I asked ChatGPT which international trip is best under ₹50,000 — Thailand, Vietnam or Sri Lanka? The winner surprised me

I asked AI if a Thailand, Vietnam or Sri Lanka trip can be done under ₹50,000? Here's what it said.
I asked Chatgpt that we are planning a week long summer trip for a group of 4 to either Thailand, Vietnam or Sri Lanka on a budget of around ₹50,000 per person. Create a detailed itinerary and cost breakdown for both destinations, covering travel, accommodation, food, local transport, permits, and sightseeing. Also compare Thailand, Vietnam or Sri Lanka in terms of overall experience, accessibility, weather, and which destination would offer the best value within this budget.”
Planning a week-long international summer trip on a budget of around ₹50,000 per person is quite feasible for destinations like Thailand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka, especially when travelling as a group of four. However, the kind of experience each destination offers varies significantly in terms of nightlife, culture, nature, convenience, and overall value for money.
If you choose Thailand, the trip would ideally combine the energy of Bangkok with the beaches of Phuket or Krabi. A typical 7-day itinerary could begin with two days in Bangkok. The next leg of the trip could involve flying to Phuket or Krabi for island hopping, beach activities, and nightlife. A day trip to the Phi Phi Islands usually becomes the highlight of the itinerary.
For Thailand, return airfares from India generally cost between ₹18,000 and ₹24,000 if booked early. Accommodation in shared 3-star hotels or hostels can be managed within ₹8,000 per person for the week. Food remains affordable, with around ₹5,000 being sufficient for local meals and cafes. Internal flights, local transport, sightseeing tours, and miscellaneous expenses together could take the total trip cost to roughly ₹48,000–58,000 per person.
|Expense
|Approx Cost
|Return flights
|₹18,000–24,000
|Visa/Thailand Digital Arrival
|₹2,000–3,000
|Hotels (shared)
|₹8,000
|Food
|₹5,000
|Local transport + internal flights
|₹8,000
|Sightseeing & island tours
|₹7,000
|Miscellaneous
|₹3,000
|Total Budget
|₹48,000–58,000
A trip to Vietnam offers a very different experience, focused more on landscapes, culture, cafés, and affordability. A well-balanced itinerary could begin in Hanoi, including a cruise to Ha Long Bay for kayaking and overnight stay. Then trip can then continue to Da Nang and Hoi An, where beaches, lantern-lit streets, and local markets create a more relaxed atmosphere.
Vietnam tends to provide the best value for money among the three destinations. Return flights usually range between ₹22,000 and ₹28,000, while accommodation and food are remarkably affordable once you arrive. Shared stays can cost around ₹6,000 per person for the week, and local meals are inexpensive despite being highly rated globally. Domestic flights, sightseeing, the Ha Long Bay cruise, and transport can together bring the total trip cost to around ₹47,000–56,000 per person.
|Expense
|Approx Cost
|Return flights
|₹22,000–28,000
|Visa
|₹2,500
|Hotels (shared)
|₹6,000
|Food
|₹4,000
|Local transport + domestic flight
|₹6,500
|Ha Long Bay cruise
|₹5,000
|Sightseeing
|₹4,000
|Miscellaneous
|₹3,000
|Total Budget
|₹47,000–56,000
Sri Lanka is the most budget-friendly and relaxed option among the three. A week-long itinerary could start in Colombo before moving to Kandy and Ella. Travellers can then spend time exploring tea plantations, waterfalls, beaches in Bentota or Mirissa.
Sri Lanka is also the cheapest destination in terms of overall travel costs. Return flights are often available between ₹14,000 and ₹20,000, and accommodation remains affordable even in scenic regions. Food, local transport, and sightseeing are reasonably priced, allowing the total trip cost to stay within ₹40,000–48,000 per person.
|Expense
|Approx Cost
|Return flights
|₹14,000–20,000
|Visa/ETA
|₹2,000
|Hotels (shared)
|₹7,000
|Food
|₹4,000
|Local transport
|₹3,500
|Sightseeing
|₹5,000
|Activities
|₹4,000
|Miscellaneous
|₹3,000
|Total Budget
|₹40,000–48,000
When comparing the three destinations overall, Thailand offers the most convenient and entertainment-focused experience, especially for travellers interested in nightlife, beaches, and shopping. Vietnam delivers the strongest combination of affordability, culture, scenic beauty, and food, making it arguably the best value-for-money destination within this budget. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, is best suited for travellers seeking a peaceful and scenic holiday without stretching their finances.
For a ₹50,000 budget, Vietnam arguably offers the most balanced experience because the quality of accommodation, food, sightseeing, and overall atmosphere feels significantly more premium relative to the amount spent.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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