I asked ChatGPT which SIP frequency gives the highest return — Daily, monthly or quarterly? Here’s what I learnt

I asked AI which SIP frequency gives the highest return? Here's what it answered.
I asked ChatGPT: I am planning to invest through SIPs. I have a steady income of ₹50,000 per month and another freelance income of roughly ₹10,000 per week. I amconfused about – which SIP frequency gives the highest return - Daily SIP, monthly SIP or Quarterly SIP?
For most investors, the “best” SIP frequency is less about magically higher returns and more about consistency, cash flow, and behaviour. Historically, the return difference between daily, monthly, and quarterly SIPs has usually been quite small over long periods — especially in equity mutual funds.
Daily SIPs average out market volatility more frequently, but they do not consistently deliver meaningfully higher long-term returns than monthly SIPs. They can also become operationally cumbersome.
Monthly SIPs are the most efficient and widely preferred option because salary income is monthly, investing becomes disciplined, and long-term compounding works well.
Quarterly SIPs may underperform slightly over long periods because money stays idle longer before being invested.
Fixed salary: ₹50,000/month
Freelance income: roughly ₹40,000/month extra
You have a fairly healthy and diversified cash flow. A smart approach could be:
For example:
₹15,000– ₹20,000 monthly SIP from salary
Additional ₹5,000– ₹10,000 investments from freelance earnings during market dips or month-end surplus
Nearly identical long-term outcomes versus daily SIPs in most market studies
For example, increasing SIPs by just 10% annually can dramatically boost corpus due to compounding.
If your goal is long-term wealth creation, a disciplined monthly SIP with annual step-ups will likely outperform a perfectly timed “frequency optimisation” strategy.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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