‘I expect 10-year govt bond yield to go down by June’

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The past 6 months, while short-term rates moved up, most floating rate funds under-performed liquid funds, says Mahendra Jajoo, CIO, fixed income, Mirae Asset Investment Managers
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The RBI is focusing on growth and is confident of inflation coming down over the next quarter. The government’s FY23 borrowing programme will be the one factor that can put pressure on yields, says Mahendra Jajoo, CIO–Fixed income, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India), in an interview to Mint. Edited excerpts:
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The RBI is focusing on growth and is confident of inflation coming down over the next quarter. The government’s FY23 borrowing programme will be the one factor that can put pressure on yields, says Mahendra Jajoo, CIO–Fixed income, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India), in an interview to Mint. Edited excerpts:
While the RBI is yet to hike the repo rate, g-sec yields have moved up sharply over the past six months. What next?
While the RBI is yet to hike the repo rate, g-sec yields have moved up sharply over the past six months. What next?
Normally, long-term bond yields move ahead of RBI policy action because they are more a function of evolving macro-economic fundamentals whereas short-term yields depend more on the RBI action. In India, there is a perceptible up move in bond yields after the RBI stopped G-SAP in its mid-year policy. The RBI is no longer buying g-secs and there has also been a stable supply of g-secs, and that’s why yields have gone up.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As of now, the only driver is the RBI because in the absence of its intervention, given the imminent resumption in the supply of bonds and given the global environment as well as the price movements in the commodity basket, yields will tend to move up. So, the RBI would like to moderate the yields. At this point of time, the RBI guidance is clear, it is focused on growth and is confident of inflation coming down in the next quarter or so. Therefore, if inflation goes up or global markets become volatile, then the RBI may have to step in. Until then, the supply of bonds is the one factor that will put pressure on yields. We are going to see the start of the FY23 borrowing programme. So, some practical pricing will happen and, therefore, I expect the yield to go down to 6.25–6.50% by June.
What debt funds make most sense for investors today?
There is too much volatility right now and since everyone expects rates to go up, they are crowding out the short-end of the curve. Therefore, the yield curve is steep. So, while rates may go up, the opportunity cost of waiting and not investing is also very high. It makes sense to invest in target maturity funds (TMFs) now. Also, if you keep money in shorter-term funds for shorter periods, you will be taxed at your income tax rates whereas, with TMF, you get long term capital gain tax benefit.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Do floating rate funds really fare better than other funds in a rising rate situation?
If you look at the last six months until 15 March, where short-term rates have moved up, most floating rate funds have under-performed even liquid funds.
In India, there is limited availability of floating-rate bonds. When you are using overnight interest rate swaps, then you are taking on basis risk. So, for example, when we hedge, we expect that if corporate bond yields move by 50 basis points (bps) then their price will move by the same extent in the opposite direction. What may happen in reality is that the cash bond rates move by 50 bps but the swap rates move by only 30 bps.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Also, when you are buying a bond and doing a swap against it, you are receiving a fixed rate on the bond and paying a fixed rate on the swap, and receiving a floating overnight rate. Effectively then, you are holding an overnight fund.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!