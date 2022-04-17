However, once the aggregate of all the gifts received during a year exceeds this threshold of fifty thousand rupees, full value of all the gifts is treated as income of the recipient without there being any basic exemption. Please note gifts received from certain specified relatives are outside the scope of this provision and the same not to be treated as income of the recipient even if the value of the gift exceeds fifty thousand rupees. Parents are covered within the definition of relatives for this purpose. So the contribution made by your parents to your PPF account will not be treated as your income. There is no limit upto which your parents can gift to you.

