
  • Research properly
  • And adapt quickly.

That is why Arts graduates can do very well in the next 5–10 years.

The AI chatbot further elaborated and stated that one should choose a career that genuinely interests them, develop practical skills related to that field, gain experience through internships, and then pursue a specialised Master’s degree if required.

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What careers are being recommended?

If you like politics, current affairs, or social impact

Go into:

  • Public Policy
  • International Relations
  • Governance

You could work with governments, NGOs, think tanks, or international organisations.

If you like creativity, social media, branding, or writing

Go into:

  • Digital Marketing
  • Brand Strategy
  • Content

This field is growing rapidly because every company wants online visibility.

If you like tech but are not an engineer

Go into:

  • UX Writing
  • User Research
  • Product Communication

Tech companies need people who can make apps and products easier for humans to understand.

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If you like journalism and research

Go into:

  • Data Journalism
  • Media Intelligence

This is more analytical and future-proof than traditional journalism.

If you like psychology and human behaviour

Go into:

  • Behavioural Science
  • Consumer Psychology
  • Organisational Psychology

Companies increasingly pay for understanding human decision-making.

If you are interested in law

Focus on:

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  • Tech Law
  • Media Law
  • International Law

These areas will grow because of AI, privacy, and digital regulations.

For many modern careers, short practical courses can sometimes help more than a generic Master’s degree.

Examples:

  • SEO
  • Analytics
  • UX research
  • SQL
  • AI tools
  • Branding
  • Product management

These skills can help you get jobs faster.

So, should you do a Master’s?

YES — if:

  • You want specialised careers
  • International opportunities
  • Research roles
  • Psychology
  • Policy
  • Academia.

NO — or at least “not immediately” — if:

  • You are confused
  • Want quick employment
  • Or want to enter digital industries.

In that case, first spend 1–2 years building skills and experience.

The future belongs to people who combine:

  • Communication skills
  • Digital skills
  • Analytical thinking
  • And understanding of human behaviour.

About the Author

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More

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