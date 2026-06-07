I asked Gemini for visa-free international destinations for Indian tourists — It suggested 7 budget-friendly trips

Planning your first international trip can feel like a maze of paperwork, flight schedules, and budget math. To cut through the noise, I turned to Gemini to find out which global destinations are the absolute easiest for Indian tourists right now.

The ideal spots boil down to three massive perks: hassle-free visa rules — hello, visa-free entry!— short, direct flights under five hours, and incredible value for the Indian Rupee.

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Check what Gemini said: For Indian tourists, "easy" usually boils down to three things: hassle-free visa rules (visa-free or e-visa), short direct flights, and good value for money.

Several destinations stand out as incredibly straightforward and beginner-friendly for Indian passport holders:

Ultra-Convenient (Visa-Free or Smooth Arrival) Thailand: The absolute go-to for a stress-free getaway. Thailand offers visa-free entry for Indian citizens (up to 60 days), eliminating any paperwork friction. Flight times are just 3–5 hours from major Indian hubs, flight frequency is high, and Indian/vegetarian food options are everywhere.

Malaysia: Another major win for convenience, Malaysia features visa-free entry for Indian tourists (valid for stays up to 30 days). It offers a highly developed, family-friendly transport infrastructure that connects bustling cityscapes like Kuala Lumpur to the pristine beaches of Langkawi.

Sri Lanka: Located just off the southern coast, it’s a quick 2-to-3-hour flight. Sri Lanka provides a highly affordable, free 30-day tourist Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) for Indian citizens. The local cuisine, lush tea plantations, and beach vibes offer a comforting blend of cultural familiarity and tropical escape.

The Maldives: If you are looking for a beach resort vacation, the Maldives grants a free Visa on Arrival for up to 30 days. The only major requirement is to complete the online IMUGA traveller declaration form within 96 hours of your flight.

Budget & Cultural Exploded Growth Vietnam: One of the most popular and trending international destinations for Indians right now. While it requires a visa, the online e-visa process is quick, fully digital, and typically approved within 3 to 5 business days. Vietnam is incredibly affordable, offering exceptional value for stunning landscapes like Ha Long Bay, rich history, and a world-class coffee culture.

Indonesia (Bali): Perfectly suited for nature lovers, spiritual travellers, and honeymooners. It offers a straightforward 30-day Visa on Arrival. While the flights can be slightly longer than to Thailand, the living and internal travel expenses are highly manageable, making it easy to rent a scooter and explore.

Easy Premium Comforts Dubai (UAE): For those seeking high-end shopping, futuristic architecture, and top-tier safety, Dubai is an effortless choice. The e-visa process is fast, direct flights operate out of almost every major Indian airport, and the massive Indian diaspora means you will find familiar food, languages, and comforts on every corner.

Destination Visa Status for Indians Approx. Flight Time Ideal Trip Type Thailand Visa-Free (up to 60 days) 3 – 4 hours Beaches, Nightlife, Shopping Malaysia Visa-Free (up to 30 days) 4 – 5 hours City exploration, Family, Nature Vietnam Simple E-visa (3-5 days process) 4 – 5 hours Budget, Culture, Backpacking Sri Lanka Free 30-day ETA 1 – 3 hours Wildlife, Tea Gardens, Relaxed Dubai Quick E-visa 3 – 4 hours Luxury, Shopping, Theme Parks

Realistic 5-day budget breakdown for Thailand and Vietnam Both Thailand and Vietnam are famous for stretching the Indian Rupee, but they distribute your money quite differently.

Thailand’s flights are typically cheaper due to immense volume, but internal expenses (food, local cabs, activities) have risen. Vietnam’s flights can occasionally cost slightly more depending on the city, but its local cost of living is incredibly low, making your daily pocket expenses feel almost negligible.

Here is a realistic, mid-range 5-day budget breakdown per person, assuming a duo is travelling together, splitting room costs:

Expense Category (Per Person) Thailand (e.g., Bangkok + Pattaya) Vietnam (e.g., Hanoi + Ha Long Bay) Return Flights (Direct from major Indian hubs) ₹ 22,000 – ₹ 26,000 ₹ 24,000 – ₹ 28,000 Visa Fees ₹ 0 (Visa-free in 2026) ₹ 2,100 (Online E-Visa) 4 Nights Stay (Clean, central 3-star hotel) ₹ 6,000 (Shared; ₹ 3,000/night total) ₹ 5,000 (Shared; ₹ 2,500/night total) Food & Drinks (Street food, nice cafes, local beers) ₹ 6,500 (~ ₹ 1,300/day) ₹ 4,500 (~ ₹ 900/day) Local Transport (Grab/Bolt apps, local trains, metro) ₹ 3,000 ₹ 2,000 Activities & Sightseeing (Temples, island speedboats, day tours) ₹ 5,500 ₹ 6,500 (Includes premium Ha Long cruise) Total Estimated Budget ₹ 43,000 – ₹ 50,000 ₹ 44,100 – ₹ 50,100