I asked ChatGPT: Which Indian city should I retire to in 2040, and how much should I save? Check what exactly I asked AI.

My ChatGPT prompt I am a 30-year-old MBA in Marketing, earning ₹1.5 lakh per month in Mumbai. I am newly married and planning to achieve financial independence by 2040–2045.

I want a comfortable retirement in a calmer Indian city. Analyse all available options carefully and suggest where I should settle down. Also, let me know how much I should save.

ChatGPT's Core Verdict Earn in Mumbai. Retire in Lucknow, Mysuru or Kolkata. Mumbai is excellent for income acceleration but deeply inefficient for retirement. Mercer's global cost-of-living studies consistently rank Mumbai among India's costliest cities. The goal is not to never work again. The real goal is to never need Mumbai-level income again.

Best Retirement Cities by 2040 Lucknow is ChatGPT's top pick overall. It offers lower housing costs, improved infrastructure, strong healthcare and a familiar north Indian social structure. It avoids Mumbai's high-income trap, where expenses quietly expand every year. By 2040, Lucknow will likely become a stronger Tier-1.5 city with better connectivity.

Mysuru ranks second for quality of life. It offers better climate, cleaner air, lower noise and a slower lifestyle. It is emotionally healthier than Lucknow. However, distance from family roots and a smaller healthcare ecosystem are genuine concerns.

Kolkata is the best low-cost metro retirement option. It offers metro-city comfort at significantly lower pricing. Strong hospitals, rich culture, excellent food and good airport connectivity make it attractive. However, pollution, humidity, flooding risk and ageing civic infrastructure are real weaknesses.

Chandigarh offers cleanliness, safety and strong healthcare. But by 2040, it may become too expensive relative to its offerings.

Jaipur and Dehradun are beautiful but face climate extremes, water stress, and limited healthcare outside the core zones.

Retirement Cost in 2040 ChatGPT assumes 6% annual lifestyle inflation for housing, healthcare, travel, and leisure. Monthly needs by 2040 are estimated as follows.

Lucknow will need ₹2.7 lakh per month. Mysuru will need ₹2.8 lakh. Kolkata will need ₹3.1 lakh. Chandigarh will need ₹3.6 lakh. A Mumbai retirement would require ₹4.5 lakh per month.

Retirement Corpus Needed ChatGPT recommends a cautious withdrawal rate of 3.25%. Early retirement in India may last 40 years or more. The standard 4% rule carries too much risk over such a long horizon.

At 3.25%, Lucknow retirement needs a corpus of ₹10 crore. Mysuru needs ₹10.5 crore. Kolkata needs ₹11–12 crore. Chandigarh needs ₹13 crore. Mumbai demands ₹16–17 crore. The city choice dramatically changes the financial target.

Can You Realistically Retire at 45? Bluntly, not comfortably on your current income trajectory alone. Building ₹10–12 crore by 2040 at ₹1.5 lakh monthly requires very high SIP discipline, rising salary, equity-heavy investing and minimal lifestyle inflation. Full retirement at 45 is financially too aggressive without major income growth.

The Smarter Plan ChatGPT recommends a phased approach instead. Between 30 and 40, maximise earning power aggressively in Mumbai. Between 40 and 45, gradually transition into a lower-cost city.

Between 45 and 50, shift into semi-retirement through consulting, freelancing or advisory work. This changes the mathematics entirely and removes the pressure of impossible corpus targets.

Buy or Rent? Do not rush into buying a retirement home now. City priorities may change by 2035. Climate realities and urban development will shift, too. Build liquidity first.

Buying too early in the wrong city is a bigger mistake than renting later. Decide on the city closer to 2035 with better information.