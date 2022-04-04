‘I expect 10-year govt bond yield to go down by June’

As of now, the only driver is the RBI because in the absence of its intervention, given the imminent resumption in the supply of bonds and given the global environment as well as the price movements in the commodity basket, yields will tend to move up. So, the RBI would like to moderate the yields. At this point of time, the RBI guidance is clear, it is focused on growth and is confident of inflation coming down in the next quarter or so. Therefore, if inflation goes up or global markets become volatile, then the RBI may have to step in. Until then, the supply of bonds is the one factor that will put pressure on yields. We are going to see the start of the FY23 borrowing programme. So, some practical pricing will happen and, therefore, I expect the yield to go down to 6.25–6.50% by June.