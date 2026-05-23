I asked ChatGPT which international trip is best under ₹50,000 — Thailand, Vietnam or Sri Lanka? The winner surprised me

I asked AI if a Thailand, Vietnam or Sri Lanka trip can be done under ₹50,000? Here's what it said.

I asked Chatgpt that we are planning a week long summer trip for a group of 4 to either Thailand, Vietnam or Sri Lanka on a budget of around ₹50,000 per person. Create a detailed itinerary and cost breakdown for both destinations, covering travel, accommodation, food, local transport, permits, and sightseeing. Also compare Thailand, Vietnam or Sri Lanka in terms of overall experience, accessibility, weather, and which destination would offer the best value within this budget.”

Thailand, Vietnam or Sri Lanka - at the budget of ₹ 50,000 Planning a week-long international summer trip on a budget of around ₹50,000 per person is quite feasible for destinations like Thailand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka, especially when travelling as a group of four. However, the kind of experience each destination offers varies significantly in terms of nightlife, culture, nature, convenience, and overall value for money.

Thailand If you choose Thailand, the trip would ideally combine the energy of Bangkok with the beaches of Phuket or Krabi. A typical 7-day itinerary could begin with two days in Bangkok. The next leg of the trip could involve flying to Phuket or Krabi for island hopping, beach activities, and nightlife. A day trip to the Phi Phi Islands usually becomes the highlight of the itinerary.

For Thailand, return airfares from India generally cost between ₹18,000 and ₹24,000 if booked early. Accommodation in shared 3-star hotels or hostels can be managed within ₹8,000 per person for the week. Food remains affordable, with around ₹5,000 being sufficient for local meals and cafes. Internal flights, local transport, sightseeing tours, and miscellaneous expenses together could take the total trip cost to roughly ₹48,000–58,000 per person.

Expense Approx Cost Return flights ₹ 18,000–24,000 Visa/Thailand Digital Arrival ₹ 2,000–3,000 Hotels (shared) ₹ 8,000 Food ₹ 5,000 Local transport + internal flights ₹ 8,000 Sightseeing & island tours ₹ 7,000 Miscellaneous ₹ 3,000 Total Budget ₹ 48,000–58,000

Vietnam A trip to Vietnam offers a very different experience, focused more on landscapes, culture, cafés, and affordability. A well-balanced itinerary could begin in Hanoi, including a cruise to Ha Long Bay for kayaking and overnight stay. Then trip can then continue to Da Nang and Hoi An, where beaches, lantern-lit streets, and local markets create a more relaxed atmosphere.

Vietnam tends to provide the best value for money among the three destinations. Return flights usually range between ₹22,000 and ₹28,000, while accommodation and food are remarkably affordable once you arrive. Shared stays can cost around ₹6,000 per person for the week, and local meals are inexpensive despite being highly rated globally. Domestic flights, sightseeing, the Ha Long Bay cruise, and transport can together bring the total trip cost to around ₹47,000–56,000 per person.

Expense Approx Cost Return flights ₹ 22,000–28,000 Visa ₹ 2,500 Hotels (shared) ₹ 6,000 Food ₹ 4,000 Local transport + domestic flight ₹ 6,500 Ha Long Bay cruise ₹ 5,000 Sightseeing ₹ 4,000 Miscellaneous ₹ 3,000 Total Budget ₹ 47,000–56,000

Sri Lanka Sri Lanka is the most budget-friendly and relaxed option among the three. A week-long itinerary could start in Colombo before moving to Kandy and Ella. Travellers can then spend time exploring tea plantations, waterfalls, beaches in Bentota or Mirissa.

Sri Lanka is also the cheapest destination in terms of overall travel costs. Return flights are often available between ₹14,000 and ₹20,000, and accommodation remains affordable even in scenic regions. Food, local transport, and sightseeing are reasonably priced, allowing the total trip cost to stay within ₹40,000–48,000 per person.

Expense Approx Cost Return flights ₹ 14,000–20,000 Visa/ETA ₹ 2,000 Hotels (shared) ₹ 7,000 Food ₹ 4,000 Local transport ₹ 3,500 Sightseeing ₹ 5,000 Activities ₹ 4,000 Miscellaneous ₹ 3,000 Total Budget ₹ 40,000–48,000

The verdict: When comparing the three destinations overall, Thailand offers the most convenient and entertainment-focused experience, especially for travellers interested in nightlife, beaches, and shopping. Vietnam delivers the strongest combination of affordability, culture, scenic beauty, and food, making it arguably the best value-for-money destination within this budget. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, is best suited for travellers seeking a peaceful and scenic holiday without stretching their finances.