I earn 70,000 per month, from which I save 50,000. Where should I invest?

First of all, congratulations on your new job. Your plans to invest ₹50,000 out of the income of ₹70,000 is very encouraging. As you are in the initial stage of your investment journey, you should first build a reasonable contingency fund for yourself. The contingency fund can be around six to nine months of your monthly expenses and this money can be parked in a fixed deposit of your bank or liquid mutual funds. This contingency fund should be always available for you and only be used in case of an emergency. Along with building your contingency fund, you should try to identify and evaluate financial objectives that can come up in the near-, mid- or long-term based on your needs. Your near- and mid-term goals could be buying a vehicle, creating a downpayment for a new home, pursuing further studies, etc. Whereas a long-term goal could be wealth creation. Once you decide on these goals, working on the investment plan can be much easier and will be result-oriented for you. You can invest in a blend of low duration, corporate bond funds and banking and PSU debt funds for your short- to mid-term objectives depending on their time horizon. From a wealth creation perspective, you can invest in equity mutual funds through SIPs. You can consider investing in large cap, large & mid cap and flexicap funds to begin. Here are some funds in which you can do your SIPs for wealth creation.